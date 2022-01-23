While riding along the highway, I cannot pass a majestic mountain and not wonder what the view is like from the top. I have been this way for as long as I can remember. Someday I am going to count the number of peaks I have actually summited, but this account is about a hike on a specific peak.
The Alps have always been a desirable and alluring hiking destination. Though not exactly in the backyard, a trip to the Alps will provide some of the most beautiful and iconic mountain views on the planet. The Matterhorn in Switzerland, Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, Stelvio Pass in Italy, The Mont Blanc Range in Chamonix, France, and the quaint and wonderful town of Innsbruck, Austria are just a few of the hundreds of highlights of an Alpine tour.
After all, it was the hills in the Austrian Alps that were alive with the Sound of Music.
One such picturesque place, set in the northern part of the range, is the exquisite town of Oberammergau, Germany. In 1995, my wife and I had the grand opportunity to travel with my church choir from St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg on a two-week tour of Germany and Austria. While the whole trip was a ‘wow-fest’, the most spectacular and awe-inspiring part of the journey for me was the Alps, and Oberammergau was part of that. The town is famous for its once a decade performance of the Passion Play, which is the passion of Jesus Christ, depicting the time at the end of his life leading to his crucifixion. First performed in 1634, and always by the people of Oberammergau on an outdoor stage, the play still takes place today. Because of Covid, the play was postponed in 2020, but is intended to be a go this coming summer, May to October.
The Alps around Oberammergau do not include massive peaks such as the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc, both at around 15,000 feet in elevation. But as an appetizer for the feasts to come, there is a peak in Oberammergau that is quite impressive to behold. That peak is der Kofel.
We started our trip in Luxembourg, and made our way south to Bavaria, which includes the Alpine section of Germany. A river cruise on the Rhine River, a bier festival, stops in iconic German towns, and singing in churches and cathedrals were the highlights as we moved towards the Alps. At every overnight stop, I ran or walked to the top of the highest point near the town to check out the view.
On our way to Austria, we visited Heidelberg, Rothenburg and Ulm. Though Ulm had no mountains, my wife and I did walk (hike?) up the 778 spiraled steps to the top of the Ulm Cathedral steeple, and the views up and down the Danube River were moving.
As we traveled south on the autobahn, eventually the Alps came into view. They rose very abruptly, and many of the higher mountains were covered in snow. Talk about moving. We had just sung at the Benedictine Basilica in Ottobeuren, and Vivaldi’s ‘Four Seasons’ was playing on the bus’s speakers. The Alps, which I had wanted to see ever since I first knew about them, rose magnificently in the distance. I honestly could not speak, so moved I was. It was almost too much to believe.
Oberammergau is a beautiful little town along the Ammer River, stuck in a valley between huge peaks. Though not at all the tallest peak in the area, the view of der Kofel, the mountain that dominates any view from the village, was simply awesome. It is a unique mountain, with modest height featuring steep walls and a white peak. Though just 4,403 feet above sea level, der Kofel juts up nearly 1,700 feet from the banks of the Ammer. I decided, as soon as I saw it, that I had to hike that mountain.
I arose with the sun the next morning, long before anyone else in our group was awake. The 1,657-foot climb rose up over a 1.2 mile trek from the river. The whole hike ended up being 3.9 miles, and I completed it in about two and a half hours. I returned to the Hotel Bold just in time for breakfast with the choir!
Not knowing where the trailhead was, I walked through town along the river, and came to a trail that turned to the right, crossed a meadow, and looked to head towards der Kofel. That trail led into the woods in the shadow of the mountain, and started upward.
The trail is steep, but passes through some magnificent forest. The switchbacks make for a nice grade, but once the rocks start, it gets much steeper, rising out of the woods to spectacular views. The final quarter mile is adorned with chains fixed to the rocks to give hikers a safety hold as they ascend.
As I reached the peak, I just stood there in awe. I was the only person up there, and the whole town of Oberammergau lay at my feet. Apparently I was lucky, as the summer often draws large crowds to the summit.
I had an incredible sense of accomplishment once I reached the peak, upon which there was a huge crucifix that could barely be made out from the town below. I stood there, feeling on top of the world, and sang William Billings’s “The Easter Anthem”, part of our repertoire, as loud as I could.
“Then, then, then I rose, then I rose. Then first humanity, triumphant past the crystal ports of light, and seized eternal youth. Men all immortal hail, hail, heaven all lavish of strange gifts to man. Thine’s all the glory, man’s the boundless bliss!”
This is what hiking does for me. I bathe in the glory of nature, and of what our world has to share. I push my own limits, and find that I can do more than I thought was capable. I look for the light of nature and the spirit of those past on my wanderings.
Of course it is not necessary to travel to the Alps to get out and be one with nature, though it is an incredible location for such exploration. This enlightenment and comprehension can be experienced anywhere that your spirit will take you. And I will keep doing it, whenever and wherever I can, as long as my legs will carry me.
