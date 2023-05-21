CARLSON
Bermudian Springs’ Lily Carlson makes an attempt in the Class 2A pole vault during the District 3 Track & Field Championships Saturday at Shippensburg University. Carlson cleared 12-0 to share the new district record with Trinity’s Alicia Woodward, who won based on less missed attempts. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

It was just another typical track and field meet for Lily Carlson. The sophomore star from Bermudian Springs was entered in four events at the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University. As usual, she was running around all day trying to get to where she had to be. Also, as usual, she exceled in her events.

But this time, there was a twist to her story that made it all the more dramatic.

