TRACK & FIELD
Fairfield boys 73,
Biglerville 64
Fairfield 84, Biglerville 48
The Knights edged the host Canners in the boys’ meet to complete a sweep in season-opening YAIAA action on Tuesday.
Gabe Schubring won the 1600 (5:14) and 3200 (11:16.4) runs to help lift Fairfield. Nate Snyder was first in the 400 and high jump, while Eli Kritzberg and Connor McVey won the long jump and discus, respectively.
Ryan VanDyke had a big day for Biglerville, taking first in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and triple jump. Caden Althoff won both the 100 and 200 dashes, and Jack Regentin captured victories in the shot put and javelin.
Emma Dennison dashed to wins for the Fairfield girls in the 100 and 400, while Sarah Nagy took 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Audrey Chesko was also a double-winner for the Knights, securing the long jump and triple jump.
Dennison continued her strong start to the season, which included a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 300 event in the Tim Cook Memorial last Saturday at Chambersburg.
Biglerville’s Katie White cleared the field in the shot put and javelin, while also placing second to Knight Natalie Brown in the discus.
BOYS
110 hurdles: 1. Ryan VanDyke (B) 18.5, 2. Robert Morales (B) 20.0, 3. Juan Morales (B) 21.3; 100: 1. Caden Althoff (B) 11.6, 2. Jesus Salazar-Ruelas (B) 12.0, 3. Eli Kritzberg (F) 12.6; 1600: 1. Gabe Schubring (F) 5:14.0, 2. Ciaran Phelan (F) 5:30, 3. Sam Fee (B) 5:38.1; 400: 1. Nate Snyder (F) 56.3, 2. Peyton Stadler (F) 57.9, 3. Trenton Runkles (B); 300 hurdles: 1. VanDyke (B) 48.1, 2. Robert Salazar (B) 50.5, 3. Cogan Jones (F) 59.5; 800: 1. Ethan Collins (F) 2:29.4, 2. Phelan (F) 2:30.9, 3. Victor Garazo (F) 2:31.5; 200: 1. Althoff (B) 24.8, 2. Salazar Ruelas (B) 25.0, 3. Stadler (F) 25.8; 3200: 1. Schubring (F) 11:16.4, 2. Aidan Kissner (B) 12:30.2, 3. Matthias Sacco (F); 3200 relay: 1. Fairfield 9:49.4; 400 relay: 1. Biglerville 49.6; 1600 relay: 1. Fairfield 3:51.3; Long jump: 1. Kritzberg (F) 16-7, 2. Salazar (B) 15-6.5, 3. Mardorff (F) 14-4; Triple jump: 1. VanDyke (B) 36-11, 2. Collins (F) 36-1.5, 3. Kalani Crum (B) 31-7; High jump: 1. Snyder (F) 5-4; Shot put: 1. Jack Regentin (B) 41-7, 2. Stadler (F) 37-11, 3. Jonathan Anders (F) 35-11; Discus: 1. Connor McVey (F) 129-11, 2. Trent Witle (F) 103-4, 3. Regentin (B) 96-5; Javelin: 1. Regentin (B) 124-9, 2. Witle (F) 119-11, 3. Jacob Mead (B) 117-9
GIRLS
100 hurdles: 1. Sarah Nagy (F) 19.2, 2. Carina Heller (B) 20.0, 3. Cadence Holmberg (F) 20.2; 100: 1. Emma Dennison (F) 13.4, 2. Amanda Kane (B) 14.3, 3. Maci Dinges (B) 14.8; 1600: 1. Honey Strosnider (F) 5:58.9, 2. Molly Nightingale (F) 6:18.9, 3. Rachel Sklezan (F) 6:48.1; 400: 1. Dennison (F) 1:07.8, 2. Anne Deleon (B) 1:22, 3. Molly Hess (F) 1:28.5; 300 hurdles: 1. Nagy (F) 55.7, 2. Holmberg (F) 58.3, 3. Mari Alvarez (B) 59.8; 800: 1. Strosnider (F) 2:46.4, 2. Nightingale (F) 2:52.4, 3. Bailey DeLawrence (F) 3:02.4; 200: 1. Kane (B) 30.1, 2. Holmberg (F) 31.7, 3. Dinges (B) 33.6; 3200: 1. Jessica Perez-Rivera (B) 15:34, 2. Kaitlyn Kline (B) 16:17, 3. Mea Mohr (F); 3200 relay: 1. Biglerville 13:06.7; 400 relay: 1. Fairfield 57.9; 1600 relay: 1. Fairfield 4:49.5; Long jump: 1. Chesko (F) 12-4.5, 2. Deleon (B) 11-2.5; Triple jump: 1. Chesko (F) 27-8; High jump: 1. Nightingale (F) 4-4; Shot put: 1. Katie White (B) 27-9.5, 2. Lily Harlacher (F) 23-11.5, 3. Haylee Smith (B) 23-8; Discus: 1. Natalie Brown (F) 92-9, 2. White (B) 82-4, 3. Smith (B) 71-8; Javelin: 1. White (B) 82-8, 2. Ivy Mohr (F) 74-9, 3. Hannah Myers (F) 63-8
BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs 17,
York Tech 0 (3 inn.)
The Eagles teed off on the Spartans to the tune of 17 runs in just two innings to induce the mercy rule on Tuesday.
Dylan Myers led the barrage at the plate with two doubles in two at-bats for three RBI. Austin Reinert had a pair of doubles as well to go along with two RBI and Dylan Hubbard added a couple RBI of his own in the rout.
Liam Cook pitched all three innings to get the win, striking out five and walking none.
York Tech 000 — 0
Bermudian Springs 980 — 17
Hess, Walker, Dedrick; Liam Cook. WP: Cook. LP: Hess. SO-BB: Hess 1-4, Walker 0-4, Dedrick 0-1; Cook 5-0. 2B: YT-Arter, Shue; BS-Austin Reinert 2, Dylan Myers 2; 3B: BS-Ben Ogle.
Delone Catholic 5,
Kennard-Dale 5
The Squires and Rams took nine innings and couldn’t find a winner before the game was stopped on Tuesday.
Tyler Hillson got the start on the mound for Delone and went 3 1/3, allowing three earned runs, while Nick Pierce struck out five and allowed just two runs in 5 1/3 innings in relief.
Jake Sherdel had a huge day at the plate for the Squires, going 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI.
Delone Catholic 010 020 200 - 5 6 1
Kennard-Dale 300 011 000 - 5 11 2
Tyler Hillson, Nick Pierce. WP: N/A. LP: N/A. SO-BB: Hillson 6-3; Pierce 5-2. 2B: DC-Sherdel.
Northeastern 7,
New Oxford 2
The Colonials fell behind the Bobcats early on Tuesday and couldn’t make up the deficit in non-division action.
Ethan Diehl had a tough start on the mound for New Oxford, allowing four runs in three innings of work, but the Colonials’ bats weren’t able to wake up enough to help him out, recording just three hits in the contest.
Zach Bortner came on in relief and got the win for Northeastern, striking out eight and walking just one.
Northeastern 021 121 0 — 7 10 1
New Oxford 010 010 0 — 2 3 3
Ethan Diehl, Cade Baker (4), Aaron Smith (6) and Coy Baker; Moser, Bortner (2), Rippo and Floyd. WP: Bortner. LP: Diehl. SO-BB: Diehl 4-2, Baker 3-0, Smith 3-2; Moser 2-4, Bortner 8-1, Rippo 1-0. 2B: NE-Shindler, Reeser, Willhide.
SOFTBALL
Kennard-Dale 20,
Delone Catholic 10 (6 inn.)
The Rams came out on top in a slugfest with the visiting Squirettes.
Delone’s Amy Anderson had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI, while Meredtih Wilson went 3-for-3 with a triple and a pair of RBI as well.
Delone Catholic 410 212 — 10 12 5
Kennard-Dale 206 264 — 20 19 1
Amy Anderson, Mackenzie Ecker; Coughenour, Serruto. WP: Serruto. LP: Anderson: SO-BB: Anderson 8-6, Ecker 0-1; Coughenour 3-3, Serruto 4-5. 2B: DC-Anderson, Nicole Brown; KD-Serruto 2, Ambrose 2; 3B: DC-Meredith Wilson; KD-Walters, Vaughan.
Bermudian Springs 14,
York Tech 0 (5 inn.)
The Eagles broke out the bats in a blowout win over the Spartans.
Maya Kemper led the dominant showing, going 2-for-3 with four RBI, while Hannah Chenault and Ashlynne Smith each had a pair of RBI.
Madi Reever twirled five scoreless innings in the circle, striking out five and walking none to pick up the win.
York Tech 000 00 — 0 3 4
Bermudian 409 1 — 14 14 0
Steinfeld and Saylor; Madi Reever and Hannah Chenault. WP: Reever. LP: Saylor. SO-BB: Steinfeld 2-2; Reever 5-0. 2B: BS-Smith; YT-Merrill.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 4,
Delone Catholic 1
Parker Sanders battled to a tough three-set win over Andrew Gervasi in first singles to set the tone for the Eagles in a victory over the Squires Monday.
Nate Snyder also picked up a straight-set win in third singles, and the doubles teams of Hunter Madara and Nate Brown, and Jaxson Bloom and Isaac Talkington swept their matches to help Bermudian remain unbeaten.
Ben Elsner put in a dominant showing in second doubles with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Andrew Gervasi 7-5, 6-7, 7-5; 2. Ben Elsner (DC) d. Lucas Snyder 6-0, 6-0; Eli Snyder (BS) d. Sebastian Fielding (DC) 7-6, -64.
Doubles: 1. Hunter Madara/Nate Brown (BS) d. Isaac Sheerer/Kaleb Powell (DC) 1-6, 6-4, 7-5; 2. Jaxson Bloom/Isaac Talkington (BS) d. Evan Glass/Will Seymore 6-4, 6-4.
West York 4, Biglerville 1
The Canners had a tough showing against a solid Bulldogs squad, dropping all four matches contested with the lone win coming via default at third singles with Juan Zarante picking up the victory.
Singles: 1. Vue (WY) d. Sean Sneed 6-2, 6-0; 2. Agravante (WY) d. Troy Schneider (B) 6-0, 6-0; 3. Juan Zarante (B) via default.
Doubles: 1. Reiber/Joseph (WY) d. Call Palmer-McGraw/Joshua Gills 6-1, 6-2; 2. Sherrick/Noel (WY) def. Andres Pena-Infante/Owen Torres 6-2, 6-0.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Central York 13,
Delone Catholic 1
Austin Gregg put in a valiant performance in goal with 14 saves, but the Squires struggled to handle the powerful attack of the Panthers, with Dayton Bagwell’s four goals leading the way on Tuesday.
Deagan Snyder had the lone goal for Delone on an assist from Andy Chirillo.
Central York 6 4 2 1 — 13
Delone Catholic 0 0 0 1 — 1
G: CY-Bagwell 4, Bagan 3, McNaughton 3, Collington 2, Fabs 1; DC-Deagan Snyder. A: CY-Collington 2, Bagan, Arnold, McGarvey, Fabs, McNaughton; DC-Andy Chirillo. Saves: CY-McLaughlin 4; DC-Austin Gregg 14.
