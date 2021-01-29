It seems like it is getting late, and in a hurry.
We are little more than a month from the beginning of the District 3 Girls’ Basketball Championships. A delayed start to the regular season has been followed by what feels like a frantic push to squeeze in as many games as possible, as safely as possible. With teams from across the expansive District 3 facing different challenges and timelines, getting through a season and into playoff position seems like a crapshoot.
Just how tenuous is the situation?
On Wednesday, the Conestoga Valley girls’ basketball team was informed during halftime of its game against Elizabethtown that it was being placed in quarantine because of a possible COVID exposure. The gym was cleared, and CV players began to quarantine immediately.
The shutdown was the second of the season for the Buckskins, who had a 2-0 record coming into the contest.
Reminders of the current state of affairs are everywhere, but let’s focus on the good at hand rather than dwelling on uncertainty.
Heading into Friday’s slate of basketball games, 10 Times Area girls’ teams found themselves in playoff position. It’s hard not to start with the unbeaten Squirettes of Delone Catholic. Head coach Gerry Eckenrode celebrated his 500th win at the McSherrystown school on Thursday evening, and there are no signs of slowing for the DC bunch.
In fact, this current crop of Squirettes could arguably be among the best groups Eckenrode has ever had. Giana Hoddinott leads all area players at 19.0 points per game, but star power isn’t what makes this Delone squad so stellar. The fact that Eckenrode can seemingly send in waves of talented players and not suffer a drop of production on either end of the floor is remarkable.
To that point, Makenna Mummert follows Hodinott in Delone scoring at 10.4 ppg, so the duo has been good for roughly 30 points per night. As a team, the Squirettes are averaging 60 points per contest offensively, meaning the rest of the superb cast tosses in 30 per evening as well.
As for defense, Delone is giving up only 32 points a night.
Delone sits atop the Class 4A power rankings at 9-0. A few spots back in fifth place is Bermudian Springs at 7-1. Aside from a 63-34 drubbing at the hands of Delone a few weeks ago, the Eagles have been soaring. Bailey Oehmig (15.2 ppg), Hannah Chenault (14.3) and Lillian Peters (12.0) have been as good as advertised.
The Eagles get another shot at Delone next Tuesday when the Squirettes travel to York Springs.
Surging Hanover sits in the 10th and final playoff spot in 4A. Following back-to-back losses to Biglerville and Delone to open the season, the Hawkettes had flattened the competition. Their four straight wins came by an average margin of victory of 25 points with Jaycie Miller and Tianna Gray are heating up, as well as Peyton Conover.
Speaking of the Canners, Biglerville is tucked inside the top eight in Class 3A with a 4-3 record. Jeff Kahlbaugh’s crew sits fifth, just a tick behind YAIAA-3 foe York Catholic. Senior Katie Woolson tops the scoring charts for Bville at 12.2 ppg, good for ninth locally. Woolson, Morgan Martin and Joscelynn Anglin came up big down the stretch in Tuesday’s incredible comeback against York Tech, which saw the Canners outscore the Spartans 23-4 over the final seven minutes to claim a 62-60 triumph.
A resurgent Fairfield team finds itself in the mix in Class 2A, ranking fourth at 3-5. The Green Knights are tremendously improved offensively, where they are scoring 44.2 points per game, a major jump from their 23.0 average a season ago.
Keying the turnaround is standout freshman Breana Valentine and junior Maddie Neiderer. Valentine ranked fifth in the area at 15.2 ppg. with Neiderer checking in at 13.7 ppg entering Friday’s play.
Andrew Ditty’s Knights also have something they haven’t had in years: depth. Fairfield is sporting a full roster which allows for junior varsity games, another strong sign for the program.
Last but by no means least is Gettysburg, the defending D3-5A champs. It was seven up and seven down for the Warriors prior to Friday’s stunning 62-27 loss at Eastern York. The Golden Knights now sit atop the YAIAA-2 standings with a game in hand over Gburg.
Do-it-all guard Anne Bair is the driving force for Gettysburg, which has transitioned from a team with a powerful post presence into a guard-oriented juggernaut. Bair, who is scoring 17.7 points per night, recently broke the school record for career assists (she’s only a junior) and is a constant menace defensively with a handful of steals each night out.
Camryn Felix (14.3 ppg) continues to be one of the best pure shooters in the YAIAA. Felix leads the Times Area in 3-pointers, just ahead of teammate Skye Shepherd and Bair, who rank second and fourth in the area, respectively.
It’s no secret the Warriors love the longball as they’ve hit 57 trifectas this season, nearly two dozen more than Delone which ranks in second in that category.
Gettysburg is back on its home court tonight with a non-conference tilt against Northern at 7:30. The Warriors won’t get a chance at redemption against Eastern until their regular-season finale on Feb. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.