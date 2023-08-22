KING

KAYDEN KING

The 2022 football season was unusual for Bermudian Springs. It was the first time since 2015 that the Eagles, with a 4-6 record, did not qualify for the District 3 playoffs.

But they can be forgiven for that, since they were in a rebuilding phase and a significant number of sophomores saw a lot of varsity action. Those sophs are now juniors in leadership roles, and head coach John Livelsberger is looking for a return to the playoffs.

