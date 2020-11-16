SPIKE

ALL-STAR MATCHUP — Delone Catholic’s Holly Neiderer (11) attempts to hit through the block of Littlestown’s Hailey Riley during a regular season match in McSherrystown. Neiderer and Riley were both named to the YAIAA Coaches’ All-Star first team for Division 3.

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Seven Times Area girls’ volleyball players have been named first team YAIAA Coaches’ All-Stars.

Delone Catholic, which reached the District 3 Class 2A semifinals and went 10-3 overall, placed three players on the Division 3 squad. Senior libero Shalee Clabaugh was joined by Squirette juniors Holly Neiderer (outside hitter) and Olivia Snyder (setter) on the first team.

The Littlestown tandem of junior Mikayla Orwig (middle hitter) and senior Hailey Riley (setter) joined the Squirettes with first-team nods after leading the Bolts (8-5) into the postseason.

Clabaugh and Neiderer were also recently selected for the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association District 3 All-Star team as Class 2A first-teamers. Orwig and Riley nabbed second-team all-district honors.

Gettysburg senior libero Maddie Yingling was a YAIAA first-team pick in Division 2, while South Western senior Emma Filipovits made the cut in Division 1 as an outside hitter. Filipovits, like Clabaugh and Neiderer, added all-district honors as well.

Mustang senior setter Makayla Dyson was a second-team pick by the YAIAA coaches and for the District 3 squad after helping her team go 10-3 and qualify for the District 3 Class 4A playoffs.

YAIAA Coaches All-Stars

Division 1

Player of the Year: Hailey Wolfe Jr, OH, Spring Grove

First Team

Tehya Shaw, Jr, MH, Central York

Alexis Southivong, Sr, L, Central York

Lexy Bloss, Sr, MH, Dallastown

Syd Ohl, Sr, OH, Dallastown

Emma Filipovits, Sr, OH, So. Western

Neveah Wolfe, Sr, OH, Spring Grove

Second Team

Abby Stifler, Jr, S, Central York

Izzy Ream, Sr, S, Dallastown

Riley Good, Jr, S, Red Lion

Makayla Dyson, Sr, S, South Western

Maddie Ruhland, Jr, S, Spring Grove

Angalyn Strouse, Sr, MH, Spring Grove

Honorable Mention

Kara Davies, Jr, MH, Central York

Jade Shellenberger, Sr, S, Northeastern

Division 2

Player of the Year: Eliana Rodgers, Jr, OH, York Suburban

First Team

Sarah Moore, Sr, OH, Eastern York

Maddie Yingling, Sr, L, Gettysburg

Savannah Lesley, Sr, OH, Susque.

Zoe Haines, Jr, MH, York Suburban

Peyton Lando, Sr, L, York Suburban

Madison Perring, Sr, MH, York Sub.

Second Team

Alex Somerville, Sr, S, Susquehannock

Emily Sweitzer, Sr, L, Susquehannock

Natalie Hirn, Sr, L, West York

Amya Jones, Jr, MH, West York

Mattie Rupp, Sr, OH, West York

Caitlin Springer, Sr, S, York Suburban

Honorable Mention

Brooklyn Camara, Soph, MH E. York

Kendall Grossman, Sr, OH, Gettysburg

Whitney Smith, Sr, OH, Gettysburg

Devyn Kelly, Jr, OH, New Oxford

Maddy Reck, Sr, OH, New Oxford

Mallory Topper, Jr, L, New Oxford

Brooke Fitzgerald, Sr, MH, Susque.

Emily Wright, Soph, OH, Susque.

MJ Rupp, Soph, S, West York

Mackenzie Corsa, Sr, OH, York Sub.

Division 3

Player of the Year: Hope Leavy-Gaskins, Sr, OH, York Catholic

First Team

Shalee Clabaugh, Sr, L, Delone Catholic

Holly Neiderer, Jr, OH, Delone Catholic

Olivia Snyder, Jr, S, Delone Catholic

Mikayla Orwig, Jr, MH, Littlestown

Hailey Riley, Sr, S, Littlestown

Madeline Walker, Sr, L, York Catholic

Second Team

Aida Sponseller, Jr, MH Bermudian

Jewel Tallman, Sr, S Bermudian Springs

Meredith Wilson, Jr, MH, Delone Cath.

Lindsey Beck, Jr, S, York Catholic

Mia Citrone, Jr, L/DS, York Catholic

Shannon Toomey, Sr, MH, York Cath.

Honorable Mention

Jaeda Kuhn, Jr, MH, Hanover

Maddie Dunbar, Jr, MH, Littlestown

Carly Thayer, Jr, S, Littlestown

Katrina Richardson, Sr, S, York Tech

Veronica Smith, Jr, OH, York Tech

