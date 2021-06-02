Sometimes baseball is a simple game.
If you pitch well and you field the ball well, you’re going to have a good chance to win a lot of games.
That’s exactly what Mason Weaver and the New Oxford legion team did Wednesday night in 2-0 victory over Gettysburg at the Cashtown Community Fire Department Field.
“He was outstanding,” New Oxford coach Scott Anderson said of Weaver. “That’s what we’ve come to expect from him out on the mound.”
For much of the game, Weaver was matched by his Gettysburg counterpart Kyle Meckley, who pitched six strong innings for Post 202.
Meckley set the side down in order to start the game on just eight pitches, while Weaver worked around a leadoff walk to keep the hosts off the board in the bottom half.
The top of the second saw the Ox threaten, as a walk, a single, and a hit batter loaded the bases with one down. But Meckley was able to get Aaron Smith to ground into a fielder’s choice at home before Jacob Little grounded out to end the threat.
“We’ve always preached that you need to pitch and play defense because there’s going to be nights you don’t hit. That was that type of game,” Anderson said of the squandered chances early on.
Weaver struck out the side in the bottom half of the second, but Meckley kept the pitcher’s duel rolling with a 1-2-3 top of the third.
Andrew Warthen had the first hit of the ball game against Weaver to start the bottom half of the third, but a double play that Weaver began ended the threat.
“Yeah, we were really solid and I had some good stuff,” Weaver said of his performance. “My fastball was working well. I thought my changeup could’ve been a little bit better but the guys were good behind me and we played well.”
The fourth inning saw New Oxford strike offensively. Brennan Holmes walked to start the frame before a Charles Clark single put runners on first and second. After a fielder’s choice and a stikeout put two away, Smith delivered in the clutch with a single to left to make it 1-0.
“Getting the lead there was big,” Anderson said. “We had threatened, but I think getting a run across let Mason settle in a bit.”
Weaver worked a scoreless bottom half of the fourth without much trouble and in the fifth, the Ox doubled the lead on a Josh Bethas triple to center that scored Luke Rickrode.
The bottom half of the inning saw Weaver work himself into a bit of a jam after a pair of one-out walks, but he struck out Wyatt Sokol and Zach Williams to end the threat and the innings.
After recording the first two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Weaver allowed a single to Logan Newell to end hit evening after 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. He struck out seven, walked five and allowed just two hits. Anderson then brought on Jesse Bitzer to close out the victory.
Bitzer struck out Chase Bollinger to end the rally in the sixth before retiring the side in order to lock up the save in the seventh.
The win moves New Oxford to 2-1 after a loss to Dover on Tuesday. Anderson says getting back in the win column could be big for his ball club.
“Right now we’re in a transition period with our seniors that just graduated and we’ve played a ton of young guys,” he said. “So this is an opportunity for some of them to get that experience and get that feeling of playing in and winning close games.”
Gettysburg drops to 0-2 on the year and will looks to pick up its first victory today when it travels to Bermudian Springs.
New Oxford 000 110 0 — 2 6 0
Gettysburg 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Mason Weaver, Jesse Bitzer (6) and Cade Baker; Kyle Meckley, Andrew Warthen (7) and Chris Boone. WP: Weaver. LP: Meckley. SO-BB: NO-Weaver 7-5, Bitzer 2-0; G-Meckley 6-2, Warthen 2-0. 3B: NO-Josh Bethas.
