BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield 55, Upper Dauphin 53
Eric Ball torched the Trojans for a dozen points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Knights captured a non-conference victory on Wednesday night.
After a scoreless opening half, Ball erupted on the offensive end, finishing with a game-high 26 points. He knocked down four 3-pointers in the final two frames.
Nik Nordberg was a handful for the opposing defense as well, pouring in 19 points over the first three quarters.
Peyton Stadler rounded out the Knight attack with eight points.
Fairfield 8 11 19 17 — 55
Upper Dauphin 12 11 13 17 — 53
Fairfield (55): Nik Nordberg 7 1-2 19, Trey Griffith 1 0-1 2, Eric Ball 10 2-7 26, Peyton Stadler 4 0-0 8. Non-scorers: Valentine, Tabler, Beaudette. Totals: 22 3-10 55
Upper Dauphin (53): Stoner 2 3-4 9, Wise 8 0-0 20, Laskowski 4 3-4 13, Graybill 2 0-0 5, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Nestor 1 2-2 4. Totals: 18 8-10 53
3-pointers: F-Nordberg 4, Ball 4; UD-Stoner 2, Wise 4, Laskowski 2, Graybill
Millersburg 62,
Delone Catholic 56
A 26-point fourth quarter allowed the Indians to pull past the host Squires in non-conference action on Wednesday.
Delone led 38-36 into the final frame, where Coltyn Keller lit it up for all 13 of hits points in the contest. Keller drilled three shots from 3-point range in the period.
Camdyn Keller paced the Squires with 16 points and Ryan Murphy tossed in 11 as well.
Millersburg 8 15 13 26 — 62
Delone Catholic 11 7 20 18 — 56
Millersburg (62): Bingaman 7 6-8 22, Kintzer 5 7-9 17, Carver 1 0-0 3, Dohrman 2 0-0 4, T. Etzweiler 6 2-2 16. Totals: 21 15-19 62
Delone Catholic (56): Ryan Wildasin 1 0-0 3, Camdyn Keller 6 2-3 16, Colton Keller 5 0-1 13, Asher Rudolph 1 0-0 2, Trenton Kopp 2 0-0 4, Ryan Murphy 5 1-3 11, Matt Rineman 2 2-4 7. Non-scorers: Hoffman, Didio, Sherdel, B. Kopp. Totals: 22 5-11 56
3-pointers: M-Bingaman 2, Carver , T. Etzweiler 2; DC-Wildasin, Cam. Keller 2, Col. Keller 3, Rineman
York Suburban 73,
Gettysburg 37
Aidan Hughley and Alon Gorham finished with 20 points apiece for the Trojans in their road win over the Warriors on Tuesday.
Gettysburg’s Michael Hankey and Trenton Ramirez-Keller both knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to finish with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
York Suburban 18 21 22 12 – 73
Gettysburg 13 12 7 5 – 37
York Suburban (73): Brewer 3 3-4 11, Hughley 7 6-6 20, Gorham 8 3-4 20, Stump 3 3-4 9, Coffman 1 0-0 3, Pineda 4 0-0 10. Totals: 26 15-18 73
Gettysburg (37): Michael Hankey 6 0-0 14, Ethan Wagner 1 0-0 2, Chris Boone 0 2-3 2, Trent Ramirez-Keller 3 2-2 10, Griffin Kibler 0 0-1 1, Ian McLean 2 0-2 4, Brody Wagner 1 1-2 3, Logan Moseley 0 0-1 1. Non-scorers: Warthen. Totals: 13 5-10 37
3-pointers: YS-Brewer 2, Gorham, Pineda 2; G-Hankey 2, Ramirez-Keller 2
WRESTLING
South Western 51,
Susquehannock 21
The Mustangs opened with a bang on Wednesday, using three falls to cruise past the Warriors in YAIAA action.
RJ Utz had the fast fall of the night, needing only 11 seconds to pin Joshua Olmstead at 189. Owen Reed (172) and Daniel Pierce (106) also picked up pins and Sam Dickmyer closed things out with an 8-7 nod at 132.
138-Bryson Coruzzi (SW) fft; 145-Denver Ostrum (SW) fft; 152-Romjue (Sus) p. Luke Dewees, 1:28; 160-Fox (Sus) d. Ryan Curley, 10-7; 172-Owen Reed (SW) p. Bender, 6:08; 189-RJ Utz (SW) p. Olmstead, :11; 215-Ayden Wysocki (SW) fft; 285-Durham (Sus) p. Jacob Lamartina, 2:52; 106-Daniel Pierce (SW) p. Clements, 4:24; 113-Jacob Ward (SW) fft; 120-Josh Martz (SW) fft; 126-VanTassel (Sus) p. Caleb Martz, 5:26; 132-Sam Dickmyer (SW) d. Coleman, 8-7
Boiling Springs 55,
Biglerville 13
Levi Haines gave the Canners a 5-0 lead in the opening bout of Wednesday’s match but the Bubblers had their way after that, rolling to a big non-league win.
Haines posted a 15-0 technical fall at 145, and five bouts later Josh Fulton put five more points on the board with an 18-3 tech at 215.
Joey Ney picked up the third win for the Canners with a 10-4 decision at 120.
145-Levi Haines (Big) tf. Wilson, 4:18 (15-0); 152-Duggan (BS) md. Ethan Slaybaugh, 11-3; 160-Crum (BS) p. Gage Bishop, 1:39; 172-Barrick (BS) fft; 189-Neal (BS) p. Levi Roberts, 3:21; 215-Josh Fulton (Big) tf. Gillen, 6:00 (18-3); 285-Dodson (BS) d. Jonny Sanchez, 4-1; 106-Snyder (BS) p. Brody Gardner, :50; 113-Barber (BS) p. Ben Wright, 1:24; 120-Joey Ney (Big) d. Mentzer, 10-4; 126-Mahoney (BS) p. Isael Sanchez, 1:54; 132-Bounds (BS) p. Sean Sneed, :24; 138-Karper (BS) p. Colby Fulton, :20
West York 37, Hanover 36 (criteria)
The Bulldogs surrendered six forfeits but claimed all three contested bouts to beat the Hawks on criteria Wednesday. West York collected four forfeits in addition to the three victories, giving it a 7-6 edge in bouts won.
Nate Brown sealed the outcome when he clipped Hanover’s Daniel Corbin in sudden victory, 5-3, in the penultimate contest of the match at 106.
120-Alan Martinez-Sanchez (H) fft; 126-Jones (WY) d. Dominic Taylor, 8-6; 132-Richter (WY) fft; 138-Miguel Melendez (H) fft; 145-Dalton Kirby (H) fft; 152-Malcolm Gerlach (H) fft; 160-Bard (WY) p. Eli Abell, 5:33; 172-Roger Romany-Walker (H) fft; 189-Aizik Shoap (H) fft; 215-Lawless (WY) fft; 285-Angiorlis (WY) fft; 106-Brown (WY) d. Daniel Corbin, 5-3 SV1; 113-Conde (WY) fft
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 56,
York Catholic 39
The Eagles used a balanced attack on the offensive end to pull away from the Irish on Tuesday, 56-39.
Lillian Peters and Bailey Oehmig rang up 14 points apiece, followed by Hannah Chenault with a dozen points. Peters netted 10 of her points in the second half and Oehmig had eight after the break.
Avery Benzel tossed in seven points for the Eagles (4-1).
Bermudian Springs 12 15 15 14 – 56
York Catholic 14 4 10 11 – 39
Bermudian Springs (56): Avery Benzel 3 1-2 7, Leah Bealmear 1 0-0 3, Rebecca Durbin 1 0-0 2, Keri Speelman 1 2-2 4, Lillian Peters 6 2-7 14, Bailey Oehmig 4 5-8 14, Hannah Chenault 4 1-3 12. Non-scorers: LaBure. Totals: 17 11-22 56
York Catholic (39): Tully 3 0-0 7, Kile 2 1-2 6, Bulik 2 6-7 11, Brennan 1 0-3 2, Bona 2 9-12 13. Totals: 10 16-24 39
3-pointers: BS-Bealmear, Oehmig, Chenault 3; YC-Tully, Kile, Bulik
West York 46, New Oxford 26
The Colonials had a tough time dealing with the Bulldog defense on Tuesday when they were limited to 10 first-half points.
West York put 10 players in the scoring column, with none tallying more than six points.
Riley Strausbaugh’s eight points paced the Ox, and Ella Billman added six.
West York 15 6 10 15 – 46
New Oxford 1 9 12 4 – 26
West York (46): Generett 1 0-0 3, Illyes 2 0-0 5, Walker 1 0-0 3, Hopta 7 0-0 16, Rupp 2 0-0 5, Je. Torres 1 1-2 3, Kern 2 0-0 4, Angell 0 0-2 0, Foster 1 1-2 3, Ja. Torres 1 0-0 2, Glynn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 2-6 46
New Oxford (26): Sydney Flesch 0 1-2 1, Carmen West 0 0-2 0, Hailey Linebaugh 1 0-0 3, Ella Billman 3 0-1 6, Maci Stambaugh 1 1-2 3, Timberley Linebaugh 2 0-0 5, Riley Strausbaugh 3 2-4 8. Non-scorers: K. Linebaugh, Motter, Altland, Crone, Wampler. Totals: 10 4-11 26
3-pointers: WY-Generett, Illyes, Walker, Hopta 2, Rupp; NO-T. Linebaugh
