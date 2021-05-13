Since the pandemic began, we’ve been lucky to be able to spend time out there and afoot.
Outdoor activities allow us to socially distance and more than ever, we’ve been enjoying the fresh air and Penn’s Woods.
Trail usage has skyrocketed.
Needy and I are partial to Leonard Harrison State Park in Wellsboro but have fun closer to home at Pinchot State Park and Caledonia.
If you’ve been out there more than we have and are looking to leave only footprints on new terrain, the website visitpa.com has listings for 10 scenic hiking trails over three miles in Pennsylvania, and 16 trails that will leave you breathless.
I also highly suggest checking with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and their website at dcnr.pa.gov.
You also don’t have to venture far to grab a piece of the Appalachian Trail.
Don’t forget that memorable walks can be had on the Strawberry Hill Nature Trail.
Then, there is the historic beauty of the Gettysburg battlefield. Just be sure to avoid being competitive, otherwise you’ll miss out on understanding the park’s resources.
So, take a hike!
When you get back in, feel free to share thoughts about one of your most memorable hiking experiences in Pennsylvania, in an email to be included in a future column. Don’t forget a photo.
PRETTY BIG PERCH
The new state record yellow perch was pulled out of, where else, Lake Erie on April 9.
Kirk Rudzinski of Erie, and friends had gone four to five miles east to the area of the Sunoco Cribs where they anchored in sight of the high-rise building at the Brevillier Village community.
Rudzinski was targeting yellow perch, hooking up live emerald shiners on a casting rod fitted with 10-pound test braided line with an 8-pound monofilament leader and a pair of size 4 hooks.
Just before 7:30 p.m., the 63-year-old “felt the pull, I thought for sure that I had a double. As it got closer the boat, I realized that it was a single fish and I told Sam he’d better grab the net! “I’ve been fishing on Lake Erie for 45 years and I just love fishing for yellow perch, so I’ve seen a lot of them. Then I saw a few eggs start to drop out of the fish, and I worried that if it was a potential state record, it was going to be losing weight quickly.”
The scale weight of the fish was 2.98 pounds and in accordance with Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) State Record Fish Application Rules, the weight is rounded up to the nearest ounce, making the weight 3 pounds, even. The length of the fish was 16 7/8 inches, with a girth of 14 inches. State record fish are judged only by weight and must exceed the previous state record by at least two ounces. The previous state record yellow perch caught in Presque Isle Bay in 2016 weighed 2 pounds, 14 ounces.
“It’s a thrill to know that there are big fish like this out there,” said Rudzinski. “Walleye fishing has been world-class on Lake Erie for several years now, but the yellow perch fishing has been a challenge. We’re in a bit of a decline. It’s not only a thrill to have this record, but this big fish is a really positive sign of good things to come.”
A list of current Pennsylvania State Record Fish, official rules and application can be found at www.fishandboat.com.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“We can’t feed the future without pollinators, but we can strengthen pollinator resiliency by giving them space, being mindful of harmful chemicals and supporting beekeepers by buying local honey, wax, candles and lotions.” PA Department of Agriculture
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
