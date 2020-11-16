Seven Times Area girls’ volleyball players have been named first team YAIAA Coaches’ All-Stars.
Delone Catholic, which reached the District 3 Class 2A semifinals and went 10-3 overall, placed three players on the Division 3 squad. Senior libero Shalee Clabaugh was joined by Squirette juniors Holly Neiderer (outside hitter) and Olivia Snyder (setter) on the first team.
The Littlestown tandem of junior Mikayla Orwig (middle hitter) and senior Hailey Riley (setter) joined the Squirettes with first-team nods after leading the Bolts (8-5) into the postseason.
Clabaugh and Neiderer were also recently selected for the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association District 3 All-Star team as Class 2A first-teamers. Orwig and Riley nabbed second-team all-district honors.
Gettysburg senior libero Maddie Yingling was a YAIAA first-team pick in Division 2, while South Western senior Emma Filipovits made the cut in Division 1 as an outside hitter. Filipovits, like Clabaugh and Neiderer, added all-district honors as well.
Mustang senior setter Makayla Dyson was a second-team pick by the YAIAA coaches and for the District 3 squad after helping her team go 10-3 and qualify for the District 3 Class 4A playoffs.
YAIAA Coaches All-Stars
Division 1
Player of the Year: Hailey Wolfe Jr, OH, Spring Grove
First Team
Tehya Shaw, Jr, MH, Central York
Alexis Southivong, Sr, L, Central York
Lexy Bloss, Sr, MH, Dallastown
Syd Ohl, Sr, OH, Dallastown
Emma Filipovits, Sr, OH, So. Western
Neveah Wolfe, Sr, OH, Spring Grove
Second Team
Abby Stifler, Jr, S, Central York
Izzy Ream, Sr, S, Dallastown
Riley Good, Jr, S, Red Lion
Makayla Dyson, Sr, S, South Western
Maddie Ruhland, Jr, S, Spring Grove
Angalyn Strouse, Sr, MH, Spring Grove
Honorable Mention
Kara Davies, Jr, MH, Central York
Jade Shellenberger, Sr, S, Northeastern
Division 2
Player of the Year: Eliana Rodgers, Jr, OH, York Suburban
First Team
Sarah Moore, Sr, OH, Eastern York
Maddie Yingling, Sr, L, Gettysburg
Savannah Lesley, Sr, OH, Susque.
Zoe Haines, Jr, MH, York Suburban
Peyton Lando, Sr, L, York Suburban
Madison Perring, Sr, MH, York Sub.
Second Team
Alex Somerville, Sr, S, Susquehannock
Emily Sweitzer, Sr, L, Susquehannock
Natalie Hirn, Sr, L, West York
Amya Jones, Jr, MH, West York
Mattie Rupp, Sr, OH, West York
Caitlin Springer, Sr, S, York Suburban
Honorable Mention
Brooklyn Camara, Soph, MH E. York
Kendall Grossman, Sr, OH, Gettysburg
Whitney Smith, Sr, OH, Gettysburg
Devyn Kelly, Jr, OH, New Oxford
Maddy Reck, Sr, OH, New Oxford
Mallory Topper, Jr, L, New Oxford
Brooke Fitzgerald, Sr, MH, Susque.
Emily Wright, Soph, OH, Susque.
MJ Rupp, Soph, S, West York
Mackenzie Corsa, Sr, OH, York Sub.
Division 3
Player of the Year: Hope Leavy-Gaskins, Sr, OH, York Catholic
First Team
Shalee Clabaugh, Sr, L, Delone Catholic
Holly Neiderer, Jr, OH, Delone Catholic
Olivia Snyder, Jr, S, Delone Catholic
Mikayla Orwig, Jr, MH, Littlestown
Hailey Riley, Sr, S, Littlestown
Madeline Walker, Sr, L, York Catholic
Second Team
Aida Sponseller, Jr, MH Bermudian
Jewel Tallman, Sr, S Bermudian Springs
Meredith Wilson, Jr, MH, Delone Cath.
Lindsey Beck, Jr, S, York Catholic
Mia Citrone, Jr, L/DS, York Catholic
Shannon Toomey, Sr, MH, York Cath.
Honorable Mention
Jaeda Kuhn, Jr, MH, Hanover
Maddie Dunbar, Jr, MH, Littlestown
Carly Thayer, Jr, S, Littlestown
Katrina Richardson, Sr, S, York Tech
Veronica Smith, Jr, OH, York Tech
