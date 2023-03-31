Nestled in a wooded area on a country road on the outskirts of Gettysburg sits Hunterstown Speedway, a 1/5-mile dirt track facility built in 1963 by founding members Barry Lefler, Don, Larry and Monroe Miller, Rich Mullins, Jim and Wesley Pritt, Paul Rine, Rolland Shupe, Dale Taughinbaugh, Rich Wagaman, Junior Walker and Chuck Warner.
The timeline began at something other than Hunterstown; it started in 1962 when they gathered racers to race at the Mummasburg Athletic Association. In 1963 the members were asked to stop racing at MAA to make way for a new building and complex. The members relocated to a farm in Emmitsburg, MD.
During the second week of racing and neighbors complaining, Junior Walker, a member of the Hunterstown Ruritan Club, knew the Ruritans had property available to build a track behind the park where the pavilion stands today. Racing weekends became work weekends as members, racers, family, and friends worked together building the dirt track.
On March 21, 1964, Hunterstown Speedway held its first race. Racers used various 2-cycle engines by West Bends, Robins, and McCullough. In 1968, Bobby and Buck “Clarence” Pritt and Clyde Little joined the founding members. Little brought his Kart Shop to the speedway, with Dale Taughinbaugh racing his karts until 1969 when Dale was involved in a motorcycle accident and Wesley Pritt stepped in, filling the driver’s seat. In 1979-1980, the speedway introduced 4-cycle engines, seeing a significant increase in kart racers chasing the checkered flag.
Mr. Little remained an active member of Hunterstown Speedway until his passing in 2016. He remains the longest-participating member with 48 years. These founding members’ legacy has made Hunterstown Speedway a hidden gem in Adams County, now welcoming racers nationwide to karting, micro midgets, winged outlaws, and motocross events. It is kart racing at Hunterstown Speedway that started the racing careers of some familiar sprint car drivers including Jacob Allen, Chris Esh, Scott, Brian & Kevin Gobrecht, Kyle Moody, Greg Plank, Aaron Ott, Amy (Ott) Pifer, Freddie Rahmer, Logan Schuchart, Todd Shaffer, Stevie Smith, T.J. Stutts, Tim Wagaman, and Brock Zearfoss, to name a few.
The founding members remain present, having their descendants follow in their footsteps. Wesley Pritt’s son, retired racer and track promoter Ron Pritt, Wesley’s grandson, Andy Pritt, retired racer, is the race director for the Keystone State Series and the crew chief for his three racing daughters Ashley, Allison and Della. Twenty-eight Pritt family members have raced and currently race, continuing their family’s racing heritage. Other generations involved are karting legend and champion Johnny Eckard, his son, Jantzen, and his nephew, engine builder Josh Eckard.
Track and state champion Chuck Bowers and his wife, Minnie, lead a team of racers under Bow-Mac Racing, including their son, Todd Beal (Kart Klassic Champion) and Todd’s daughter, Jayden Williams.
In 2023 under the direction of track promoter Ron Pritt, 60-plus racing families and friends came together with the help of businesses throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland, who donated their time, equipment, or items to restore the founders’ legacy. During March, Hunterstown Speedway has transformed to prepare for the first points race beginning Saturday, April 1, 2023. The speedway will host events for the Keystone States Series, HBM Reaper $ Series, PA Micro Midgets Series, Unlimited All-Stars Nationals, HBM Reaper Tire Series North East Nationals; memorial events; Wes Pritt Memorial, Clyde Little Memorial, PaulSimon Karl Memorial, and as well as special events: an Easter Egg Hunt, Kid’s Night, Reaper Tire Kart Klash and Spooktacular.
This season two events will be nationally televised on 360 Dirt Vision.
Hunterstown Speedway, located at 224 Red Bridge Road, Gettysburg welcomes the community to watch competitive kart racing. Admission is free. Pit passes are available: ages 13 and up are $20, ages 5-12 are $15, and ages 4 and under are free. Gates open at 10 a.m. with registration from 10-noon. A drivers meeting will be held at 1:15 p.m., and practice begins at 1:30 with heats and features following.
Visit Hunterstown Speedway Facebook page or website for the race schedule and The First Steps In Dirt Karting events held on various Sundays throughout the season. Who knows, you or your child could be the next track champion!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.