Seven Times Area players earned first-team honors for the YAIAA boys’ basketball coaches all-star teams.
Littlestown paced the local contingent with three first-team picks in Division 3, including Jake Bosley, Christopher Meakin and Zyan Herr. Bosley, a six-foot, four-inch forward, ranked third locally at 16.4 points per game. He finished his junior season with 743 career points.
Meakin, a towering presence at 6-7, poured in 16.2 points per game during as a sophomore. In addition to their offensive output, Bosley and Meakin helped the Bolts limit opponents to 47.2 points per game, second-best among area teams.
Herr, a sophomore, netted 14.2 points per night, leading the Times Area in made 3-pointers with 71. The Bolts went 19-8, finishing fourth in the District 3 Class 4A tournament to qualify for states.
Joining the Ltown trio on the YAIAA-3 first-team were Bermudian Springs’ Ethan Beachy, Delone Catholic’s Camdyn Keller and Eric Ball of Fairfield. Beachy was the top scorer in the area last season at 17.4 points per game. The senior eclipsed the 20-point mark seven times, including a career-high 35.
Ball finished second among local players at 17.1 points per game, helping him surpass the 1,000-point career scoring mark. The senior led Fairfield back to the district playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Keller led a balanced Squire offense at 10.8 points per game. Delone’s calling card came on the defensive end, where it held the opposition to 44.0 points per outing, best in the area.
Behind Camdyn Keller and second-team picks Asher Rudolph (8.9 ppg.), Coltyn Keller (8.8 ppg.) and Bryson Kopp (7.9 ppg.), the Squires placed third in the District 3 Class 2A tourney, achieving their season-long goal of qualifying for the PIAA Championships.
At the helm of the Squire ship was Brandon Staub, who was named the Y-3 coach of the year after Delone’s 17-9 performance.
Joining the Squire trio on the second team was Biglerville senior guard Eli Weigle, who netted 14.2 points per game while hitting 42 3-pointers, third-most locally.
Trent Ramirez-Keller of Gettysburg earned a first-team nod in the YAIAA-2. Ramirez-Keller was a prolific scorer at 15.7 points per game, going over the 20-point mark seven times this season. The senior concluded his career with 800 points for the Warriors.
New Oxford’s Aden Strausbaugh garnered second-team honors in Y-2. Strausbaugh averaged 15.0 points per game and hit 72 percent of his free throws this season.
YAIAA-1
Co-Players of the Year: Evan Watt (Red Lion) & Karron Mallory (Northeastern)
Coach of the Year: Steve Schmehl (Red Lion)
First Team
Greg Guidinger (Central York), Jacobi Baker (Central York), DJ Smith (Dallastown), Karron Mallory (Northeastern), Evan Watt (Red Lion), Jacere Vega (York High)
Second Team
Aden Strausbaugh (New Oxford), Chase Kloster (Northeastern), Sammy Vaught (Red Lion), Shilo Bivins (South Western), Ethan Glass (Spring Grove)
Honorable Mention
Ben Natal (Central York), Conner Barto (Dallastown), Nick Rizzuto (Northeastern), Masen Urey (Red Lion), Seth Sager (South Western), Avin Myers (Spring Grove), Daveyon Lynder (York High), Juelz Tucker (York High)
YAIAA-2
Player of the Year: Jalen Franklin (Susquehannock)
Coach of the Year: Garrett Bull (West York)
First Team
Trenton Keller-Ramirez (Gettysburg), Austin Bausman (Eastern York), Jalen Franklin (Susquehannock), Jaden Walker (West York), A.J. Williams (West York), Avant Sweeney (York Suburban)
Second Team
Carter Wamsley (Eastern York), Koy Swanson (Kennard-Dale), Joshua Franklin (Susquehannock), David McGladrie (West York), Brady Stump (York Suburban)
Honorable Mention
Jakob Smyser (Dover), Ethan Wagner (Gettysburg), Mike Hankey (Gettysburg), Zach Orwig (Kennard-Dale), Levi Sharnetzka (Kennard-Dale), Dan Benna (Susquehannock), Braedyn Detz (West York), Ja’Vair Powell (West York)
YAIAA-3
Player of the Year: Luke Forjan (York Catholic)
Coach of the Year: Brandon Staub (Delone Catholic)
First Team
Ethan Beachy (Bermudian Springs), Camdyn Keller (Delone Catholic), Eric Ball (Fairfield), Jake Bosley (Littlestown), Zyan Herr (Littlestown), Christopher Meakin (Littlestown), Luke Forjan (York Catholic)
Second Team
Eli Weigle (Biglerville), Asher Rudolph (Delone Catholic), Coltyn Keller (Delone Catholic), Bryson Kopp (Delone Catholic), Brady Walker (York Catholic), John Forjan (York Catholic)
Honorable Mention
Tyson Carpenter (Bermudian Springs), Gage Zimmerman (Delone Catholic), Peyton Stadler (Fairfield), Casey Lara (Hanover), Ethan Shimmel (York Tech)
