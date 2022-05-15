Typically, when Gettysburg College earns a bye into the second round of the NCAA Division III women’s lacrosse tournament, the Bullets steamroll whichever team wins the first round matchup the day prior.
Roanoke College had other ideas.
The Maroons pushed the Orange & Blue to the brink of elimination, putting them in a four-goal hole in the third quarter before Gettysburg dug out of it, forced overtime and then advanced when sophomore Jordan Basso scored off an assist from Jenna King with 2:40 left in the first overtime to lift the Bullets to a 9-8 victory at Clark Field on Sunday afternoon.
“We knew that they were a strong team and that this would be a tough game,” Gettysburg head coach Carol Cantele said. “They’re a dominant team on draws and that’s what played out. We had to play a lot of defense today.”
Roanoke (16-5) owned a 15-7 advantage in draw controls and the Maroons punched their ticket to Sunday by defeating Bryn Athyn, 23-4, on Saturday at Gettysburg.
Gettysburg (17-3) found itself trailing, 7-3, early in the third quarter after Roanoke’s Emerson Foster tickled the twine 84 seconds into the second half with an unassisted marker.
It took a while for the Bullets to have a response, but junior Katie Fullowan had one with 5:45 left in the frame. Basso scored three minutes later and Kelley O’Connor, off of a Fullowan assist, made it 7-6 with 1:43 to play in the stanza.
“We just stay focused on us. Not our opponent, not the score or the clock. We just focus on playing our game,” Basso said. “We’ve come back before in games this season and we didn’t panic today.”
A Sydney Harrison tally 75 ticks into the fourth quarter pushed the visitors’ advantage to 8-6, but the Gettysburg defense pitched a shutout the rest of the way.
Caroline Sullivan sliced the deficit in half with 7:54 to go in regulation, then O’Connor, off of an assist from King, knotted things at 8-8 at the 4:53 mark.
“We had to be efficient on offense today and we were, because we didn’t have a lot of chances,” Cantele said. “But our girls are resilient and even though they got outworked at times, they worked hard to get balls that ended up on the ground.”
A scoreless first three minutes of overtime saw a pause in the action and the teams switched ends of the field.
Gettysburg sophomore Regan Rightmire earned the draw control off of the restart and the ball ended up in King’s stick behind the Maroon net, where she found Basso off to the right of the keeper. Basso worked her way closer and went low with her shot to beat Roanoke netminder Kyleigh Chickering for the game-winner.
“My defender tried to jump the pass and that left a big gap for me to jump into,” Basso said. “I knew where their goalie was weak at and I went low-middle with my shot.”
Cantele added, “Jordan kept saying where we needed to attack their keeper and she followed her own advice.”
Fullowan netted the first goal of the match off of an assist from Maddie Seibel at the 13:03 mark of the opening frame and Fullowan appeared to double the advantage just seconds later. However, the goal was waved off.
Roanoke responded by depositing the next five goals in the net and it was 5-1 midway through the second quarter.
The half ended with the Maroons in front, 6-3.
Fullowan paced the Bullets with four points (2 g, 2 a), while Basso had a hat trick. Basso now leads Fullowan for the team lead in goals on the season, 57-55. Both players have tallied at least one point in all 20 of the team’s matches this season.
Foster was the leader for Roanoke with a hat trick.
Gettysburg advances to the Sweet 16 where it will face Denison University on Saturday. The other Saturday matchup features Washington & Lee University against Wesleyan College, also at the same venue, with the winners meeting for the right to go to the national semifinals next Sunday at 1 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
