Junior Nick Riggio scored his third rushing touchdown with 4:20 left in the fourth quarter and sophomore Chris Lessel secured an on-side kick with 29 seconds remaining to help Gettysburg College pick up a 48-42 victory over visiting Juniata College on Homecoming Weekend at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium.
Juniata (0-4, 0-3 CC) 16 7 6 13 — 42
Gettysburg (1-3, 1-2 CC) 7 11 23 7 — 48
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Nick Riggio ’23: 13 Rushes, 122 Yards, 3 TDs
• Sebastian Gibbs ’23: 224 All-Purpose Yards
• Aidan Feulner ’24: Pass TD, Rush TD
• Sal DeBenedetto ’22: 3 Rec., 60 Yards
• Mike Vigliano ’23: 1 Rec., 63 Yards, TD
• Doug Cummings ’22: 2 Field Goals (23, 37)
• Justin Adedinsewo ’23: 9 Tackles, INT
• Matt Lynch ’22: 8 Tackles, 2 QB Hurries
• Alex Raimondo ’22: 5 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 2 TFLS, 2 QB Hurries, 1 Rush, 34 Yards
Juniata’s Top Performers
• Hunter Wolfley: 17 Rushes, 116 Yards, 4 TDs
• Isaiah Collison: 10 Rec., 146 Yards
• Clay Spencer: 7 Rec., 69 Yards, TD
• Jason Clark: 20-30, 207 Yards, 2 INT
• JR Harrison: 11 Tackles, Sack, 2.0 TFL
• Ethan Hurst: 10 Tackles
• William Howell IV: 4 Tackles, INT TD
Game Summary
• First Quarter: An electric Homecoming crowd was nearly treated to a touchdown on the opening kickoff, but a hold wiped away what would have been a 98-yard return for Gibbs. Both teams came up empty on the first three drives of the game with Juniata foiling Gettysburg’s second drive with a blocked punt to grab a spot deep in Bullet territory. The hosts did not give up any ground defensively, but Beckett Leary gave the Eagles a 3-0 lead with a long 47-yard field goal. The Bullets came right back with a bit of trickery on a fourth-down punt. Raimondo, the team’s starting defensive end, caught the snap and raced down the left side of the field for a 34-yard first-down carry. Four plays later, Riggio rushed into the end zone from 13 yards out to give Gettysburg a 7-3 lead. Juniata quickly stole momentum before the end of the period, receiving a 39-yard touchdown run from Wolfley and getting a 69-yard interception return for a touchdown by Howell as time expired.
• Second Quarter: The Eagles carried momentum into the second period as Clark found Collison for a pair of first-down tosses before Wolfley added an eight-yard score for a 23-7 lead at 9:08. After missing out on a game-opening touchdown, Gibbs put together another highlight-worthy return with a 68-yard scamper to set up Gettysburg’s second touchdown. Feulner cashed in with his first career rushing touchdown and the Bullets completed the two-point conversion to pull to 23-15. Juniata’s next drive was stopped by an interception by sophomore Matt Mikulka. Gettysburg drove into the red zone and added three more points on a 23-yard field goal by Cummings. Leary tried to add to Juniata’s margin with a 51-yard field goal attempt, but the kick came up short as time expired.
• Third Quarter: The Bullets put up four scores to take control in the third period. Riggio put his team in front 24-23 with a 26-yard rush to pay-dirt. Leary missed a 42-yarder on Juniata’s next possession, opening the door for Gettysburg’s longest offensive play from scrimmage this season. On first down, Feulner received the snap and pitched the ball to Vigliano streaking behind the line. The junior wide receiver broke a tackle in the backfield and found some room down the left sideline, blazing past the safety for a 63-yard touchdown. Cummings extra point made it 31-23 at 6:17. Cummings padded the lead with a 37-yard field goal on Gettysburg’s next possession. The defense accounted for the Bullets’ next score. Following a bad snap, Juniata was set up just outside its own end zone and Gettysburg took full advantage with senior Mike Galaida swatting the ball out of the ball carrier’s hands and sophomore Mike Del Grande jumping on the fumble in the end zone for a 41-23 lead. Juniata wasn’t going to go down quietly as Wolfley closed out a quick drive with a 27-yard rush to cut the lead to 41-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
• Fourth Quarter: The Eagles cut the deficit down to a six after blocking a punt to start the third quarter and receiving another touchdown run by Wolfley. Leary’s extra-point was off-target, putting the score at 41-35 with 11:40 left. The teams came up empty on the next four drives with a failed fourth-down attempt by the Eagles setting the Bullets up just outside the red zone. Riggio made short work of the drive with a 24-yard touchdown to push the lead to 48-35 with 4:20 remaining. Raimondo had a hand in three sacks as Gettysburg forced another turnover on downs on Juniata’s next possession. The Eagles returned the favor, forcing a turnover on downs and quickly marching back up the field. Juniata burned up only 75 seconds before Noah Wright found Spencer in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. Trailing 48-42 with 30 seconds left, the Eagles attempted an on-side kick, but the sure-handed Lessel jumped into the air and snatched the football in front of the Juniata bench. Two knees by the Bullets finished the game.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg outgained Juniata 404-372. The Bullets picked up most of their yardage on the ground with 235 yards, while the Eagles took to the air for 279 yards. Gettysburg held a significant lead in time of possession at 35:24 to 24:26.
• Riggio became the first Bullet to score three rushing touchdowns in a game since Eddie Hutchins against Dickinson on Nov. 9, 2013. Current assistant coach Nick Ulassin ’15 also scored three touchdowns against Misericordia that season.
• Raimondo registered his first career rush on that 34-yard first-down run, which was also the longest run by a Gettysburg player this season. The senior was All-Centennial Conference Honorable Mention at defensive end in 2019.
• Gibbs totaled 156 yards on five kick returns and 68 yards on 15 carries. His 224 all-purpose yards were the most by a Bullet since Matt McFadden posted 243 against Susquehanna on Sept. 26, 2015.
• Cummings has connected on his last four field goals and is 5-of-8 this season.
• Head coach Maurice Banks earned his first victory at Gettysburg. It was also the Bullets’ first win on Homecoming since a 38-23 win over McDaniel in 2016.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg improved to 25-10 all-time against Juniata. The Bullets have won each of the last four meetings and 12-of-14 since the Eagles joined the CC in 2007.
Next Up
No. 24 Muhlenberg College (3-1, 2-1 CC) visits Gettysburg to battle for the rights of the Old Tin Cup next Saturday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m.
