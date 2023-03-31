HUNTERSTOWN

Volunteers have been busy upgrading and transforming the facilities at Hunterstown Speedway, which opens its 2023 season today. (Submitted photograph)

 Submitted photograph

Nestled in a wooded area on a country road on the outskirts of Gettysburg sits Hunterstown Speedway, a 1/5-mile dirt track facility built in 1963 by founding members Barry Lefler, Don, Larry and Monroe Miller, Rich Mullins, Jim and Wesley Pritt, Paul Rine, Rolland Shupe, Dale Taughinbaugh, Rich Wagaman, Junior Walker and Chuck Warner.

The timeline began at something other than Hunterstown; it started in 1962 when they gathered racers to race at the Mummasburg Athletic Association. In 1963 the members were asked to stop racing at MAA to make way for a new building and complex. The members relocated to a farm in Emmitsburg, MD.

