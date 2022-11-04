Trailing by 10 points early in the second quarter, Delone Catholic fought and clawed its way to a field goal, but any momentum the Squires may have built up from the scoring drive was quickly reclaimed by Trinity when the Shamrocks scored on the first play after the ensuing kickoff.
That began a run of 39 straight points for the visitors as they downed Delone, 56-17, in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals Friday night at J.T. Flaherty Field.
“I was wondering how we’d react after they scored, because we’ve had trouble responding after teams scored on us,” Trinity head coach Jordan Hill said. “We hit back quickly tonight.”
Following Nolan Kruse’s 33-yard field goal that shaved Trinity’s lead to 10-3, Trey Weiand returned the ensuing kickoff 67 yards, down to the Squires’ 13-yard line. Then on the next play, Caleb Wray hooked up with Christian Joy for a touchdown pass and it was 17-3 in the blink of an eye.
“We’ve struggled with our kickoff coverage all year,” Delone head coach Corey Zortman said. “We’ve tried short kicks, so that it doesn’t get to their return guys, but that one did. We’re willing to give up some field position, but we hope not to give up a big return.”
Trinity (7-4) added a Messiah Mickens’ 6-yard touchdown run and John Paukovits’ 41-yard field before the half and went to intermission in control, 28-3.
The Shamrock defense forced a Delone punt to begin the second half, then Wray hit Joy on a post route and he took it 59 yards to paydirt.
A Mickens 5-yard touchdown run and Wray’s 15-yard scoring strike to Weiand boosted the guest’s advantage to 49-3 going to the final stanza.
Delone (7-4) managed to score twice in the fourth quarter, the first on an 11-yard pass from Ryder Noel to Landon Smith, then Brady Dettinburn broke loose for an 80-yard dash down the right sideline to put a cap on the scoring.
Noel filled in at quarterback for junior Denver Ostrum, Delone’s starter all season, due to Ostrum being ineligible for postseason play after transferring in from South Western this past summer. The starting signal caller for the Squires in 2021, Noel made his first start under center this season and went 7-of-15 for 85 yards and a score.
“We knew all season that Ryder was going to be our quarterback if we made it to the postseason,” Zortman said. “We worked some in practice with him each of the last three weeks to get him ready.”
Hill said, “I didn’t know until yesterday that (Ostrum) couldn’t play. We spent all week preparing for him, so we had to adjust quickly.”
Mickens, just a freshman and already possessing a scholarship offer from Texas A&M, began the night with a bang as he scored on a 60-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. He took a handoff going right, hit the sideline and turned upfield, before cutting back and going all the way across the field and finishing in the left corner of the end zone.
“We got out of position trying to bottle (Mickens) up,” Zortman said. “We were there to make the play and most guys would’ve been stopped for about a three-yard gain. But he has great vision and was able to cut back and make a big run.”
For the night, Mickens toted the rock 13 times for 148 yards and four touchdowns, while Wray was 9-of-12 for 194 yards and three scores through the air. All told, the ‘Rocks had 500 yards of total offense and 21 first downs.
“They’ve got athletes everywhere, their roster is loaded with them,” Zortman said. “They’re a very athletic team and they’re loaded with depth, too.”
Dettinburn produced an excellent finish to his junior season with 115 yards on 14 carries to finish the year with 1,158 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. It was his sixth 100-yard rushing night of the campaign.
Trinity moves on to the district final, where it will play at Annville-Cleona, a 42-13 winner over Camp Hill.
Meanwhile, the Squires look towards 2023 with an eye on winning the YAIAA-3 title for the fourth time in the past five seasons.
“We had a successful season. Our first goal is always to win the league and we did that. I’m proud of what our kids did this season,” Zortman said. “Next year, we’ll have our quarterback and three of our top four running backs returning. We’ve got two offensive linemen back and a wideout and tight end that are ready to step in.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Trinity 10 18 21 7 — 56
Delone 0 3 0 14 — 17
First Quarter
T-Messiah Mickens 60 run (John Paukovits kick) 11:41
T-Paukovits 35 field goal 2:33
Second Quarter
DC-Nolan Kruse 33 field goal 9:51
T-Christian Joy 13 pass from Caleb Wray (Paukovits kick) 9:33
T-Mickens 6 run (Mickens run) 4:56
T-Paukovits 41 field goal 0:26
Third Quarter
T-Joy 59 pass from Wray (Paukovits kick) 10:07
T-Mickens 5 run (Paukovits kick) 7:06
T-Trey Weiand 15 pass from Wray (Paukovits kick) 1:43
Fourth Quarter
DC-Landon Smith 11 pass from Ryder Noel (Kruse kick) 6:10
T-Mickens 13 run (Paukovits kick) 3:33
DC-Brady Dettinburn 80 run (Kruse kick) 3:12
Team Statistics
T DC
First Downs 21 9
Rushes-Yards 35-306 32-174
Passing 9-12-0 7-15-0
Passing Yards 194 85
Total Yards 500 259
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Punts 0-0.0 6-33.3
Penalties 5-35 2-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing: T-Mickens 13-148, Schlager 14-81, Joy 7-73, Weiand 1-4; DC-Dettinburn 14-115, Noel 7-21, Dominic Giraffa 5-19, Gage Zimmerman 4-17, Colby Noel 2-2.
Passing: T-Wray 9-12-194-0; DC-Noel 7-15-85-0.
Receiving: T-Capawanna 4-60, Joy 2-72, Mickens 2-47, Weiand 1-15; DC-Giraffa 2-6, Noah Crawford 2-2, Zimmerman 1-38, Dettinburn 1-28, Smith 1-11.
