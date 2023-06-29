SOX
Shippensburg’s Max Sadvary slides safely into second as Biglerville second baseman Skylar Gentzler reaches to make a tag and shortstop Noah Ayers backs up the play during Thursday’s South Penn League game at Oakside Community Park. The Stars defeated the Black Sox, 12-10. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

The bats for both Shippensburg and Biglerville were hot, but the Stars’ sticks burned at a little higher temperature in their 12-10 victory over the Black Sox in South Penn League action Thursday evening at Oakside Community Park in Biglerville.

The teams combined for 26 base hits in the contest, and what was a six-run lead for the visitors going to the bottom of the seventh almost got completely erased by the hosts.

