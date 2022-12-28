Gettysburg is king of the Lions Club Holiday Tournament.
The Warriors played a complete game on Wednesday night as they defeated South Western, 63-48, to claim the championship at Gettysburg. The Warriors had defeated Catoctin on Tuesday to get into the title tilt. Catoctin beat Biglerville 53-35 in Wednesday’s consolation game.
The first half was a game of runs, with Gettysburg jumping out to a quick 11-3 lead. Tegan Kuhns got the party started with a layup off a beautiful feed from Josh Herr, and the domination in the paint continued as every starter except for big man Brody Wagner scored a layup in the game’s first four minutes. Wagner would get his points eventually, when he really got rolling after the half.
The Mustangs bounced back from the fast start. Seth Sager and Logan Sax scored in the paint, then Sager and Max Wisensale each dropped 3-pointers to tie the game at 13-13. Ian McLean hit a jumper before the period ended, and the Warriors were up 15-13.
Sager led South Western with 14 points, with Wisensale dropping 10. Each had two of the Mustangs’ three-pointers in the game.
“This was a tough one,” said Gettysburg coach Marc McLean. “It was different than last night, where it was a battle of the big boys, and tonight they had five guards and they could all shoot. We had to worry about their quickness and their agility, and they did get a lot of open threes. But overall I think we beat them down a little bit, too.”
It was the Warriors turn for a run as the second period got under way, and Ian McLean continued to have the hot hand. With two baskets in the second, and a nice dish to Charlie Shull for a bucket, McLean was all over the place. Kuhns dropped a three and Gettysburg had built a 24-13 lead just two minutes into the period. McLean led all scorers with 17 points.
But back came the Mustangs with two more threes, by Sager and Aidan Littleton, as they pulled to within five at 26-21. Carson Kuhns answered with a three, and Gettysburg was up at the half, 30-24.
“Both teams played hard and physical,” said South Western coach Chris Sager. “We have a lot of guys who can shoot the ball, but we need to find the guy who is consistent and can shoot the ball well night after night. We want someone to step up into that leadership role.”
Wisensale’s three to open the third quarter cut the Warrior lead to 30-27, but McLean hit a foul-line jumper, Wagner made a layup off a rebound, and Herr had a sweet spinning scoop of a layup after making a steal. Two more layups and Gettysburg was up by 10, 40-30.
Try as they might, the Mustangs could not cut into the lead through the fourth quarter. The teams traded baskets until the 3:22 mark when Damon Ogden hit a three, then came right back with a layup, putting South Western behind by just eight, at 51-43. But that is when the Mustangs had to resort to fouling to try to get back in it.
The final three minutes were a foul-fest, and the Warriors were up to the challenge. South Western put them on the line seven times, and of the 13 free throws attempted in those last three minutes, the Warriors made 10 of them.
“We tried to do some things, but we just weren’t able to score,” Sager said. “We could not match their run in the fourth quarter. They executed their plan down the stretch and we missed some opportunities. They took advantage, so credit to them.”
The Warriors were very patient in the final minutes, playing keep away and not playing at a frantic pace. It was a poised squad as it headed to victory, and it was a good way to head into the new year with a couple of tough games right out of the gate with undefeated Waynesboro, and then Greencastle next week.
“We are learning still,” McLean said. “We are young, but we are coming together and ascending. This is our third game in a row that we have given up under 50 points, and two of them were in the 30s. That is huge in terms of our kids buying into the defense. Collectively though, it is a total team effort. Brody gets his rebounds, Josh is such a heady player, Tegan knocks them down, and Jonathan Darnell is the one we put on the other team’s best player. He just shuts them down. We are learning how to win, and that is a big part of it.”
Nearly halfway through the season, Gettysburg is 5-3, while South Western drops to 3-7. The Mustangs meet New Oxford and Central York next week.
In the consolation game, Catoctin had a big second half to defeat Biglerville, 53-35. The Canners held tough in the first half, leading at the break 24-21. However, Catoctin stormed back in the third quarter behind its three-point shooting and stifling defense. Biglerville suffered a rash of turnovers in the second half, while allowing the Cougars many open looks beyond the arc.
The Canners also had to contend with 6-foot-5 Colin Toms and 6-3 Robert Ruch, and that was not an easy task as the twin towers had 22 points between them.
Cameron Tyson had 13 points for the Canners (2-7), though he was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Named to the All-Tournament team were Tyson of Biglerville, Ruch of Catoctin, Wagner of Gettysburg and South Western’s Sager and Aidan Littleton. Gettysburg’s McLean was named the Most Valuable Player, as he scored 35 points in the tournament.
Biglerville 13 11 7 4 — 35
Catoctin 9 12 16 16 — 53
Biglerville (35): Anthony Cervantes 0 0-1 0, Christian Shaffer 2 0-0 4, Caden Althoff 1 0-0 3, Tavian McAuliffe 0 2-2 2, Caleol Palmer-McGraw 1 0-2 2, Robert Salazar 2 1-1 5, Nolan Miller 1 0-0 2, Cameron Tyson 5 1-2 13, Owen Steinour 0 0-1 0, Bear Zullinger 1 2-3 4. Non-scorers: Zarate, Woolson. Totals: 13 6-12 35.
Catoctin (53): Haydn Matthews 1 0-0 3, Matt Offutt 1 0-0 2, Cody Faulkner 2 0-0 4, Ben Krauss 1 1-2 3, Logan Williams 3 0-0 9, Dalton Reed 1 0-0 2, Pat Morlan 2 0-0 4, Robert Ruch 5 4-5 14, Colin Toms 3 2-2 8, Gavin Watkins 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 7-9 53.
3-pointers: B-Tyson 2, Althoff; C-Williams 3, Matthews.
South Western 13 11 12 12 — 48
Gettysburg 15 15 15 18 — 63
South Western (48): Seth Sager 5 2-5 14, Damon Ogden 2 2-3 7, Logan Sax 2 0-0 5, Carson Trone 1 0-0 3, Aidan Littleton 2 0-0 5, Carlos Carabello 1 1-4 3, Max Wisensale 3 2-2 10, Dalton Stickler 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Terry, Gordon, Beckley, Calcutt, Gilberto. Totals: 16 8-14 48.
Gettysburg (58): Jonathan Darnell 0 2-2 2, Tegan Kuhns 4 0-0 9, Brody Wagner 5 4-6 14, Carson Kuhns 1 0-0 3, Ian McLean 6 5-8 17, Josh Herr 4 4-4 12, Charlie Shull 3 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Warren, Cole. Totals: 23 15-20 63.
3-pointers: SW- Wisensale 2, Sager 2, Ogden, Sax, Trone, Littleton; G- T. Kuhns, C. Kuhns.
