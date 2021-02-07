Prior to Saturday’s game with YAIAA-3 rival Bermudian Springs, the Delone Catholic girls’ basketball team had hardly been pushed this season.
The Squirettes entered the contest at 10-0, having won every game by at least 16 points including a 63-34 win over Bermudian on Jan. 11. That didn’t matter to the host Eagles, however, who threw just about everything but the kitchen sink at Delone before eventually falling after a back-and-forth contest, 49-46.
“I’ve got to give Bermudian all the credit in the world,” Delone coach Gerry Eckenrode said after the game. “I thought they had a good game plan and thought they played exceptionally well.”
In the early going, it appeared as if this game would mimic the one we saw a month ago as the Squirettes (7-0 in YAIAA-3, 11-0 overall) raced out to an 8-2 run, forcing Eagles’ coach Todd Askins to take a timeout four minutes into the game.
Out of the timeout, Bermudian showed new life. Lillian Peters completed an and-1 to cut the score to 8-5 and spark a 7-2 run to tie the game at 9-9. Then to end the quarter, bench guard Leah Bealmear drained the first of her four 3-pointers on the night to cut the Delone lead to 14-12 after 1.
Leah Bealmear came up really big tonight with some big threes and I think that the confidence that today showed her will just propel her forward,” Askins said of Bealmear’s performance.
Delone extended the lead out to 22-14 early in the second quarter, but the rest of the half saw the Eagles (7-2, 8-2) take a bit of control. Bermudian attacked the Squirettes defensively with a number of different zone defense looks, first with a 3-2 and then with a 1-3-1.
The aggressive defense caused the normally poised Delone squad to get a bit out of sequence and when Hannah Chenault delivered a layup with 2:26 to play in the half, the Eagles took their first lead of the game at 24-23. However, those would be the last points of the contest for Chenault as she was forced to leave moments later with a head injury and was unable to return.
Bealmear added two more trifectas as part of her team-high 16 points and the hosts pushed the lead out to 30-23 with one minute remaining in the half. They entered the break up 30-26 and with the momentum fully on their side.
“We really didn’t put in the 1-3-1 until, I think, the (Jan. 19) York Catholic game or after,” Askins said of his team’s defensive scheme. “They’re just getting better and better at it. It’s a hard defense to beat when you play it right, but giving them different looks was what I think really helps us.”
Momentum swung again in the third quarter as the Squirettes began to feel more comfortable working against the zone defense. First it was Abigael Vingsen and then Abby Jacoby with 3-pointers to cut the lead to 33-32 to 4:35 left in the frame.
“We made an adjustment at halftime and it seemed to work a little bit,” Eckenrode said of figuring out the zone. “Although I’m going to have to go back over the tape and see if we can maybe do some things a little better the next time.”
Vingsen, who led all scorers in the contest with 17 points, added another triple, the third of four for her in the game, to give Delone a 37-34 lead heading into the final quarter.
“We weren’t expecting them to come out and play as tough a defense as they did and I think that got us flustered,” Vingsen said afterward. “When some of the girls’ shots weren’t falling I thought I’d take initiative and start shooting it, which I usually don’t do. But once I hit one down I was like ‘alright’ and I hit another one and I was like ‘okay, keep giving me the ball then.’ ”
A Giana Hoddinott trey ball with 6:46 left to play pushed the lead out to 40-35, but once again the Eagles had an answer. A 4-0 run, capped by a Bealmear 3-pointer, brought it back to 40-39 before Vingsen hit another of her own to give the Squirettes some breathing room.
Each team struggled to find good looks down the stretch and Delone held a 45-42 lead with 2:02 left in the contest.
Peters, who finished the game with 13 points, then came up with a steal for Bermudian and nearly went coast to coast for the old-fashioned 3-point-play with 1:15 to play. But her layup attempt just rimmed out and she was unable to convert on the free throws, leaving the Squirettes a 3-point cushion and the ball as the clock ticked under a minute.
Hoddinott and Vingsen then iced the game at the line for Delone as it remained undefeated and moved a step closer to another YAIAA-3 crown.
“This was good. We needed a game like this,” Vingsen said of the victory. “Because they’re a good team and that defense challenged us. We haven’t had something like that before and I think that will hopefully prepare us down the road.”
Delone returns home to face Biglerville on Tuesday, while Bermudian travels to Eastern York (7-1) on Monday for another big Class 4A showdown.
“They’re a good basketball team. They’re very well coached,” Askins said. “But I keep telling these girls, ‘for years and years you couldn’t compete with Delone or York Catholic’ and I’m just telling them ‘you can compete with anybody. I think we’re one of the best teams in the state if I look at it.’”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Delone Catholic 14 12 11 12 — 49
Bermudian Springs 12 18 4 13 — 46
Delone Catholic (49): Abigael Vingsen 4 5-6 17, Abby Jacoby 2 0-0 6, Giana Hoddinott 3 6-10 13, Meredith Wilson 0 0-2 0, Makenna Mummert 3 2-4 9, Maggie Hughes 1 0-0 2, Kaitlin Schwarz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 13-22 49.
Bermudian Springs (46): Avery Benzel 1 1-2 3, Leah Bealmear 4 4-4 16, Keri Speelman 1 0-0 2, Lillian Peters 5 3-10 13, Bailey Oehmig 4 2-4 10, Hannah Chenault 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Labure, Kline, Durbin. Totals: 16 10-20 46.
3-pointers: DC-Vingsen 4, Jacoby 2, Hoddinott, Mummert. BS-Bealmear 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.