The importance of a connection between the Littlestown football team and community isn’t lost on Corey Bittle.
Much like his predecessor, Mike Lippy, Bittle has spent most of his life as a member of both those things. Which is what made him an ideal fit to become Littlestown’s next varsity football head coach.
Bittle has been hired to replace Lippy, who recently retired after a 20-year stint as the Thunderbolts’ head coach. Bittle served under Lippy for every one of those years, coaching at his alma mater.
“It’s the culture in Littlestown,” said Bittle of the relationship between football and the town. “Football has been big for a while, and I want to keep it that way. There are a lot of sports trying to restore Thunderbolt pride and I want to work with all of them.”
Bittle played three sports at Littlestown before graduating in 1988. Just a few years out of college he returned to his roots to serve under legendary Bolt head coach George Shue, who led the program from 1971-1994. Bittle assisted Chris Hull for five years following Shue’s departure, and throughout Lippy’s tenure which included 142 wins, 14 District 3 playoff appearances and a D3 title in 2004.
While he plans to put his own spin on the program, Bittle has a keen sense of Littlestown’s tradition and hopes to steer the proud program into another era of success.
“I never set out to be a head coach, that’s not my goal,” said Bittle. “I wanted to be part of the program and part of Littlestown. I felt that I needed to apply for the job and fill Coach Lippy’s shoes. I want to keep moving the program in the right direction.”
Bittle said his staff, while not complete, will include several of Lippy’s loyal assistants who have helped work through an uncertain offseason while waiting to see who would be named head coach. With that question answered, Bittle said it’s time to focus on the players who will be playing under those Friday night lights.
“I’m enthusiastic, I’m sure with the kids there is some excitement with them, and the other coaches are ready to get going,” he said. “We’re halfway through June and the football program hasn’t done much yet. The kids have been working in the weight room for a while and they’re ready to see what plays we’re running, what defense we’re running.”
Bittle teaches at Littlestown and has coached junior high and varsity basketball in addition to football. He will remain the school’s varsity track and field head coach as well. He plans to bring an abundance of energy and organization to his new position.
“With all of them (former Bolt head coaches) it was about being organized,” said Bittle. “They’ve done it in a different way but being organized holds yourself accountable. And if we’re to hold the kids accountable, we need to be accountable.”
As for the energy component, the Bolts’ new boss hopes it comes from every corner of the program.
“I want players to bring energy and coaches to bring energy because that stuff is contagious,” he said. “It makes you want to return to practice and work out harder instead of the dreaded ‘I have to go to practice today.’”
Bittle plans to reach out to some former players who may have an interest in coaching to keep fresh perspectives, and as he said: “If somebody didn’t reach out to me when I was out of college, I wouldn’t be in coaching.”
As for the upcoming season, there is ample reason for the Thunderbolts to have a bounce in their step. After starting last season 0-3, Littlestown reeled off wins in six of its final seven contests to close with a ton of momentum.
And a ton of talent returning on both sides of the ball.
Alex Popoff passed for 1,571 yards and 20 touchdowns – both area highs – as a junior. Versatile Zyan Herr is back after racking up 677 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, along with offensive weapons Colby Hahn, Dylan Herr and Bryson Lookingbill, among others.
“The kids are excited, they know they finished well,” said Bittle. “We know we’re going to want to do well right away because for a couple of years our non-league schedule has affected us with a slow start.
“We want to be prepared, we want to tackle and make sure we’re efficient on offense. Build off one good play after another because it’s contagious. And when we have a bad play, respond.”
And while the process can be arduous, Bittle wants his team to enjoy the journey as it strives to continue the rich Littlestown tradition.
“We signed up to play a sport, let’s have fun,” he said. “Winning is fun, but you have to put hard work into getting there.”
