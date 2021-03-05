During Delone Catholic’s run to a state title two years ago, Giana Hoddinott drew the opposing team’s biggest offensive threat, even though she was only a freshman.
Fast forward two years and Squirette head coach Gerry Eckenrode still trusts her with that assignment, despite her now being the leading scorer in the Times’ Area at 17 ppg.
She put her stamp all over Delone’s 59-45 win over visiting Bermudian Springs in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 4A tournament Friday night at Sonny Shephard Gymnasium in McSherrystown.
Hoddinott matched her career high with 27 points, while also corralling seven rebounds and held Berm sharp-shooting junior Hannah Chenault to just two points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field.
Chenault was coming off of a season-high 29 points in the Eagles’ 70-45 win over Wyomissing on Wednesday.
“My role as a freshman was to defend the other team’s best player and it’s a point of pride for me that coach still gives me that assignment,” Hoddinott said. “I love the challenge of trying to help our team on both ends of the floor.”
Eckenrode added, “When you challenge Giana to do something, she does her best to try to do it. She did a great job of defending Hannah tonight.”
Delone (17-1) advances to the semifinals where it will host Big Spring (15-3), who defeated Berks Catholic, 38-33, on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“I’m surprised that Big Spring won, I thought we’d get Berks Catholic if we won tonight,” Eckenrode admitted. “I’ll be watching a lot of film on Big Spring this weekend and fortunately we’ll have a few days of practice to get ready for them.”
The hosts jumped out to an 8-1 lead just over 2 1/2 minutes into the contest and led 12-11 following Maggie Hughes’ hoop with 2:36 left in the opening quarter.
Berm (13-7) spanned the quarter break with a 10-0 run that saw the Eagles holding a 21-12 lead after a deuce by Keri Speelman that had Eckenrode calling for time with 5:14 to play until halftime.
Delone played most of the second quarter without its starting post players, Hughes and Makenna Mummert, due to foul problems. But the Squirettes chipped away at the deficit and went to the half trailing, 26-24.
“It’s becoming a problem for us,” Eckenrode said of the foul trouble. “Makenna and Maggie are good players and it’s tough to have sitting on the bench because of fouls. I thought that Kaitlyn Schwarz and Meredith Wilson gave us some good minutes off the bench in the second quarter.”
Berm led by five early in the third quarter before a quick spurt by the Squirettes put them back in front for the first time since the first quarter, 34-33, after Hoddinott’s charity tosses with 5:07 to play in the frame.
That began a run of five lead changes over the next 82 seconds before Delone went ahead to stay on Schwarz’s rebound and stickback at the 3:45 mark of the quarter.
“They won the game in the third quarter,” Berm head coach Todd Askins said. “We had a bad stretch of about three or four minutes that beat us.”
Delone began the final stanza ahead, 46-41, and ate almost a minute off the clock before Abby Jacoby’s triple from the left corner.
“We spread them out to start the fourth quarter to eat a little clock,” Eckenrode said. “That was a big shot that Abby Jacoby knocked down for us.”
The Eagles got within eight points twice in the final quarter, the last time following Chenault’s only hoop of the night with 2:28 to go that made the count 53-45.
In three meetings this season with Delone, Chenault scored a total of six points.
“Hannah has had a hard time scoring against Delone,” Askins said. “She has to bring the ball up against their press and that makes it harder for her to score. It wears her down and she’s not in a good position to score then. I’ve got to do a better job of running plays to get her open.”
Delone capitalized on its 29 free throw attempts by cashing in 25 of them, while the Eagles were just 4-of-8 from the foul line.
“We started going downhill and attacking the basket in the second half,” Eckenrode said. “It got us some buckets inside and got us to the foul line.”
Askins said of the free throw discrepancy, “They were more aggressive on offense than we were. They created contact and got to the foul line. We tried to avoid contact and didn’t get there.”
With Friday’s performance at the charity stripe, Delone is now shooting 73 percent from there on the season. Hoddinott, Hughes, Jacoby and Mummert are all above 80 percent for the campaign.
Despite being saddled in foul trouble, Mummert put in nine points to go with a game-high 10 boards as she helped the Squirettes to a 40-28 edge on the glass. Abigael Vingsen also tossed in nine for the winners.
Berm was paced by 16 points and eight rebounds from Lillian Peters and 14 points from Bailey Oehmig.
While the Squirettes move on, the Eagles will look towards next season with four of their top six minutes earners returning in starters Chenault, Peters and Oehmig, along with key reserve Leah Bealmear. They are a quartet of juniors.
“I don’t see a lot of dropoff for us next season,” Askins said. “We’ve got things to work on if we want to beat Delone next year, but we played them competitively in two of the three meetings this season.”
Bermudian 15 11 15 4 — 45
Delone 12 12 22 13 — 59
Bermudian Springs (45): Avery Benzel 2 0-0 4, Leah Bealmear 0 1-2 1, Amelia Peters 0 0-1 0, Keri Speelman 4 0-0 8, Lillian Peters 7 2-3 16, Bailey Oehmig 6 1-2 14, Hannah Chenault 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 4-8 45.
Delone Catholic (70): Abigael Vingsen 2 4-4 9, Abby Jacoby 1 4-4 7, Giana Hoddinott 8 10-10 27, Makenna Mummert 1 6-8 9, Maggie Hughes 1 0-1 2, Kaitlyn Schwarz 2 1-2 5. Non-scorer: Meredith Wilson. Totals: 15 25-29 59.
3-Pointers: BS-Oehmig; DC-Vingsen, Jacoby, Hoddinott, Mummert
