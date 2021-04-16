Making his second start of the season, Gettysburg senior Marshall Mott fired five shutout innings on the mound and delivered a two-run double with his bat to lead the Warriors to a 5-2 road victory at New Oxford in YAIAA-2 baseball action Friday afternoon.
Mott was pitching on seven days’ rest after facing Dover last Thursday, when he allowed three runs and six hits over four innings of work.
On Friday, Mott allowed just one hit and struck out nine, while not issuing a free pass. He threw strikes on 47 of his 78 pitches.
“I felt a lot more relaxed today than I did last week,” Mott said. “I had more control of my pitches, especially my curveball.”
Mott retired the first seven hitters he faced and the only blemish against him was a one-out single in the third by Connor Rebert. But Mott fanned the next hitter and induced a ground out from the following batter.
He punched out four of the six hitters he saw in the fourth and fifth innings to finish his day on the hill.
“He’s a quality pitcher,” New Oxford head coach Scott Anderson said of Mott. “He was struggling with his fastball location a little bit early in the game, but he was able to throw his curve for strikes and keep us off-balance.”
Gettysburg head coach Ryan Brady said of Mott, “Marshall was on a pitch count today, but he was able to throw all of his pitches and he looked good out there.”
Gettysburg (4-3, 4-3) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first when Logan Moseley singled home Teagan Kuhns, then a two-run double to left-center by Mott plated Moseley and Alex Meckley to cap the rally.
“It makes it more relaxing to go to the mound with the lead before I’ve even thrown a pitch,” Mott said. “I still want to shut them down, but I know that I have a cushion to work with.”
The Warriors added another run in the third without the benefit of a hit.
Catcher Cody Furman drew a one-walk and was courtesy run for by Logan Newell, who promptly stole second.
Newell took third when Chris Boone reached on an error and then scampered home on a wild pitch.
Gettysburg tallied another run in the fifth in similar fashion when Furman walked to start the inning. Newell ran for him again, stole second again and came around on Braden Manning’s single to make it 5-0.
“(Thursday) Logan played left field for us and had a key play with a sacrifice bunt that forced an error to get us going,” Brady said. “Now today, his role was to be a courtesy runner and he made things happen both times he got an opportunity.”
New Oxford (3-6, 3-4) finally got on the board in the sixth when Josh Bethas singled home Rebert, who had walked to start the inning. A wild pitch brought home Jacob Little and left the Ox with two on.
The Colonials had the tying run at the plate with one out, but Manning, who relieved Mott to start the sixth, struck out the next two batters looking.
The hosts had a chance in the seventh as well, with two on and two out, before Manning notched his fifth punch out in two frames of relief work to end it.
“It might not be a bad thing for him to face some adversity and that he was able to get out of it was a good thing,” Brady said of Manning. “He’s a guy that we’re going to count on to get some big outs for us this year.”
New Oxford freshman Brennan Holmes worked the last four frames for the Colonials and drew praise for his effort after allowing one run and one hit with four strikeouts and two walks.
“Brennan came in there and kept us in the game. He gave us a chance,” Anderson said. “That was his first varsity innings on the mound and he did a nice job.”
Both teams return to the diamond with road crossover games against YAIAA-1 teams on Monday. Gettysburg plays at Red Lion, while the Colonials play at William Penn.
Gettysburg 301 010 0 - 5 6 0
New Oxford 000 002 0 - 2 3 2
Marshall Mott, Braden Manning (6) and Cody Furman; Ethan Diehl, Brennan Holmes (4) and Grant Jacoby. SO-BB: Mott 9-0, Manning 5-3; Diehl 4-4, Holmes 4-2. W - Mott. L - Diehl. 2B: G - Mott.
