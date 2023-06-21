LEGION
Biglerville’s Jared Hollabaugh slides safely into second base as a Fort Loudon infielder takes the throw from the catcher during Wednesday’s American Legion baseball game at Oakside Community Park. Hollabaugh doubled and tripled, but Post 262 dropped a 9-6 decision. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Biglerville had its bats going early and often, scoring in five of seven turns at bat, but two bad innings in the field did in Post 262 and allowed Fort Loudon to leave town with a 9-6 victory in Franklin County American Legion action Wednesday night at a rainy Oakside Community Park.

With the game even at 4-4 heading for the sixth inning, the visitors were able to hang their second 4-spot of the game on the board, getting three hits in the frame.

