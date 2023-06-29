The bats for both Shippensburg and Biglerville were hot, but the Stars’ sticks burned at a little higher temperature in their 12-10 victory over the Black Sox in South Penn League action Thursday evening at Oakside Community Park in Biglerville.
The teams combined for 26 base hits in the contest, and what was a six-run lead for the visitors going to the bottom of the seventh almost got completely erased by the hosts.
Biglerville (14-9) trailed 12-6 following a two-run dinger by Ship’s Bryce Shaffer in the top of the seventh, but the Black Sox didn’t have any quit to be found. Multiple miscues by the Stars gave the Sox a chance to win the game when clean-up hitter Pat Armor strode to the dish with the tying runs on base.
Armor worked himself into a 2-2 count, but fanned on the next offering from Shaffer to end it.
“We had a couple of miscues in the last inning that made it closer than it should’ve been,” Ship manager Dan Hull said. “We gave them extra chances and they made us pay for it.”
After going down in order in the first, Ship’s lumber awoke in the second for a single tally when Hunter Stevens roped a two-bagger to left that chased home Max Sadvary, who had singled and swiped second to lead off the inning.
A four-run barrage by the guest in the third gave it some
breathing room as the Sox were in a giving mood and committed a pair of errors to help the rally along.
The Sox cracked the board in their half of the third when Logan Brewer beat out an infield single with two away that allowed Dylan Johnson to scoot home from third after Johnson had doubled.
Ship (12-10) held a 6-1 lead in the fifth when an error on a ball hit by Stevens allowed Austin Kopp to touch the dish, then Carter Reid laced a single to center that plated a pair to make it 9-1.
Biglerville began its climb back into the contest with a five-run uprising in the fifth as the visitors made a trio of gaffes in the inning that sliced the deficit to 9-6.
“I’m happy with the way that we hit the ball tonight,” Biglerville manager Travis Byers said. “That gives me confidence that if we pitch well that we have the ability to win games in the playoffs.”
Biglerville holds a 1.5 game lead over Ship for the fourth spot in the league standings, and the top four finishers will have home-field advantage in the opening round of the postseason.
The Black Sox hold the tie-breaker with the Stars by virtue of taking two meetings with them earlier in the campaign.
“It was very important record-wise for us to win tonight,” Hull said. “Also for morale, if we face these guys in the playoffs. We talked about needing to get this one so that we didn’t go into the playoffs 0-3 against them.”
Biglerville had won six of eight coming into Thursday night.
“We had been playing really well, so we were due for a bad game,” Byers said. “We had guys playing out of position tonight, we made too many errors and that team is better than its record.”
Ship’s 16-hit attack was paced by Reid (4-for-5, 4 RBI), Sadvary (3-for-5, 2 runs) and two hits each from Shaffer and Stevens.
For Biglerville, Johnson, Brewer and Connor Orner were all 2-for-4 with Johnson touching the dish three times.
Biglerville is back in action with a double dip at Mason-Dixon (16-7) on Sunday at 1 p.m. That begins a run of six straight on the road for the Sox, who finish up the regular season by hosting Hagerstown on July 15.
Shippensburg 014 130 3 — 12 16 7
Biglerville 001 050 4 — 10 10 5
Austin Kopp, Bryce Shaffer (5) and Greg Cuhna; Logan Brewer, Skylar Gentzler (4) and Pat Armor. WP-Kopp. LP-Brewer. SO-BB: Kopp 3-2, Shaffer 3-3; Brewer 4-1, Gentzler 3-0. 2B: S-Carter Reid, Hunter Stevens, Max Sadvary; B-Dylan Johnson. HR: S-Shaffer.
