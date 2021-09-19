BOYS’ SOCCER
Delone Catholic 2, Littlestown 1
Will DiDio scored with just under nine minutes left in regulation to give the Squires a win over the Bolts in YAIAA action on Saturday.
Littlestown led 1-0 on a Josh Blose goal, assisted by Dylan Staub. Angello Salazar knotted the game at 1-1 at 20:32 of the opening half.
DiDio’s winner came with an assist from Nolan Kruse.
Littlestown 1 0 — 1
Delone Catholic 1 1 — 2
Goals: L-Josh Blose; DC-Angello Salazar, Will DiDio. Assists: L-Dylan Staub; DC-Aidan Groves, Nolan Kruse. Shots: L-4; DC-7. Corners: L-7; DC-3. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 3; DC-Liam Russell 3
York Suburban 3, Gettysburg 2
The Trojans edged the Warriors in a YAIAA contest on Saturday. Francisco Sandoval and Malachi Abma recorded goals for Gettysburg, with Chase O’Malley assiting the Abma score.
Gettysburg 1 1 — 2
York Suburban 2 1 — 3
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Gettysburg 6, York Suburban 0
Maddy Gaydon found the back of the net four times in Saturday’s big win over the Trojans. Gaydon struck twice in each half, including the conversion of penalty kick prior to the intermission.
Alivia Colgan and Laura Fortnum also hit for goals in the victory.
Maddy Gaydon, Isabelle Gaydon and Colgan added assists as well.
Gettysburg 4 2 — 6
York Suburban 0 0 — 0
Goals: G-Alivia Colgan, Maddy Gaydon 4, Laura Fortnum. Assists: G-Gaydon, Colgan, Isabelle Gaydon. Shots: G-13; YS-2. Corners: G-2; YS-2. Saves: G-2; YS-7
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Berks Catholic 3, Delone Catholic 2
Delone Catholic 3, Nativity BVM 1
The Squirettes split a pair of matches in the Big 8 Tournament on Saturday at Trintity.
Berks Catholic edged Delone 25-16, 13-25, 25-11, 18-25, 17-15 in the opener. The Squirettes (3-5) came back with a 16-25, 25-12, 25-12, 25-13 vicotry in their following match against Nativity BVM.
FIELD HOCKEY
Greencastle 2, Hanover 1 OT
Louise Narducci’s second goal of the game was the winner as the Blue Devils edged the Hawkettes on Saturday.
Hanover tied the game in the third period on a goal by Jaycie Miller, assisted by Ally Angel.
Hawkette keeper Reagan Wildasin came up with 10 saves in the cage.
Greencastle 1 0 0 0 1 — 2
Hanover 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: G-Louise Narducci 2; H-Jaycie Miller. Assists: H-Ally Angel. Shots: G-12; H-3. Corners: G-7; H-4. Saves: G-Erazo 2; H-Reagan Wildasin 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.