The boys swimming team at Gettysburg is enjoying a nice season this year, but the Warriors ran into an outstanding Bishop McDevitt side and were unable to overcome the Crusaders in a 104-66 defeat on Tuesday night at Gettysburg College.
“They’re a really deep and talented team,” Gettysburg head coach Amanda Turner said of the Crusaders. “We posted good times tonight, but their depth helped them to score more points.”
Gettysburg (3-2) was only able to place more than one swimmer in the top three in individual events in the 100 breast, which was won by Zach Tipton and Will Kittelberger finished third, and the 200 IM where Tipton finished second and Alex Koufos grabbed third.
Zach Turner won both of his individual events, the 50 free and 100 free, with respective times of 22.28 and 49.93. Turner’s margin of victory in the 100 free was over a second.
Sam Nelson captured the 500 free, finished second in the 100 fly and was part of the 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams.
“Nelson, Tipton and Turner have been swimming together since they were young, for the (Gettysburg) Sharks and they’re hoping to do well enough at districts that they qualify for states,” Coach Turner said. “They’ll have to swim well, but they’re capable of posting good enough times to qualify.”
This is the second year that the Warriors are a Class 3A school after years of competing at the 2A level in the postseason.
“Last year, I think we were a little intimidated by being at 3A for the first time. So hopefully we’ll be more relaxed this year,” Coach Turner said. “If we were still 2A, we’d be winning medals at states. Now we’re crossing our fingers and hoping to post good enough times just to qualify.”
Nelson, Turner, Tipton and Koufos posted a time of 1:50.42 in the 200 medley relay, and is one of the relay teams Coach Turner hopes has what it takes to make states. The other relay squad is the 400 free, which features Koufos, Nelson, Turner and Finn Clarke.
Tuesday’s meet was the third for the Warriors in the past eight days and they were unable to practice on Monday due their practice pool at the Gettysburg YWCA being closed for the holiday.
“Our kids had two meets last week and the ones that swim for the Sharks had three, so that’s really taxing,” Coach Turner said. “Then not being able to practice yesterday didn’t really help us. We did a little bit this morning, before school, but we’d have rather been able to have done our work yesterday.”
On the girls’ side, Gettysburg fell to the Crusaders, 96-74.
The Warriors (1-4) received victories from Julia Canadas-Salan in the 100 free, Megan Bishop in the 500 free and Addy Dunlop in the 50 free.
In the relays, the team of Hannah Green, Carolyn Scheungrab, Rebekah Reaver and Canadas-Salan captured the 400 free event and Bishop, Dunlop, Reaver and Maya Brainard took first in the 200 free.
“Our best swimmer on the girls’ team from last season, Hannah Brainard, graduated and swims at Canisius University now,’’ Coach Turner said. “But we do have some talented swimmers, just not as good as she was. They’re working hard and improving every day, though.”
Gettysburg returns to the pool for Senior Night when C.D. East pays a visit next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
BOYS
Bishop McDevitt 104, Gettysburg 66
200 medley relay: 1. Bishop McDevitt (Hancock, Duffy, Haskins, Solimeo), 1:44.59, 2. Gettysburg (Alex Koufos, Zach Tipton, Finn Clarke, Wes Coolbaugh), 1:50.42; 200 free: 1. Hancock (BM), 1:54.76; 200 IM: 1. Haskins (BM) 2:08.73, 2. Tipton (G) 2:10.11; 3. Koufos (G) 2:19.73; 50 free: 1. Turner (G) :22.28; 100 fly: 1. Haskins (BM) :54.23; 2. Sam Nelson (G) :54.91; 100 free: 1. Turner (G) :49.93; 500 free: 1. Nelson (G) 5:06.27; 200 free relay: 1. Bishop McDevitt (I. Hancock, Haskins, Duffy, L. Hancock) 1:33.68; 2. Gettysburg (Tipton, Coolbaugh, Nelson, Turner) 1:35.23; 100 back: 1. Hancock (BM) 1:02.43; 2. Koufos (G) 1:04.54; 100 breast: 1. Tipton (G) 1:05.99, 3. Will Kittelberger (G) 1:18.61; 400 free relay: 1. Bishop McDevitt (Solimeo, Engle, Dempsey, Hancock) 3:25.43; 2. Gettysburg (Clarke, Koufos, Nelson, Turner) 3:38.74.
GIRLS
Bishop McDevitt 96, Gettysburg 74
200 medley relay: 1. Bishop McDevitt (Sweeney, Duffy, Brenner, Kaloz) 2:02.76, 2. Gettysburg (Morgan Bishop, Maya Brainard, Hannah Green, Addy Dunlop) 2:08.97; 200 free: 1. Crawford (BM) 2:15.42, 2. Carolyn Scheungrab (G) 2:19.48; 200 IM: 1. Duffy (BM) 2:30.39, 2. Green (G) 2:36.09; 50 free: 1. Dunlop (G) :26.98, 2. Brainard (G) :27.30; 100 fly: Brenner (BM) 1:08.76; 100 free: 1. Julia Canadas-Salan (G) 1:02.09, 3. Scheungrab (G) 1:02.95; 500 free: 1. Bishop (G) 6:00.91; 17. 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Dunlop, Rebekah Reaver, Bishop, Brainard) 1:50.30; 100 back: 1. Sweeney (BM) 1:09.59, 2. Canadas-Salan (G) 1:11.05; 100 breast: 1. Duffy (BM) 1:12.45; 2. Brainard (G) 1:19.99; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Reaver, Scheungrab, Canadas-Salan, Green) 4:14.29.
