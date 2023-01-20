Mount St. Mary’s led midway through the second half, but Siena was able to pull away down the stretch in a 72-57 win in men’s basketball action on Friday night at MVP Arena. Sophomore Jedy Cordilia paced the Mountaineers with a career high 16 points.

Cordilia hit 8-of-13 from the field while adding seven rebounds to his career-high 16 points for the Mount (6-13, 2-6 MAAC). Jalen Benjamin finished with 14 points and Dakota Leffew 11 in the game. Michael Eley led Siena with 20 points off the bench while McCollum added 17 in the win. Michael Baer pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds for the Saints (13-6, 7-1 MAAC).

