YORK HAVEN - Tony Jackson had plenty of incentive in his camp Saturday night when he rolled into BAPS Motor Speedway.
It was a big night. A race honoring Jackson’s father was on tap, and there was monetary interest, as well as Tony Jackson struggling to reach Victory Lane so far during the 2023 season at the York Haven, Pa., facility.
The motivation was plenty, and Jackson delivered. The 39-year-old driver got to the front early and held off Kenny Edkin in the closing laps to capture the 30-Lap Piper Advertising Larry Jackson Nationals on ARCH Night at the speedway.
It’s important,” Jackson said. “Between my wife and I finding help to do the race and money involved, it’s stressful. I think this is the third or fourth year doing it, the first couple of years we had top fives, but we didn’t have chances to win.
“To finally be able to do that was cool. Possibly not running a Sportsman next year and wanting to do that race, it was kind of a last chance to do it, because next year I don’t know if I will be in a Sportsman at all. So, it was kind of big to win it this year.”
Jackson wasted little time getting to the front. When the green flat dropped, the Newville, Pa., driver settled into third and was stalking second-place Kenny Edkin, who is also the point leader in the Meyer’s RV Super Sportsman division.
Up front, John Edkin was setting a pretty good pace. Jackson made his move by Kenny Edkin on Lap 2 before catching the leader one lap later and making a pass for the top spot.
Jackson continued to lead and opened up a pretty good gap over the field. A caution for Russ Mitten stopping in Turn 3 on Lap 17 closed up the field, but the leader was able to open up an advantage over Kenny Edkin by Lap 20.
Edkin started to make progress on the bottom of the speedway and showed his nose to the leader. Jackson responded by dipping low in the third and fourth corner and was able to hold on for the win by .820 seconds at the stripe.
John Edkin settled for third, with Jay Fannasy finishing fourth. Mike Enders charged from 11{sup}th{/sup} to fifth in the final rundown.
“It was really good early on, but as the track slowed down, Kenny might have been a little better than us running around the bottom,” Jackson said. “When you are out front, you don’t really know where everybody is running, so when I saw his nose with about five to go, I moved to the bottom.
“It feels like we run second every week. There have been a few thirds, and we had a couple of minor motor issues, so it’s been a stressful year there. We wanted to have a banner year just because we expect to with the level of race equipment, and circumstances have been holding us back.
“We knew we were on the edge of breaking through, and hopefully, this is a breakthrough that we can run some off from now until the end of the year.”
Jackson set quick time on the night with a track-record time of 16.446. Heat winners were John Edkin, Kenny Edkin and Jay Fannasy.
In the Creekside Auto Sales Limited Late Model main event, Shawn Shoemaker led the final 13 circuits to claim the victory in the 20-Lap affair.
Matt Adams started on the pole and beat Jared Miller to the line to lead Lap 1. Shoemaker, meanwhile, took his time getting to the front, taking over the runner-up spot on the fifth circuit.
It didn’t take long for Shoemaker to make a move on the leader. By the time the seventh circuit was complete, he was out front and driving away from the field.
The non-stop event ended with Shoemaker claiming the win by 3.482 seconds. Adams, Scott Palmer, Charles Potts, and Sean Merkel completed the top five.
There were 31 cars in attendance. Adams, Miller, and Devin Frey were heat winners, with Brandon Bard winning the consolation.
Kolyn Schane was tops in the FXG Sign & Label/Dickey’s 602 Crate Sportsman main event, as he led all 20 laps to bag his first win of the season at the speedway in only his second start.
Schane started on the outside pole and beat Matt Smith through Turns 1 and 2 to grab the lead. He never looked back and held off sixth-place starter Adam White to earn the win. Matt Smith, Tom Princiotta, and James Hill followed the leaders to the stripe.
Kevin Olenick, James Hill, and Tom Princiotta were heat winners for the 28-car field. Jax Yohn topped the field in the consolation.
In the Superior Homes Extreme Stock main event, Patrick McClane held off Bob Scott Jr. by .381 seconds to earn the win in the 20-Lap event.
There were four cautions over the race distance. McClane slipped by Scott on Lap 3 and led the rest of the way. Scott, Sam Rial, Michael Goodwin, and Hunter Fulton completed the top five. Rial and McClane were heat winners for the 17-car field.
Meyer’s RV Super Sportsman 22 Entries
A Feature 1 30 Laps
1. 88-Tony Jackson[4]; 2. 75-Kenny Edkin[2]; 3. 35-John Edkin[1]; 4. 222-Jay Fannasy[5]; 5. 3B-Mike Enders[11]; 6. 2M-Matt Ondek[3]; 7. 30-Scott Dellinger[22]; 8. 5D-Luke Deatrick[9]; 9. 25-Tyler Wolford[8]; 10. 7-Timmie Barrick[6]; 11. 9B-Blake Brooks[13]; 12. 22-Daniel John[12]; 13. 10-Troy Rhome[10]; 14. 14-Rohan Beasley[16]; 15. 11-Chad Baker[15]; 16. 318-George Riden III[18]; 17. 38H-Allan Hallman[17]; 18. 21R-Jamie Rickert[21]; 19. 37-Jordan Fulton[20]; 20. F14-Jason Fraker[19]; 21. (DNF) 77W-Tom Wyckoff[14]; 22. (DNF) 77-Russ Mitten[7]
Heat 1 8 Laps
1. 35-John Edkin[3]; 2. 77-Russ Mitten[2]; 3. 10-Troy Rhome[1]; 4. 88-Tony Jackson[4]; 5. 9B-Blake Brooks[5]; 6. 14-Rohan Beasley[6]; 7. (DNS) 21R-Jamie Rickert; 8. (DNS) 30-Scott Dellinger
Heat 2 8 Laps
1. 75-Kenny Edkin[3]; 2. 25-Tyler Wolford[2]; 3. 3B-Mike Enders[1]; 4. 2M-Matt Ondek[4]; 5. 77W-Tom Wyckoff[5]; 6. 38H-Allan Hallman[6]; 7. (DNF) F14-Jason Fraker[7]
Heat 3 8 Laps
1. 222-Jay Fannasy[2]; 2. 5D-Luke Deatrick[3]; 3. 22-Daniel John[1]; 4. 7-Timmie Barrick[4]; 5. 11-Chad Baker[6]; 6. 318-George Riden III[5]; 7. (DNF) 37-Jordan Fulton[7]
Qualifying 1 2 Laps
1. 88-Tony Jackson, 00:16.446[1]; 2. 35-John Edkin, 00:16.711[6]; 3. 77-Russ Mitten, 00:16.785[4]; 4. 10-Troy Rhome, 00:17.112[2]; 5. 9B-Blake Brooks, 00:17.648[5]; 6. 14-Rohan Beasley, 00:17.875[7]; 7. 21R-Jamie Rickert, 00:18.248[8]; 8. (DNS) 30-Scott Dellinger
Qualifying 2 2 Laps
1. 2M-Matt Ondek, 00:16.800[1]; 2. 75-Kenny Edkin, 00:17.034[4]; 3. 25-Tyler Wolford, 00:17.060[2]; 4. 3B-Mike Enders, 00:17.350[3]; 5. 77W-Tom Wyckoff, 00:17.471[6]; 6. 38H-Allan Hallman, 00:17.680[7]; 7. F14-Jason Fraker, 00:18.290[5]
Qualifying 3 2 Laps
1. 7-Timmie Barrick, 00:17.331[2]; 2. 5D-Luke Deatrick, 00:17.339[4]; 3. 222-Jay Fannasy, 00:17.424[6]; 4. 22-Daniel John, 00:17.769[7]; 5. 318-George Riden III, 00:17.881[3]; 6. 11-Chad Baker, 00:18.074[5]; 7. 37-Jordan Fulton, 00:18.432[1]
Creekside Auto Sales Late Models 31 Entries A Feature 1 20 Laps
1. 44-Shawn Shoemaker[4]; 2. 77-Matt Adams[1]; 3. 86-Scott Palmer[9]; 4. 5-Charles Potts[6]; 5. 118-Sean Merkel[11]; 6. 62-Devin Frey[3]; 7. 15-Jared Miller[2]; 8. 56R-Chaz Buchinsky[5]; 9. 25-Jedadiah Latshaw[10]; 10. 12-Bobby Beard[15]; 11. 08-Zach Kauffman[14]; 12. X4-Lou Egrie[12]; 13. 116-Travis Mease[8]; 14. 88C-Chuck Cox III[16]; 15. NINE-Ross Leinbach[18]; 16. 4M-Kyle Moser[13]; 17. 18-Derrick Mease[17]; 18. 94-Brandon Bard[19]; 19. 543-Eric Tripp[22]; 20. 21M-Matt Murphy[20]; 21. 4-John Moser Jr[23]; 22. (DNF) 12M-Tyson Mowery[21]; 23. (DNF) ONE-Chuck Schutz[7]; 24. (DNF) 7F-Hunter Fulton[24]
B Feature 1 8 Laps
1. 94-Brandon Bard[4]; 2. 21M-Matt Murphy[3]; 3. 12M-Tyson Mowery[11]; 4. 543-Eric Tripp[5]; 5. 4-John Moser Jr[6]; 6. 7F-Hunter Fulton[9]; 7. 14A-Lucas Adams[10]; 8. (DNF) 41-Jake Moser[2]; 9. (DNF) 79-Tyler Bowman[13]; 10. (DNF) 26-Shawn Liddick[1]; 11. (DNS) 35-Bryce Wenger; 12. (DNS) 37B-Brandon Eveler; 13. (DNS) 72-Wayne Pfeil
Heat 1 8 Laps
1. 77-Matt Adams[5]; 2. 44-Shawn Shoemaker[9]; 3. ONE-Chuck Schutz[4]; 4. 25-Jedadiah Latshaw[6]; 5. 4M-Kyle Moser[2]; 6. 88C-Chuck Cox III[8]; 7. 26-Shawn Liddick[11]; 8. (DNF) 37B-Brandon Eveler[1]; 9. (DNF) 7F-Hunter Fulton[3]; 10. (DNF) 14A-Lucas Adams[7]; 11. (DNS) 79-Tyler Bowman
Heat 2 8 Laps
1. 15-Jared Miller[1]; 2. 56R-Chaz Buchinsky[4]; 3. 116-Travis Mease[3]; 4. 118-Sean Merkel[2]; 5. 08-Zach Kauffman[6]; 6. 18-Derrick Mease[7]; 7. 41-Jake Moser[8]; 8. 94-Brandon Bard[10]; 9. (DNF) 4-John Moser Jr[5]; 10. (DNF) 12M-Tyson Mowery[9]
Heat 3 8 Laps
1. 62-Devin Frey[2]; 2. 5-Charles Potts[7]; 3. 86-Scott Palmer[9]; 4. X4-Lou Egrie[4]; 5. 12-Bobby Beard[3]; 6. NINE-Ross Leinbach[8]; 7. 21M-Matt Murphy[10]; 8. 543-Eric Tripp[1]; 9. 35-Bryce Wenger[6]; 10. (DNF) 72-Wayne Pfeil[5]
Superior Homes Extreme Stocks 17 Entries A Feature 1 20 Laps
1. 79-Patrick McClane[1]; 2. 47-Bob Scott[2]; 3. 11-Sam Rial[8]; 4. 33-Michael Goodwin[6]; 5. 7F-Hunter Fulton[3]; 6. 97-Donnie Broderick[4]; 7. 91-Will Long[7]; 8. 92-Blake Decker[9]; 9. 65H-Ty Huntsberger[10]; 10. 7-Jordan Fulton[13]; 11. (DNF) 12-Bryan Hare[16]; 12. (DNF) 27-Doug Hoffman[5]; 13. (DNF) 5-Tyler Knaub[11]; 14. (DNF) 4-Les Scrivens[12]; 15. (DNF) 65S-Scott Sipe[17]; 16. (DNF) 40-James Farley[14]; 17. (DNS) 77-Scott Dunham
Heat 1 8 Laps
1. 11-Sam Rial[4]; 2. 47-Bob Scott[8]; 3. 97-Donnie Broderick[2]; 4. 33-Michael Goodwin[7]; 5. 92-Blake Decker[5]; 6. 5-Tyler Knaub[3]; 7. 7-Jordan Fulton[6]; 8. 77-Scott Dunham[1]; 9. 12-Bryan Hare[9]
Heat 2 8 Laps
1. 79-Patrick McClane[1]; 2. 7F-Hunter Fulton[8]; 3. 27-Doug Hoffman[2]; 4. 91-Will Long[3]; 5. 65H-Ty Huntsberger[4]; 6. 4-Les Scrivens[5]; 7. 40-James Farley[7]; 8. (DNF) 65S-Scott Sipe[6]
FXG Sign & Label/Dickey’s 602 Crate Sportsman 28 Entries A Feature 1 20 Laps
1. 10K-Kolyn Schane[2]; 2. 15-Adam White[6]; 3. 97S-Matt Smith[1]; 4. 32-Tom Princiotta[3]; 5. 69-James Hill[8]; 6. 19-Brad Brightbill[4]; 7. 21-Greg Reed[5]; 8. 43-Michael White[13]; 9. 15X-Scott Hitchens[11]; 10. 1JR-Talan Carter[7]; 11. 450-Kevin Olenick[12]; 12. 57-Brandon Edgar[20]; 13. 74-Jax Yohn[19]; 14. 59-Tom Moore Jr[15]; 15. M16-Mike Schane[14]; 16. 28-Bryan Rhoads[17]; 17. 17-Bobby Kupp[22]; 18. 5-Bryce Bashore[9]; 19. 05-Sean Metz[16]; 20. 44-Bob Stough[21]; 21. 14N-Justin Newhard[24]; 22. 97-Donnie Broderick[23]; 23. B4-Tim Borror[10]; 24. (DNF) 54-Chase Rehbein[18]
B Feature 1 8 Laps
1. 74-Jax Yohn[1]; 2. 57-Brandon Edgar[2]; 3. 44-Bob Stough[3]; 4. 17-Bobby Kupp[6]; 5. 97-Donnie Broderick[4]; 6. 14N-Justin Newhard[8]; 7. 78-Troy Conrad[5]; 8. 3-Brandon Banos[7]; 9. (DNS) 17B-Brennan Chapman; 10. (DNS) 88-Trent VanVorst
Heat 1
1. 450-Kevin Olenick[1]; 2. 19-Brad Brightbill[2]; 3. 5-Bryce Bashore[4]; 4. B4-Tim Borror[3]; 5. 43-Michael White[9]; 6. 05-Sean Metz[5]; 7. 74-Jax Yohn[8]; 8. 97-Donnie Broderick[6]; 9. 3-Brandon Banos[10]; 10. (DNF) 17B-Brennan Chapman[7]
Heat 2
1. 69-James Hill[4]; 2. 21-Greg Reed[1]; 3. 15-Adam White[9]; 4. 15X-Scott Hitchens[5]; 5. M16-Mike Schane[7]; 6. 28-Bryan Rhoads[2]; 7. 57-Brandon Edgar[8]; 8. 78-Troy Conrad[6]; 9. (DNS) 88-Trent VanVorst
Heat 3
1. 32-Tom Princiotta[4]; 2. 1JR-Talan Carter[2]; 3. 10K-Kolyn Schane[3]; 4. 97S-Matt Smith[7]; 5. 59-Tom Moore Jr[8]; 6. 54-Chase Rehbein[1]; 7. 44-Bob Stough[6]; 8. 17-Bobby Kupp[9]; 9. 14N-Justin Newhard[5]
