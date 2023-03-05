NEY

Biglerville’s Joey Ney wrestles Columbia’s Stoudamire Campbell during last week’s District 3 Championships. On Saturday, Ney pinned Campbell at the Southeast Regional Tournament en route to qualifying for the PIAA Championships at 145 pounds. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

The blood round produces arguably the most intense and exciting action in a wrestling tournament. And that’s due entirely to the idea that you either win, or you fail to advance. There is no gray area.

For a trio of Times Area wrestlers, the blood round was met with cold-blooded focus and execution. And because of that, Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus, Cameron Mingee and Joey Ney are state qualifiers.

