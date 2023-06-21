Biglerville had its bats going early and often, scoring in five of seven turns at bat, but two bad innings in the field did in Post 262 and allowed Fort Loudon to leave town with a 9-6 victory in Franklin County American Legion action Wednesday night at a rainy Oakside Community Park.
With the game even at 4-4 heading for the sixth inning, the visitors were able to hang their second 4-spot of the game on the board, getting three hits in the frame.
Biglerville (1-5) helped Post 606’s cause by committing an error and walking a pair of batters.
Drew Goshorn and Wyatt Appleby began the rally by drawing free passes, then after a groundout, Adam Hammond singled home Goshorn. A flyout produced the second out, and Post 262 starter Kolton Trimmer could’ve avoided further damage and got out of the inning trailing 5-4, but an error allowed Appleby and Hammond to score.
“Kolton threw well for the most part tonight,” Biglerville head coach Neil Weigle said. “He had two rough innings where errors hurt him.”
Post 606 (2-5) added an additional run in the sixth when Noah Naugle dumped a double down the right field line that scored Chase Gibbons to make it 8-4.
Biglerville answered in its half of the sixth when Austin Black found a hole in the right side of the infield for a single that brought home Jared Hollabaugh and Caleb Woolson, giving the hosts two runners on with two down.
However, Fort Loudon starter Luke Coffman retired the next hitter to keep the visitors’ edge at 8-6. That ended his night on the bump.
Coffman earned the win after allowing five earned runs and eight hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
A couple of errors in the seventh allowed Fort Loudon to plate an insurance tally, but Biglerville didn’t go quietly in its half of the inning.
Gavin Taylor doubled with one down and Tyson Taylor followed with a two-out single to bring the tying run to the plate, but Appleby, who relieved Coffman to begin the seventh, induced a ground ball out to end it.
“They were cashing their chances in and we weren’t,” Weigle said. “We had plenty of runners on tonight, but didn’t get enough of them in.”
Biglerville stranded nine runners, including five in scoring position.
Trimmer was dealing early on, retiring the first nine Fort Loudon hitters on just 28 pitches and his team got him a run in each of the first two frames.
In the first, Noah Trimmer boomed a two-bagger that one-hopped off the right field fence to score Eli Weigle. Then in the second, Abi Sosa’s sac fly scored Hollabaugh, who had doubled to lead off the inning.
The visitors’ sticks came alive in the fourth when Coffman led off with a single. An Appleby knock and a free pass drawn by Rylin Sharar bloated the bags for Hammond and he delivered a two-run double to even things at 2-2.
Jake Coffman put his team ahead when he grounded into a fielder’s choice.
A triple by Hollabaugh with one down in the fourth had Post 262 in position to cut the deficit and Tyson Taylor cashed him in with a sac fly.
In the fifth, a sac fly by Nolan Miller brought Weigle home to level things at 4-4.
“We had the bases loaded with one out in the fifth and only got one run out of it. That hurt us,” Neil Weigle said. “We just can’t put a complete game together. We either hit and we don’t field or we field and we don’t hit.”
Black and Hollabaugh led the hosts’ 10-hit offense with a pair of hits each.
Biglerville is back in action with a road game at St. Thomas on Friday and then Saturday in a makeup game at home against Greencastle at 10 a.m.
Fort Loudon 000 404 1 — 9 7 2
Biglerville 110 112 0 — 6 10 3
Luke Coffman, Wyatt Appleby (7) and Drew Goshorn; Kolton Trimmer, Nolan Miller (6), Eli Weigle (7) and Tyson Taylor. WP: Coffman. LP: Trimmer. SO-BB: Coffman 6-3, Appleby 2-0; Trimmer 3-2, Miller 0-0, Weigle 3-0. 2B: FL-Noah Naugle; B-Noah Trimmer, Gavin Taylor, Jared Hollabaugh. 3B: B-Hollabaugh.
