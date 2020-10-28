GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fairfield 5, Biglerville 1
Four different players scored goals on Tuesday as Fairfield locked up at least a share of the YAIAA-3 title.
Erin Gregg paced the Knight attack with a pair of tallies, including the game’s initial score. Liv Cliber made it 2-0 for the visitors before Jayden Slonaker cut the gap off an assist from Brylee Rodgers.
The Knights (10-1-1) pushed their lead back to 3-1 thanks to an Emma Dennison tracer at 33:52.
Gregg struck again midway through the second half and Naia Roberts capped the victory by making good on a penalty kick effort.
Fairfield sits ahead of York Catholic (9-2) which hosts Bermudian Springs (8-1-1) today. Should the Eagles prevail they could earn a share of the title with a win in their season finale against Littlestown on Saturday.
Fairfield 3 2 — 5
Biglerville 1 0 — 1
Goals: F-Erin Gregg 2, Liv Cliber, Emma Dennison, Naia Roberts; B-Jayden Slonaker. Assists: F-Roberts; B-Brylee Rodgers. Shots: F-13; B-5. Corners: F-7; B-2. Saves: F-Sophie Orndorff 6; B-Taylor Lady 10
Biglerville 4, Littlestown 1
The Bolts had no answer for sophomore Brylee Rodgers, who flicked home three goals to power the Canners to a 4-1 victory on Wednesday.
After Rodgers’ initial goal, Liv Wheeler drew Littlestown (3-8) even with a marker at 12:48. Rodgers went right back to work, scoring twice more in the half for a hat trick.
Jayden Slonaker assisted on a pair of Rodgers’ scores, then poked a goal of her own that was assisted by Rodgers in the second half.
Nancy Linares also had an assist for Biglerville (4-8).
Biglerville 3 1 - 4
Littlestown 1 0 - 1
Goals: B-Brylee Rodgers 3, Jayden Slonaker; L-Liv Wheeler. Assists: B-Slonaker 2, Nancy Linares, Rodgers. Shots: B-13; L-5. Corners: B-2; L-2. Saves: B-Taylor Lady 5; L-Lily Proskine 10
Delone Catholic 3, Littlestown 0
After a scoreless opening half, Madison O’Brien lit the lamp three times for the Squirettes (4-7) in their win on Tuesday.
O’Brien began her chase for a hat trick wtih a penalty kick, then converted off an assist from Desirae Brady. O’Brien’s third tally was assisted by Bailey Shehan.
Kallie Gilbart turned aside five Littlestown shots for the shutout.
Delone Catholic 0 3 — 3
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Goals: DC-Madison O’Brien 3. Assists: DC-Desirae Brady, Bailey Shehan. Shots: DC-12; L-5. Corners: DC-4; L-3.Saves: DC-Kallie Gilbart 5; L-Lily Proskine 9.
Bermudian Springs 10, Hanover 0
Avery Benzel’s hat trick highlighted a big win for the Eagles on Tuesday.
Benzel and Breanna Barstow converted penalty kicks for Berm, which improved to 8-1-1.
Amber Nickey and Amelia Peters pounded two goals apiece while Carly Hines and Bailey Oehmig scored as well. Oehmig finished with 3 assists.
New Oxford 2, Eastern York 1
Katelyn Motter booted what proved be the winning goal on Tuesday as the Colonials edged the Golden Knights.
Wrena Wentz opened the scoring for New Oxford and Kyla Anderson came up with six big saves in the net.
Eastern York 1 0 — 1
New Oxford 1 1 — 2
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fairfield 1, Biglerville 0
Marcus Pruy struck a golden goal for the Green Knights with 45 seconds left in double overtime on Tuesday at Biglerville.
Fairfield (5-6-1) keeper Trey Griffith, who finished with nine saves, stopped a Canner penalty kick in the second half to keep the game deadlocked at 0-0.
Rodrigo Beltran-Lua made nine stops in net for Biglerville (4-7).
Fairfield 0 0 0 1 — 1
Biglerville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: F-Marcus Pruy. Shots: F-10; B-9. Corners: F-7; B-10. Saves: F-Trey Griffith 9; B-Rodrigo Beltran-Lua 9
Bermudian Springs 3, Hanover 0
Kyle Kuykendall scored at the 34:22 mark of the opening half on an assist by Jacob Schriver and the Eagle defense did the rest on Tuesday.
Berm (9-2) keeper Dalton Reinert made three stops before joining the fray and netting a goal, which was assisted by Lucas Snyder. Damon Jones capped the scoring when he converted a penalty kick at 5:07 of the second half.
Bermudian Springs 1 2 — 3
Hanover 0 0 — 0
Goals: BS-Kyle Kuykendall, Dalton Reinert, Damon Nelson. Assists: BS-Jacob Schriver, Lucas Snyder. Saves: BS-Reinert 3, Carter Stuart 5; H-John Ramirez 7
Delone Catholic 2, Littlestown 0
Andrew Gervasi and Eddie Ugarte banged home first-half goals in the Squires’ (3-6-2) shutout of the host Bolts (4-7) on Tuesday.
Delone Catholic 2 0 — 2
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Goals: DC-Andrew Gervasi, Eddie Ugarte. Assists: DC-Ugarte. Shots: DC-8; L-2. Corners: DC-5; L-1. Saves: DC-Jacob Boccabell 2; L-Christopher Meakin 6
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3,
Bermudian Springs 0
The Squirettes tightened their grip on third place in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-11 triumph over the Eagles on Tuesday.
Delone (9-2) received 15 assists and nine digs from Olivia Snyder and 19 assists by Audrey Sell. Shalee Clabaugh came up with 11 digs and Holly Neiderer put down nine kills.
Tori Murren posted 16 digs and Jewel Tallman tallied 11 assists for Bermudian (5-6).
South Western 3, Central York 1
Emma Filipovits and Sarah Nicholl combined for 38 kills as the Mustangs kicked past the Panthers on Monday, winning 25-20, 27-25, 22-25, 25-22.
Makayla Dyson produced 39 assists and Katlyn Grempler notched six kills.
Defensively, Kirby Meyer’s 25 digs led the way, followed by Filipovits and Emma Baney with 17 and 15, respectively.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bermudian Springs 10, Fairfield 0
Behind Melanie Beall’s hat trick and a pair of scores by Eve Wilson, the Eagles piled up 10 goals in a win over the Knights on Wednesday.
Berm (12-0) also picked up goals by Riley Marines, Maya Kemper, Lillian Peters, Gabrielle Kaltreider and Meadow Gaines.
Kemper and Hailey Dermota finished with two assists apiece.
Goals: BS-Melanie Beall 3, Eve Wilson 2, Riley Marines, Maya Kemper, Lillian Peters, Gabrielle Kaltreider, Meadow Gaines. Assists: BS-Kemper 2, Hailey Dermota 2, Keri Speelman, Wilson, Marines. Shots: F-0; BS-20. Corners: F-0; BS-30
Hanover 4, Delone Catholic 0
Four different Hawkettes popped in goals in Wednesday’s victory over the Squirettes.
Lily Moorhead, Millie Nakienly, Emily Leonard and Jaden Bowers had tallies for Hanover.
Delone Catholic 0 0 — 0
Hanover 1 3 — 4
Goals: H-Lily Moorhead, Millie Nakienly, Emily Leonard, Jaden Bowers. Shots: DC-6; H-15. Corners: DC-1; H-9. Saves: DC-Sophia Galysh 6; H-Reagan Wildasin 2
