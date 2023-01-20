Mount St. Mary’s led midway through the second half, but Siena was able to pull away down the stretch in a 72-57 win in men’s basketball action on Friday night at MVP Arena. Sophomore Jedy Cordilia paced the Mountaineers with a career high 16 points.
Cordilia hit 8-of-13 from the field while adding seven rebounds to his career-high 16 points for the Mount (6-13, 2-6 MAAC). Jalen Benjamin finished with 14 points and Dakota Leffew 11 in the game. Michael Eley led Siena with 20 points off the bench while McCollum added 17 in the win. Michael Baer pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds for the Saints (13-6, 7-1 MAAC).
The Mount led by one at the half before the Saints took a 47-43 lead five minutes into the second stanza. The Mountaineers responded with an 8-to-2 run to regain the advantage, 51-49. Benjamin hit 3-of-4 at the line in the stretch, Leffew hit a 3-pointer and Cordilia scored in the paint to put the Mount on top. After a Javion McCollum three for Siena put the Saints up by one, Deandre Thomas gave the Mount its final lead of the game, 53-52, on a drive at the midpoint of the second half.
Siena scored the next 10 points with the run capped by a pair of Andrew Platek three-pointers to take a 62-53 lead. A Cordilia bucket halted the run, but the Saints answered with a McColllum traditional three-point play for a double-digit advantage. Siena led the rest of the way.
The opening half featured plenty of offense as the Mountaineers led 38-37 at the break. The Mount shot 50.0 percent (16-of-32) overall and 44.4 percent (4-of-9) from three-point range in the half while Siena shot 44.4 percent (12-of-27) overall and 40.0 percent (4-of-10) from three. The Saints were 9-of-10 (.900) at the line in the half.
The first half was close-knit with the biggest lead by either team being six points. Trailing 28-to-24, the Mount went on a 10-0 run to take a 34-28 advantage. Benjamin and Leffew started the run with consecutive 3-pointers for a 30-28 lead. Benjamin and Tinsley then added buckets to complete the scoring spurt. Siena answered with the next six points to tie the game, but the Mount was able to take the one-point advantage to the locker room.
The Mount heads home to host Marist on Sunday at Knott Arena. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Two sharpshooting guards were on the top of their game on Thursday at Knott Arena. Mount St. Mary’s got seven triples and 29 points from Michaela Harrison, but Marist’s Kiara Fisher scored 44 points, pushing the Red Foxes to an 83-77 victory in women’s basketball action.
The Mount fell to 7-10 overall and 3-5 in MAAC play this season.
Three more Mountaineers posted double figures in the contest, including Jessica Tomasetti who had 15 points and came within a rebound of a double-double. Natalie Villaflor added 11, as did Aryna Taylor, repeating her season high effort for the second straight game.
Fisher’s 44 point total for Marist is a program record, and the most points for any game on the Knott Arena floor since Sam Prescott scored 44 in a men’s game against Bryant on Feb. 14, 2013. As for women’s games only, it’s the second-most behind Kim Rhock’s 50 point game in 1990.
Marist also received 20 points from Zaria Shazer and 10 from Jackie Piddock.
No lead seemed safe or insurmountable during Thursday’s game. The Red Foxes built the first charge, developing a 19-10 advantage. Villaflor’s trey late in the first stemmed the tide but the Mountaineers found themselves down eight at period’s end.
A blistering run towards halftime reversed fortunes thanks to an and-one from Isabella Hunt and back-to-back Taylor threes to post a 38-34 halftime lead for the home team.
Harrison hit her stride in the third quarter. Replicating Taylor’s feat, the graduate student hit back-to-back from long range and Jo Raflo added a third for good measure. At the 4:09 mark, Harrison sent the crowd into a frenzy with another triple to make it 55-43 Mount. Then in an instant, the offense went quiet, and Marist took full advantage.
Beginning inauspiciously with a pair of Fisher free throws, the Red Foxes took control for the rest of the quarter. Catching fire, Marist scored on four straight possessions to eliminate the deficit. Fisher’s 29th and 30th points on possession number five transferred the lead to the visitors. They would go on to put together a 21-0 run before Hunt’s free throw at 9:10 in the fourth broke the streak.
The duo of Taylor and Harrison did their best to produce on offense and lead the rest of the team, but the Mount never got closer than four points the rest of the way.
Mount St. Mary’s battles Saint Peter’s on Saturday in Jersey City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.