Littlestown senior Bradin Peart was among five Times Area players selected to the YAIAA Golf All-Star team.
Peart’s final season included a third-place finish in the District 3 Class 2A Championships at Briarwood Golf Course, where posted matching rounds of 79 for a two-day total of 158. That performance not only delivered district bronze, but also qualified Peart for the PIAA Championships.
Peart was the lone Times Area golfer to make a Division 2 all-star team, as the other four honored players competed in Division 3. The Delone Catholic trio of Kat Keller, Bryson Kopp and Tim Burke was joined by Bermudian Springs’ Mason Diaz.
Keller, a sophomore, was one of the top female golfers in the district. She qualifed for the D3 tournament for the second time, posting rounds of 92 and 91, which left her just one stroke shy of earning a state bid.
Kopp, another underclassmen, played his way into districts where he carded a 93. Burke was a team leader throughout the regular season, helping Delone tie York Catholic for the regular-season title in Division 3. The Squires claimed the team title at the YAIAA Championships, and were fifth in the district team championships a week later.
Diaz keyed a Bermudian Springs team led by head coach Tyler Smith, who was named the Division 3 Coach of the Year. Diaz shot a 93 in the YAIAA tourney at Briarwood.
Gettysburg’s Max Laing was honored as the Coach of the Year for Division 2.
YAIAA Golf All-Stars
Division 1
Lane Krosse, so. Dallastown; Reed Krosse, fr. Dallastown; Makensy Knaub, sr. Dallastown; Evan Twyman, sr. South Western; Caden Blanchette, Northeastern; Noah Shultz, Central York
Coach of the Year: Brooke Shoffner, Dallastown
Division 2
Trevor Snyder, jr. Dover; Sam Elson, sr. Susquehannock; Ryan Thomas, jr. Susquehannock; Jimmy Hook, Kennard-Dale; Athen Sacher, jr. York Suburban; Andrew Ekstrom, fr. York Suburban; Bradin Peart, sr. Littlestown; Lilly McNally, sr. West York
Coach of the Year: Max Laing, Gettysburg
Division 3
Brady Walker, York Catholic; Patrick Doran, York Catholic; Kat Keller, Delone Catholic; Bryson Kopp, Delone Catholic; Tim Burke, Delone Catholic; Mason Diaz, Bermudian Springs; Olivia Kury, York Catholic
Coach of the Year: Tyler Smith, Bermudian Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.