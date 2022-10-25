TENNIS

New Oxford’s Alex Wolf plays a shot while No. 1 doubles teammate Joslyn Loss looks on during a match earlier this season. On Tuesday, Wolf and Loss won their match to help the Colonials down Bethel Park, 3-1, in the PIAA 3A Team Championships in Hershey. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

New Oxford girls’ tennis singles players Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kae Balko have drawn a lot of attention all season, and rightly so.

Rosenbach won the YAIAA singles’ title and finished second in the District 3 Class 3A singles’ tournament, while Horick and Balko captured District 3 doubles gold.

