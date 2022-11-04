DELONE
Delone Catholic’s Brady Dettinburn (20) is tackled by Trinity’s Tucker Paynter while Shamrocks Chris Thompson (58) and Misiafa Ili (50) close in during Friday night’s District 3 Class 2A semifinal game in McSherrystown. The Shamrocks raced past the Squires, 56-17. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Trailing by 10 points early in the second quarter, Delone Catholic fought and clawed its way to a field goal, but any momentum the Squires may have built up from the scoring drive was quickly reclaimed by Trinity when the Shamrocks scored on the first play after the ensuing kickoff.

That began a run of 39 straight points for the visitors as they downed Delone, 56-17, in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals Friday night at J.T. Flaherty Field.

