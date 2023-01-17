NELSON
Gettysburg’s Sam Nelson competes in the 500 freestyle during Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Conference meet against Bishop McDevitt, at Gettysburg College. Nelson won the event in 5:06.27. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

The boys swimming team at Gettysburg is enjoying a nice season this year, but the Warriors ran into an outstanding Bishop McDevitt side and were unable to overcome the Crusaders in a 104-66 defeat on Tuesday night at Gettysburg College.

“They’re a really deep and talented team,” Gettysburg head coach Amanda Turner said of the Crusaders. “We posted good times tonight, but their depth helped them to score more points.”

