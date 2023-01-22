The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team topped Marist on Sunday, 59-55, behind a balanced scoring effort from the starting five to snap a four-game losing streak. Jalen Benjamin scored 15 points to lead four Mountaineers in double figures in the homecourt victory. The Mount shot 69.2 percent (9-of-13) from 3-point range to improve to 7-13 overall and 3-6 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

The Mount starting lineup of Dakota Leffew, Deandre Thomas, Benjamin, George Tinsley and Jedy Cordilia combined to score all 59 points for the Mount in the victory. This was the first time in seven games that the Mountaineers used the same starting lineup in back-to-back games. Injuries have forced the Mount to use a different starting combination in the six prior contests.

