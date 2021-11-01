The Gettysburg College volleyball team makes its triumphant return to the postseason and will square off with long-time rival Franklin & Marshall College in the opening round of the Centennial Conference Championship at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The match between the Bullets (14-8, 6-4 CC) and Diplomats (15-9, 7-3 CC) can be seen at https://www.centennialconference.tv/.
Championship Contenders
Johns Hopkins University (27-0, 10-0 CC) claimed the top seed and will host the semifinals and championship on Nov. 6-7 in Goldfarb Gym. The top-ranked Blue Jays have won 62-straight matches and are the defending champions in Division III. The winner of Wednesday’s match between Gettysburg and F&M will draw the Blue Jays in the semifinals. Haverford College (22-4, 9-1 CC) is the No. 2 seed and will meet third-seeded Swarthmore College (13-7, 8-2 CC) in Saturday’s other semifinal.
Gettysburg’s Playoff History
Gettysburg is making its 16th appearance in the conference playoffs and first since dropping a 3-0 decision to Johns Hopkins in 2014. The Bullets have won the tournament seven times and lead the way with 11 conference titles overall. Wednesday’s contest at Franklin & Marshall marks Gettysburg’s fifth appearance in the CC First Round.
All-Time Series
Gettysburg and Franklin & Marshall have met 60 times on the volleyball court since the series began in 1976. The Bullets lead the all-time series 38-22, but the Diplomats have won five in a row and 11 of the last 14 contests against Gettysburg. The Orange and Blue have won all seven meetings against the Blue and White in the CC playoffs with the last match up taking place in 2011.
Previous Meeting
Franklin & Marshall rallied past Gettysburg to win a five-set thriller in the Mayser Center on Sept. 29. The Diplomats dominated the Bullets in the first set 25-11, but the visitors rebounded for 26-24 and 25-21 victories. F&M tied up the match with a 25-19 win in the fourth set and broke out with four of the first five points to win the decisive fifth set 15-10. Sophomore Chelsea O’Leary finished just two digs shy of the program record with 41 and junior Zanze Kuba-McCoy posted 15 kills and 18 digs. Franklin & Marshall’s Carly Bozzo matched O’Leary with 41 digs and Hannah McCarthy tallied 36 assists and four aces.
Team Comparison
GC F&M
12.3 Kills Per Set 10.4
16.8 Digs Per Set 16.2
2.0 Blocks Per Set 1.8
.198 Attack Pct. .151
11.5 Assists Per Set 9.6
1.7 Aces Per Set 2.6
Season Leaders
Gettysburg
Kills: Zanze Kuba-McCoy ‘23 299
Digs: Chelsea O’Leary ‘24 364
Blocks: Ingrid Bayer ’22 69
Attack Pct.: Zanze Kuba-McCoy ‘23 .267
Assists: Sarah Ellis ‘22 419
Aces: Chelsea O’Leary ‘24 36
F&M
Kills: Allison Franke 251
Digs: Carly Bozzo 430
Blocks: Jada West 63
Attack Pct.: Allison Franke .232
Assists: Annmarie Earley 427
Aces: Carly Bozzo 62
