TRACK AND FIELD
West York boys 81, Gettysburg 56
Gettysburg girls 94.5, W. York 53.5
Anne Bair continued her history-making career as a Gettysburg athlete on Tuesday, breaking the school’s triple jump record with a jump of 37-feet, 10.5-inches to help lead the Warriors’ ladies to a 94.5-53.5 victory over West York. Bair took four wins on the day, claiming the triple jump, long jump, 200 and the 1600 relay.
Rebekah Reaver also had a standout showing for Gettysburg, winning the 100 and the 400 in addition to the 1600 relay, in which she ran leadoff.
On the boys’ side, the Warriors fell to the Bulldogs 81-56. That didn’t stop Drew Cole from having a big day. Cole ran the anchor leg of the winning 3200 relay in addition to taking the top spot in the 1600 and the 800.
BOYS
3200 relay-1. Gettysburg (G. Cole, Arnold, Day, D.Cole) 8:54.2; 110 hurdles: 1. Addey (WY) 15.3 2. Egloff (G) 17.6; 100-1.Wright-Phillips (WY) 11.4, 3. Newman (G) 11.7; 1600-1. D. Cole (G) 4:59.8, 2. G. Cole (G) 5:04.0; 400 relay-1. West York 44.3; 400-1. Nokes (WY) 52.4, 2. J. Wagner (G) 56.7, 3. Clapsaddle (G) 57.5; 300 hurdles-1. Addey (WY) 41.1, 3. C. Wagner (G) 46.4; 800-1. D. Cole (G) 2:09.7, 2. Day (G) 2:11.1; 200-1. Wright-Phillips (WY) 23.4, 2. Newman (G) 23.7; 3200-1. Miller (WY) 11:06, 2. D. Cole (G) 11:21.9, 3. Arnold (G) 11:27.7; 1600 relay-1. West York 3:41.8; Pole vault-1. Stratford (WY) 13-0, 2. Pecaitis (G) 12-0, 3. Mitchell (G) 9-6; Triple jump-1. C. Wagner (G) 37-10; High jump-1. Pecaitis (G) 5-4; Long jump-1. Anderson (WY) 19-2, 2. Forbes (G) 18-7.5, 3. C. Wagner (G) 18-3.5, Javelin-1. Rice (WY) 130-0, 2. Forbes (G) 113-3; Shot put-1. Heistand (G) 40-10.25; Discus-1. Heistand (G) 110-8.
GIRLS
3200 relay-1. Gettysburg (McKinney, Horst, Oaster, Arnold) 11:56.4; 100 hurdles-1. Gebler (G) 17.7, 2. C. Bannak (G) 19.1; 100-1. Reaver (G) 13.7, 3. L. Bannak (G) 14.1; 1600-1. Arnold (G) 6:21.6; 400 relay-1. West York 54.4; 400-1. Reaver (G) 1:07.4; 300 hurdles-1. Hurst (G) 52.7, 2. C. Bannak (G) 53.5, 3. L. Bannak (G) 55.4; 800-1. Arnold (G) 2:41.8; 200-1. Bair (G) 27.4, 3. Raville (G) 29.4; 3200-1. Oaster (G) 16:36.6; 1600 relay-1. Gettysburg (Reaver, C. Bannak, Hurst, Bair) 4:29.8; Pole vault-1. Thomas (WY) 9-0, 3. Hedgecock (G) 6-6; Triple jump-1. Bair (G) 37-10.5; High jump-1. Thomas (WY) 4-6, 2. Oaster (G) 4-6, 3. Wivell (G) 4-6; Long jump-1. Bair (G) 17-0.25, 3. Gebler (G) 14-2.75; Javelin-1. McKinney (G) 85-11, 3. Weishar (G) 80-0; Shot put-1. Scavitto (G) 33-1.75, 3. Shelton (G) 27-9; Discus-1. Shelton (G) 80-0, 2. Forbes (G) 79-2.
Delone boys 89.5, Littlestown 51.5
Fairfield boys 75, Littlestown 64
Delone boys 84, Fairfield 61
Delone girls 114, Littlestown 27
Fairfield girls 82, Littlestown 60
Delone girls 94, Fairfield 54
The Delone Catholic track and field teams enjoyed a complete sweep in a rare double dual, taking down Fairfield and host Littlestown on Tuesday.
For the girls, Delone’s Makenna Mummert and Marissa Miller were overall dual-event winners. Mummert took the long jump (14-10.5) and triple jump (32-9) while teammate Miller was best in the high jump (4-8) and pole vault (9-1). Kaitlin Schwarz had the top throw in the javelin (101-1) and Amy Rupp won the 100 dash (12.9).
Fairfield’s Honey Strosnider was first in the 800 and 1600 runs, and Emma Dennison topped the field in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Natalie Brown easily won the discus with a heave of 97-8.
Kellee Staub gave the Bolts a victory in the shot put with a toss of 33-10 and Miranda King was first across the line in the 200 (27-7.).
The Knights came out on top of a back and forth matchup with the host Thunderbolts in boys’ action. Ethan Collins won both the 800 and the triple jump for Fairfield, while Nate Snyder took the top spot in the high jump as well as the 400.
Zyan Herr had a big day for the Bolts, taking first in the 100, 200 and the 400 relay in addition to a runner-up finish in the high jump.
The Squires had success up and down the lineup in a comprehensive win over the Thunderbolts.
Landen Eckert led the way with wins in the shot put and discus, while Dom Giraffa won the long jump and the triple jump vs. the Bolts.
On the Littlestown side of things, Herr won the 100, 200 and the high jump in an impressive display.
The Squires narrowly eeked out the number of event victories, winning 10 compared to the Knights’ eight, but in the end it was Delone’s depth that propelled it to victory in their matchup.
Gage Zimmerman swept the 100 and 200 and Giraffa won both the long and triple jumps for the Squires, while Snyder paced the field in the 400 and outjumped them in the high jump to win a pair of events for Fairfield.
GIRLS
Delone Catholic 114, Littlestown 27
3200 relay: 1. Delone 11:14; 100 hurdles: 1. Bunty (DC) 18.0; 100: 1. Rupp (DC) 12.9, 2. King (L) 13.3, 3. Hichner (L) 13.3; 1600: 1. Smith (DC) 6:12, 2. Hughes (DC) 6:22, 3. Riedel (L) 6:23; 400 relay: 1. Delone 53.1; 400: 1. Hughes (DC) 1:10, 2. Jacoby (DC) 1:10.7, 3. Repasky (DC) 1:12.4; 300 hurdles: 1. McCann (DC) 51.9, 2. Bunty (DC) 54.9; 800: 1. Kennedy (DC) 3:00, 2. Frey (L) 3:14, 3. Sanders (L) 3:33; 200: 1. King (L) 27.7, 2. Rupp (DC) 27.9, 3. O’Brien (DC) 28.4; 3200: 1. Smith (DC) 14:04; 1600 relay: 1. Delone 4:35; Javelin: 1. Schwarz (DC) 101-1, 2. Knobloch (DC) 94-7, 3. Fleming (DC) 89-5; Shot put: 1. Staub (L) 33-10, 2. Roberts (DC) 31-2; 3. Fleming (L) 28-3; Discus: 1. Knobloch (DC) 72-8, 2. Schwarz (DC) 72-0, 3. Cherry (L) 70-7; Triple jump: 1. Mummert (DC) 32-9, 2. Miller (DC) 32-5, 3. Dillon (L) 29-2; Long jump: 1. Mummert (DC) 14-10.5, 2. Miller (DC) 14-8, 3. Sentz (L) 13-11; High jump: 1. Miller (DC) 4-8, 2. Mochi (DC) 4-6, 3. Feeser (L) 4-6; Pole vault: 1. Miller (DC) 9-1, 2. Schaeffer (L) 7-6, 3. Mochi (DC) 7-0
Fairfield 82, Littlestown 60
3200 relay: 1. Fairfield 11:11.1; 2. 100 hurdles: 1. Dennison (F) 16.5, 2. Nagy (F) 17.1, 3. Karstetter (F) 22.4; 100: 1. King (L) 13.3, 2. Dennison (F) 13.3, 3. Hichner (L) 13.3; 1600: 1. Strosnider (F) 5:58, 2. Skoczen (F) 6:13, 3. Riedel (L) 6:23; 400 relay: 1. Littlestown 54.7; 400: 1. Chesko (F) 1:11.3, 2. Repasky (L) 1:12.4, 3. Rebert (L) 1:15.2; 300 hurdles: 1. Dennison (F) 49.8, 2. Nagy (F) 51.9, 3. Wivell (F) 59.6; 800: 1. Strosnider (F) 2:43.6, 2. Nightingale (F) 2:47, 3. Miller (F) 3:05; 200: 1. King (L) 27.7, 2. Dennison (F) 28.4, 3. Schaeffer (L) 29.5; 3200: 1. Skozcen (F) 14:28; 1600 relay: 1. Fairfield 4:47.3; Javelin: 1. Staub (L) 85-1, 2. Mohr (F) 83-3, 3. Myers (F) 69-3; Shot put: 1. Staub (L) 33-10, 2. Cherry (L) 28-1, 3. Mohr (F) 25-10; Discus: 1. Brown (F) 97-8, 2. Cherry (L) 70-7, 3. Karstetter (F) 66-1; Triple jump: 1. Dillon (L) 29-2, 2. Chesko (F) 29-2; 3. Sentz (L) 28-5; Long jump: 1. Chesko (F) 14-4, 2. Sentz (L) 13-11, 3. Dillon (L) 13-1; High jump: 1. Feeser (L) 4-6, 2. Nightingale (F) 4-4, 3. Dillon (L) 4-4; Pole vault: 1. Schaefffer (L) 7-6
Delone Catholic 74, Fairfield 54
3200 relay: 1. Fairfield 11:11.1; 100 hurdles: 1. Dennison (F) 16.5, 2. Nagy (F) 17.1, 3. Bunty (DC) 18.0; 100: 1. Rupp (DC) 12.9, 2. Dennison (F) 13.3, 3. Weible (F) 14.5; 1600: 1. Strosnider (F) 5:58, 2. Smith (DC) 6:12, 3. Skoczen (F) 6:13; 400 relay: 1. Delone 53.1; 400: 1. Hughes (DC) 1:10, 2. Jacoby (DC) 1:10.1, 3. Chesko (F) 1:11.3; 300 hurdles: 1. Dennison (F) 49.8, 2. Nagy (F) 51.9, 3. McCann (DC) 51.9; 800: 1. Strosnider (F) 2:43.6, 2. Nightingale (F) 2:47, 3. Kennedy (DC) 3:00; 200: 1. Rupp (DC) 27.9, 2. Dennison (F) 28.4, 3. O’Brien (DC) 28.4; 3200: 1. Smith (DC) 14:04, 2. Skoczen (F) 14:28; 1600 relay: 1. Delone 4:35; Javelin: 1. Schwarz (DC) 101-1, 2. Knobloch (DC) 94-7, 3. Fleming (DC) 89-5; Shot put: 1. Roberts (DC) 31-2, 2. Fleming (DC) 28-3, 3. Schwarz (DC) 27-11; Discus: 1. Brown (F) 97-8, 2. Knobloch (DC) 72-8, 3. Schwarz (DC0 72-0; Triple jump: 1. Mummert (DC) 32-9, 2. Miller (DC) 32-5, 3. Chesko (F) 29-2; Long jump: 1. Mummert (DC) 14-10.5, 2. Miller (DC) 14-8, 3. Chesko (F) 14-4; High jump: 1. Miller (DC) 4-8, 2. Mochi (DC) 4-6, 3. Nightingale (F) 4-4; Pole vault: 1. Miller (DC) 9-1, 2. Mochi (DC) 7-0
BOYS
Fairfield 76, Littlestown 64
3200 relay-1. Fairfield 9:36.4; 110 hurdles-1. Bitzel (L) 20.6, 2. Talcoft (F) 21.6, 3. Kritsberg (F) 22.9; 100-1. Herr (L) 11.6, 2. Lookingbill (L) 11.7, 3. Green (L) 12.3; 1600-1. Small (L) 4:42, 2. Chobring (F) 5:13, 3. Phelan (F) 5:14; 400 relay-1. Littlestown 45.9; 400-1. Snyder (F) 54.2, 2. Murray (F) 58.3, 3. Stadler (F) 58.6; 300 hurdles-1. Calcott (F) 2:13.6, 2. Longenecker (F) 2:27.3, 3. Garuzo (F) 2:27,5; 200-1. Herr (L) 23.4, 2. Lookingbill (L) 24.4, 3. Eader (L) 24.9; 3200-1. Small (L) 10:56, 2. Lochery (L) 12:49, 3. Hogg (L) 14:03; 1600 relay-1. Fairfield 4:01; Javelin-1. Stonesifer (L) 117-9, 2. Witte (F) 114-2, 3. Longenecker (F) 112-7; Shot put-1. Anders (F) 39-2, 2. Stonesifer (L) 35-11, 3. Stadler (F) 35-10; Discus-1. Murray (F) 118-0, 2. White (F) 105-8, 3. Anders (F) 100-9; Triple jump-1. Collins (F) 35-5.5; 2. Riley (L) 33-8, 3. Albert (L) 32-7; Long jump-1. Lookingbill (L) 18-2.5, 2. Mundorff (F) 18-0, 3. Riley (L) 17-11.5; High jump-1. Snyder (F) 5-10, 2. Herrr (L) 5-8, 3. Riley (L) 5-2.
Delone Catholic 84, Fairfield 61
3200 relay-1. Fairfield 9:36.4; 110 hurdles-1. Talcoft (F) 21.6, 2. Kritsberg (F) 22.9; 100-1. Zimmerman (DC) 116, 2. Staub (DC) 12.5, 3. Kritsberg (F) 12.6; 1600-1. Davis (DC) 5:13, 2. Chobring (F) 5:13, 3. Phelan (F) 5:14; 400 relay-1. Fairfield 51.2; 400-1. Snyder (F) 54.2, 2. Staub (DC) 57.0, 3. Murray (F) 58.3; 300 hurdles-1. Aufforth (DC) 48.1, 2. Needer (DC) 49.1, 3.Calcott (F) 2:13.6; 200-1. Zimmerman (DC) 23.5, 2. Staub (DC) 25.5, 3. Herb (F) 25.6; 3200-1. Davis (DC) 12:07, 2. Allen (DC) 12:08, 3. Catlin (DC) 13:02; 1600 relay-1. Fairfield 4:01; Javelin-1. Bauerline (DC) 125-3, 2. Widasin (DC) 121-6, 3. Witte (F) 114-2; Shot put-1. Eckert (DC) 41-9.5, 2. Anders (F) 39-2, 3. Wildasin (DC) 38-10; Discus-1. Murray (F) 118-0, 2. Eckert (DC) 108-9, 3. White (F) 105-8; Triple jump-1. Giraffa (DC) 37-8.5, 2. Russell (DC) 36-11, 3.Collins (F) 35-5.5; Long jump-1.Giraffa (DC) 18-4, 2. Mundorff (F) 18-0, 3. Longenecker (F) 17-9; High jump-1. Snyder (F) 5-10, 2. Russell (DC) 5-6, 3. Giraffa (DC) 5-4.
Delone Catholic 89.5, Littlestown 51.5
3200 relay-1. Littlestown/Delone 9:34.3; 110 hurdles-1. Bitzel (L) 20.6; 100-1. Herr (L) 11.6, 2. Zimmerman (DC) 116, 3. Lookingbill 12.3; 1600-1. Small (L) 4:42, 2. Davis (DC) 5:07, 3. Allen (DC) 5:15; 400 relay-1. Littlestown 45.9; 400-1. Staub (DC) 57.0 2. Eader (L) 59.1, 3. Bittle (L) 1:01.0; 300 hurdles-1. Aufforth (DC) 48.1, 2. Needer (DC) 49.1; 200-1. Herr (L) 23.4; 2. Zimmerman (DC) 23.5, 3. Lookingbill (L) 24.4; 3200-1. Small (L) 10:56, 2. Davis (DC) 12:07, 3. Allen (DC) 12:08; 1600 relay-1. Delone Catholic 4:04; Javelin-1. Bauerline (DC) 125-3, 2. Widasin (DC) 121-6, 3. Stonesifer (L) 117-9; Shot put-1. Eckert (DC) 41-9.5, 2. Wildasin (DC) 38-10, 3. Stonesifer (L) 35-11; Discus-1. Eckert (DC) 108-9, 2. Keller (DC) 183-3, 3. Praudazak (L) 98-1; Triple jump-1. Giraffa (DC) 37-8.5, 2. Russell (DC) 36-11, 3. Riley (L) 33-8; Long jump-1.Giraffa (DC) 18-4, 2. Lookingbill (L) 18-2.5, 3. Riley (DC) 17-11.5; High jump-1. Herr (L) 5-8, 2. Russell (DC) 5-6, 3. Giraffa (DC) 5-4; Pole vault-1. Wyatt (DC) 11-6
Bermudian boys 107, York Tech 43
Bermudian girls 114, York Tech 36
The Eagles dominated en route to sweeping the Spartans in YAIAA track and field action on Tuesday.
On the girls’ side, Alison Watts (100, long jump) and Lillian Peters (400, high jump) won two events apiece. Watts’ distance of 16-9.5 in the long jump broke her previous mark of 16-9 for the best standard in the Times Area this season.
Lily Carlson was also a dual winner, taking first in the 300 hurdles and the pole vault.
For the Eagles boys, Ricky Pacana swept the jumps by winning the triple (39-8), long (19-4) and high (5-8. Cam Carrolus topped the field in the 800 and 1600 runs and Michael Carlson was first in both the 110 hurdles and pole vault.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. York Tech 9:55.85; 110 hurdles: 1. Carlson (BS) 15.06, 2. Kehr (BS) 17.28; 100: 1. Edgar (YT) 11.51, 2. Carlson (BS) 11.64, 3. Pacana (BS) 11.77; 1600: 1. Carrolus (BS) 4:44.25, 3. Stuart (BS) 5:17; 400 relay: 1. Bermudian Springs (Staub, Mullens, Smith, Melendez) 46.77; 400: 1. Harner (BS) 53.84, 2. Nye (BS) 57.06; 300 hurdles: 1. Kehr (BS) 42.04, 3. Carlson (BS) 45.13; 800: 1. Carrolus (BS) 2:06.15, 3. Grimes (BS) 2:17; 200: 1. Edgar (YT) 24.19, 2. Beachy (BS) 24.68, 3. Melendez (BS) 24.84; 3200: 1. Volk (YT) 11:56.8; 1600 relay: 1. Bermudian Springs (Carrolus, Nye, Harner, Kehr) 3:49.9; Javelin: 1. Farley (BS) 127-4, 2. Spangler (BS) 116-8; Shot put: 1. Weigle (BS) 41-6.5, 3. Hawk (BS) 36-1; Discus: 1. Arnold (YT) 132-11, 2. Weigle (BS) 131-9, 3. Hawk (BS) 112-5; Triple jump: 1. Pacana (BS) 39-8, 2. Beachy (BS) 37-11, 3. Mummert (BS) 37.0.5; Long jump: 1. Pacana (BS) 19-4, 2. Beachy (BS) 18-3, 3. Kehr (BS) 17-11; High jump: 1. Pacana (BS) 5-8, 2. Harner (BS) 5-4, 3. Coplon (BS) 5-2; Pole vault: 1. Carlson (BS) 12-3, 2. Beachy (BS) 12-0
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Bermudian Springs 15:12; 100 hurdles: 1. LaBure (BS) 15.95, 2. Carlson (BS) 16.84, 3. Staub (BS) 17.94; 100: 1. Watts (BS) 13.35, 2. Means (BS) 13.44, 3. Carlson (BS) 13.72; 1600: 1. Murphy (YT) 5:54.18, 3. Fletcher (BS) 6:59; 400 relay: 1. Bermudian Springs (Staub, Patton, Watts, Cunningham) 53.52; 400: 1. Peters (BS) 1:04, 3. Beall (BS) 1:09; 300 hurdles: 1. Carlson (BS) 52.82, 2. LaBure (BS) 54.01, 3. Staub (BS) 57.0; 800: 1. Murphy (YT) 2:36, 3. Ebersol (BS) 3:02; 200: 1. Cunningham (BS) 27.56, 2. LaBure (BS) 28:06, 3. Means (BS) 28.72; 3200: 1. Miller (YT) 14:50, 2. Kuhn (BS) 15:50, 3. Fletcher (BS) 16.24; 1600 relay: 1. Bermudian Springs (Peters, Cunningham, LaBure, Beall) 4:45; Javelin: 1. Hartman (BS) 85-11, 2. Groft (BS) 72-9, 3. Robinson (BS) 70-4; Shot put: 1. Parker (YT) 28-4.5, 2. Tuckey (BS) 25-4; Discus: 1. Parker (YT) 86-4.5, 2. Tuckey (BS) 71-11.5, 3. Robinson (BS) 70-4; Triple jump: 1. Karom (BS) 27-5, 2. Benzel (BS) 27-1.5; Long jump: 1. Watts (BS) 16-9.5, 2. Patton (BS) 14-0, 3. Emig (BS) 12-7; High jump: 1. Peters (BS) 4-10, 2. Cunningham (BS) 4-8, 3. Watts (BS) 4-6; Pole vault: 1. Carlson (BS) 10-8, 2. Dermota (BS) 8-0, 3. Nickey (BS) 7-6
BASEBALL
Littlestown 10, Biglerville 4
The Thunderbolts busted out the bats to cruise past the visiting Canners in a non-divisional matchup.
Both Nate Thomas and Colby Hahn had big games, knocking in a pair of runs and registering an extra base hit each for Littlestown, while Peyton Petel pitched six innings for the win.
Abi Sosa went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored for Biglerville, while Cameron Hartzel doubled.
Biglerville 002 002 0 — 4 7 1
Littlestown 310 051 x — 10 8 3
Kolton Trimmer, Austin Black (3), Bo Forney (6); Peyton Petel, Colby Hahn (7). WP: Petel. LP: Trimmer. SO-BB: Trimmer 3-4, Black 0-3, Forney 1-1; Petel 5-1, Hahn 2-0. 2B: B-Cameron Hartzel; L-Colby Hahn. 3B: L-Nate Thomas.
BOYS’ TENNIS
York Country Day 3, Littlestown 2
Nate Snyder grabbed a win in third singles action, while the team of Trent Boritz and Shawn Nelson won their first doubles’ match for the lone wins of the contest for the Bolts, who fell to the Greyhounds, 3-2.
Singles: 1. Jacoby (YCD) d. Cyrus Marshall 6-2, 6-0; 2. Frey (YCD) d. Nolan Westfall 6-2, 6-4; 3. Nate Snyder (L) d. Croon 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.
Doubles: 1. Trent Boritz/Shawn Nelson (L) Dd. Abbott/Markel 6-1, 6-2; 2. Butler/Grove (YCD) d. Carter Orwings/Sam Kamara.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 19, Central York 5
Ally Mathis lit up the scoring for the Colonials in a rout of the visiting Panthers.
Mathis scored five times and notched an assist for good measure, while Hailey Linebaugh and Bethany Cohee scored four times in addition to a Maddy Cohee hat trick.
Central York 3 2 — 5
New Oxford 12 7 — 19
G: CY-Rader 2, Naylor 2, Kaja. NO-Ally Mathis 5, Hailey Linebaugh 4, Bethany Cohee 4, Maddy Cohee 3, Madi Henry, Kylie Wampler, Sydney Winpigler. A: CY-Rader. NO-B. Cohee 5, Wampler 4, Linebaugh 3, Wingpigler 3, Naomi Doll, Mathis.
