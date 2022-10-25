New Oxford girls’ tennis singles players Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kae Balko have drawn a lot of attention all season, and rightly so.
Rosenbach won the YAIAA singles’ title and finished second in the District 3 Class 3A singles’ tournament, while Horick and Balko captured District 3 doubles gold.
An underappreciated component to the team’s spectacular season has been the No. 1 doubles duo of Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss. They were their usual, solid selves on Tuesday afternoon, downing Bethel Park’s Julia Gobbie and Emily Ashton 6-1, 6-0 to help the Colonials to a 3-1 victory over the Hawks in opening round play of the PIAA Class 3A Team Championships at the Hershey Racquet Club.
“Alex and Joslyn have been an absolute rock for us all season,” Ox head coach Travis Martin said. “They’ve been an automatic point in every team match we’ve had this season.”
Wolf and Loss are 17-0 in the team setting and 5-2 in tournaments, with one loss coming in the YAIAA doubles championship match to Rosenbach and Horick and the other in the second round of the District 3 tournament to Reading’s Ashley Retana and Halley Guerrero, the top seed and eventual runner-up.
“We felt good walking into the match today,” Wolf said. “We try to stay on offense at all times and force our opponent to adjust to us.”
Loss added, “We want to be the team in control. We always respect our opponent, but we also expect to win.”
Tuesday’s victory moves the Colonials into the quarterfinal round for the first time in program history and bumps their season record to 20-0. They will take on Spring-Ford (17-2), a 3-2 winner over Parkland in first round action on Tuesday. The quarters are scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. in Hershey.
“They’re the fourth seed out of District 1, but that’s the best district in the state. The four teams from that district last year all made the state semis,” Martin said. “We know that it’ll be a tough match.”
Rosenbach bullied her way past Lily Sierka at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-3, while Horick did the same to Katie Peterson at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-2.
Balko won the first set over Emma Smith at No. 3, but Smith rallied in the second set to hold a 5-2 advantage before their match was stopped after the result of the team match had been determined.
“These were competitive matches and they’re a tough team, better than the scores would indicate,” Martin said. “The points were hard-fought, but we were able to get through.”
Bethel Park (14-4) avoided the shutout when its No. 2 doubles pairing of Keira Ross and Alexis Dorfner got past Anne Socks and Emory Millar/Kellner 6-4, 6-3.
“We expected to be very good this season and to go far, but we’ve now met every goal that we set as a team before the season started,” Martin said. “We feel like we’re playing with house money on Friday.”
Wolf added, “It’s special to get a win in states. I don’t think we expected to get this far when we started playing high school tennis. But we had different goals this season and we achieved them.”
Martin cited last season’s state tourney appearance and loss to eventual champion Conestoga as very helpful for this season.
“We knew what to expect this year,” he said. “Our trip was much shorter and this venue has basically become our second home court. We’re very used to playing here by now.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
PIAA Team Championships
Class 3A First Round
Tuesday — Hershey Racquet Club
New Oxford 3, Bethel Park 1
Singles: Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Lily Sierka (BP) 6-0, 6-3; Allison Horick (NO) d. Katie Peterson (BP) 6-0-, 6-2; Kae Balko (NO) vs. Emma Smith (BP) 6-4, 2-5, did not finish
Doubles: Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Julia Gobbie/Emily Ashton 6-1, 6-0; Keira Ross/Alexis Dorfner (BP) d. Anne Sock/Emory Millar-Kellner (NO) 6-4, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.