SOUTH PENN LEAGUE
New Oxford 5, Cashtown 2
The Twins turned five singles and nine free passes into a win over the host Pirates on Thursday in South Penn League action.
New Oxford (3-5) scored at least one run in each of the final four innings, including two in the sixth, to seal the victory. Cody Furman delivered two hits and an RBI, and AJ Bullock plated a run as well.
Hunter Gillin, John Darnell and Jordan Arnold combined to limit Cashtown (3-4) to just four hits.
Chase King went 2-for-4 and knocked in a run for the Pirates, who allowed four unearned runs.
New Oxford 000 112 1 — 5 5 1
Cashtown 000 100 0 — 2 4 3
Hunter Gillin, John Darnell (4), Jordan Arnold (7). Aden Juelich, Chris Boone (6), Zach Willliams (7).
Littlestown 8, Mason-Dixon 1
Sam Wertz rattled three hits and Justin Gladhill finished the game with six scoreless innings as the Dodgers dealt the Rebels their first loss of the season on Thursday.
Littlestown (9-1) struck for five runs in the sixth to blow the game wide open. Justin Keith and Curtis Harman finished with two hits apiece while leadoff batter Trent Copenhaver reached four times, with a single and three walks.
Jacob Crawmer had two RBI and scored twice in support of Gladhill, who struck out eight in another dominant win.
Littlestown 020 015 0 — 8 13 1
Mason-Dixon 100 000 0 — 1 6 1
Justin Gladhill. McCreary, Knouse (7). WP: Gladhill. LP: McCreary. SO-BB: Gladhill 8-3, McCreary 5-5, Knouse 1-1. 2B: L-Justin Keith; MD-Kelch
Biglerville 12, North Carroll Panthers 1
Eleven different Black Sox posted base hits in Thursday’s five-inning runaway win over the visiting Panthers.
Lane Runk went 3-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBI to help lead the barrage. Logan Brewer belted a pair of two-baggers and scored three times, and Chase Long singled twice from the leadoff spot.
Biglerville backstop Pat Armor and Branson Diller had two RBI apiece.
Tanner Byers fanned five in five frames for the win on the hill as the Black Sox improved to 7-3.
North Carroll 100 00 — 1 7 1
Biglerville 203 7x — 12 15 0
Bodmer, Monroe (3). Tanner Byers. WP: Byers. LP: Bodmer. SO-BB: Bodmer 0-2, Monroe 1-1, Byers 5-0. 2B: B-Logan Brewer 2, Lane Runk
