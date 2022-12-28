WARRIORS
Gettysburg’s Ian McLean shoots a layup around South Western’s Aidan Littleton during Wednesday’s championship game of the Gettysburg Lions Club Holiday Tournament. McLean led the Warriors to a 63-48 win and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Gettysburg is king of the Lions Club Holiday Tournament.

The Warriors played a complete game on Wednesday night as they defeated South Western, 63-48, to claim the championship at Gettysburg. The Warriors had defeated Catoctin on Tuesday to get into the title tilt. Catoctin beat Biglerville 53-35 in Wednesday’s consolation game.

