The 2022 football season was unusual for Bermudian Springs. It was the first time since 2015 that the Eagles, with a 4-6 record, did not qualify for the District 3 playoffs.
But they can be forgiven for that, since they were in a rebuilding phase and a significant number of sophomores saw a lot of varsity action. Those sophs are now juniors in leadership roles, and head coach John Livelsberger is looking for a return to the playoffs.
“I think that this might be one year where if it’s predicted one way, it might turn out completely different,” Livelsberger says of the balanced YAIAA-3. “I would like to throw us in the mix, but I won’t really know about that until after our first three games. But I am feeling optimistic, and I think this is the hardest the kids have prepared in a while. I would love to get back into the playoffs, but we have to take care of the league first.”
The Eagles feel they have an improved offense, but have to show that by putting more points on the board early on. They open on Saturday at New Oxford, which is a tough opener for anyone. Bermudian will then face Boiling Springs and Susquehannock before getting into the league schedule.
Last year, in those first three games, the Eagles managed to score only 13 points.
“We need to be able to put together some sustained drives, even against these bigger schools that we start with,” Livelsberger says. “The one big play scores aren’t good enough.”
The graduation loss of Montana Speelman and Brennon Ault will not be easy to make up for on the line, but there is plenty of experience coming back, and a lot of hard work has been put in. Junior Luke Goldhahn and senior Kayden King will lead the way up front, with senior Brodie Smith and sophomore Seth Hollinger looking good as well. They should make for a solid front for the Eagles.
King tore his ACL in the season’s first game against New Oxford last year, and has been working hard in rehab to get back to full strength.
“Luke and Kayden have busted in the offseason,” Livelsberger says. “They knew they could play last year, but they kind of got thrown around, so from the end of football to now, those guys have been in the weight room. We are looking forward to seeing what difference Kayden’s presence will make on the field.”
Smith doesn’t weigh a lot, but his speed is good and he is very aggressive. Hollinger seems to have the left tackle slot nailed down, as he came into camp showing he really wants the position, and looked good in the team’s scrimmage against Northeastern.
The line will be blocking for a bevy of returning starters. Quarterback Tyson Carpenter is ready for a big senior year behind center. In 2022, Carpenter completed 96 passes for 1,154 yards and 15 touchdowns. His four interceptions were the least of any starting quarterback in the Times Area.
His top two targets will be the same as last year. Junior Jack Gautsch, who has been selected as a team captain, will team up with Dylan Hubbard to haul in Carpenter’s passes. Gautsch grabbed 25 passes last year for 379 yards and four touchdowns. Hubbard caught 31 balls for 323 yards and four touchdowns as well.
The unit is strong.
“Those three have really put in a lot of time,” Livelsberger says. “They got the message last year that they are athletic enough to compete on Friday nights, but they were not strong enough. The amount of work that they have done is impressive. And the trust they have developed over the last year has been outstanding.”
The offensive backfield will be in capable hands with the top three running backs from last year returning. Senior Tyler Staub, junior Carter Storm, and junior Andrew Smith scored 11 touchdowns and gained nearly 1,400 yards between the three of them, and juniors Eddie Sebright and Nayal Lua have worked themselves into the running back mix.
Last year, the Eagles averaged over 171 yards per game on the ground, fourth in the Times Area, and there is no reason to think that they will not improve on that this year.
“Sebright is another one who has really put in the time,” Livelsberger says. “He works like crazy. If his parents didn’t tell him he had to come home, he would just stay here and do drills. He just loves it. And Nayal Lua is probably the best for us at wingback. So, we have some choices at running back, and we will be able to keep them fresh.”
The defense also looks good, with returning experience and increased bulk on the line from a summer of hard work. King, Smith and Goldhahn will most likely get down in the dirt on defense as well, and they will have good help behind them at linebacker. Storm and Sebright both played at linebacker last year, but Sebright is a ballhawk and is being tried at the defensive end position.
“Eddie will likely play at defensive end this year,” says Livelsberger. “He is just so aggressive. He has a lot to learn at end, but it will be interesting to see how his and Carter’s roles continue to develop.”
Carpenter will start at cornerback, but there are options that can be rotated in to give the quarterback/cornerback a break.
The kicking game will be solid for Bermudian, with Leo Hernandez back with his strong foot. Automatic on extra points and short to medium field goals, Hernandez has improved vastly over last year. He is a former soccer player, with a very natural kicking style, and the senior is ready for a solid season.
Though the Eagles have a lot of returners, they are still relatively young. Livelsberger knows how important it will be for the juniors to assume leadership roles along with the seniors. The team had the opportunity to attend the Millersville University team camp, and the time together as a team, and the emergence of young leaders, was very valuable.
“The biggest challenge for this group will be handling adversity,” Livelsberger says. “We are still very young, and we have a lot of very important juniors that need to continue to learn how to keep their composure on the field. But it is really exciting to see the progress we have had. We are really trying to develop that player leadership, and that vocal influence.”
In addition to improved camaraderie, the Eagles have some facility upgrades that will solidify that team chemistry. They have a beautiful new lockerroom, instead of using space in their gym, and have a lot of team space.
“That time together is tough to get, and we feel like we are ahead with it with the Millersville team camp,” Livelsberger says. “We have been able to have a lot of time together, and we have gotten everything in that we wanted.”
While it is hard to pick a favorite in the YAIAA-3 race, Delone once again looks formidable. But Littlestown’s skill players are top-notch, and Berm is on the rise once again. It should be a fun season to watch.
BERMUDIAN SPRINGS EAGLES
2023 Schedule
8/26 Bermudian at New Oxford
9/1 Bermudian at Boiling Springs
9/8 Susquehannock at Bermudian
9/15 York Catholic at Bermudian
9/22 Biglerville at Bermudian
9/29 Bermudian at Hanover
10/6 Bermudian at Fairfield
10/13 Bermudian at Delone Catholic
10/20 York Tech at Bermudian
10/27 Littlestown at Bermudian
2022 Results
New Oxford 41, Bermudian 0
Boiling Springs 44, Bermudian 7
Susquehannock 14, Bermudian 6
York Catholic 35, Bermudian 10
Bermudian 28, Biglerville 6
Bermudian 49, Hanover 20
Bermudian 33, Fairfield 7
Delone Catholic 42, Bermudian 21
Bermudian 53, York Tech 20
Littlestown 21, Bermudian 7
2022 Stat Pack
(Times Area rank in parentheses)
OFFENSE
Scoring
21.3 points per game (5th)
Rushing
171.5 yards per game (3rd)
Passing
118.9 yards per game (4th)
Total Offense
290.4 yards per game (5th)
DEFENSE
Scoring
25.0 points per game (5th)
Rushing
207.3 yards per game (5th)
Passing
113.9 yards per game (5th)
Total Defense
321.2 yards per game (7th)
Turnover Ratio
9 giveaways, 19 takeaways: +10 (2nd)
Individual Leaders
Rushing: Tyler Staub 91 carries, 484 yards, 4 TDs
Receiving: Dylan Hubbard 31 receptions, 323 yards, 4 TDs
Passing: Tyson Carpenter 96-for-179 1,154 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs
Scoring: Tyler Staub 7 TDs - 42 points
