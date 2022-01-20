Organizations like the Watershed Alliance of Adams County and the county Conservation District cannot get enough credit from this reporter for the great work they do to clean and protect local waters. They certainly aren’t the only ones in action here.
The county and all of Pennsylvania face great challenges toward having the clean water we need and deserve.
Just this week, the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) released its Draft 2022 Integrated Water Quality Report, and it shows another increase in the number of miles of impaired waters in the Pennsylvania. Waters are considered impaired when they don’t meet water quality for water supply, aquatic life, recreation, or fish consumption.
DEP’s latest biennial report lists 27,886 miles of Pennsylvania waters, 2,418 miles more than in its 2020 report, as being harmed by pollution.
In the report, the number of miles of impaired waters in Adams County is listed as 619 miles, or 48.2 percent of local waters. Lancaster County leads the way with 1,286 impaired miles, or 89.4 percent of county streams.
In all, the report found that 33 percent of Pennsylvania’s more than 85,000 miles of rivers and streams do not meet water quality standards
The top three major sources of water quality impairment identified in the 2022 report are: abandoned mine runoff, 7,356; agricultural runoff, 6,430; and stormwater runoff, 3,502 miles.
The quickest route to reducing pollution is for state and federal leaders to follow-through on pending legislation that supports the many boots on the ground, landowners, and communities in Adams County and elsewhere, who are working hard every day to protect and restore local rivers and streams. They want to do more.
Our enjoyment of the great outdoors, health, economic welfare, and quality of life depend on clean water.
Now, off my soapbox!
BACK ON BOARD
I am honored to have been re-appointed to another four year-term to serve on the board of the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission. My friends Richard Lewis of Gettysburg and Bill Brock of St. Mary’s, Elk County, were also re-appointed to the 10-member board.
I am there to embolden the commission’s mission of “Resource First” and to do it representing anglers and boaters in Adams and surrounding counties in southcentral Pennsylvania. That means your input and thoughts are important.
My email address is tacked on to the end of this column every week.
Use it if you have thoughts, comments or suggestions relating to fishing and boating and aquatic critters in Pennsylvania.
Now, again off my soapbox!
BULLET POINTS
• David J. Gustafson is the new man in charge of overseeing and directing wildlife habitat management practices on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s more than 1.5 million acres of state game lands and work on private lands enrolled in the Hunter Access Program. He’ll oversee gas, oil, coal and timber operations on game lands and the Howard Nursery, which grows tree and shrub seedlings for planting on game lands and Hunter Access properties. He lives in Loysville, Perry County.
• The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s quarterly business meeting will be Monday, January 24, at 10 a.m., and online. The public may view a live stream of the meeting by visiting www.facebook.com/PaFishanBoat. The full agenda for the meeting can be found on the PFBC’s website www.fishandboat.com.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
