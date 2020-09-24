CROSS COUNTRY
Littlestown boys 24, Biglerville 31
Littlestown girls 13, Biglerville 15
The Thunderbolts edged the Canners in a YAIAA race on Thursday, with Alex Lehigh and Sonya Yingling posting wins for the hosts.
Lehigh had the day’s fastest time, hitting the line in 20:15, just three seconds ahead of teammate Anthony Beidel.
Yingling ran a 23:39 to win the girls’ race, followed by teammates Abi Beidel and Alyssa Meyers.
Dante Aguilar posted the Canners’ best time with a 20:22, good for third place ahead of teammates Isaac Sierra-Soto (20:23) and Kalani Crum (20:38).
Boys
Littlestown: 1. Alex Lehigh 20:15, 2. Anthony Beidel 20:18, 6. Michael Justice 21:27, 7. Peyton Small 21:34, 8. Sam Murphy 23:32
Biglerville: 3. Dante Aguilar 20:22, 4. Isaac Sierra-Soto 20:23, 5. Kalani Crum 20:38, 9. Colin Ferguson 24:17, 10. Liam Hardy 24:22
Girls
Littlestown: 1. Sonya Yingling 23:39, 2. Abi Beidel 24:42, 3. Alyssa Meyers 24:45, 7. Emma Dionne 41:17
Biglerville: 4., Rebecca Swatsburg 27:14, 5. Kaitlyn Kline 30:16, 6. Alexi Porter 31:59
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3, Hanover 0
Holly Neiderer and Maggie Hughes combined for 11 kills as the Squirettes dealt the Hawkettes a 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 setback in season-opening action on Thursday.
Meredith Wilson matched Hughes with five kills, Olivia Snyder served up a dozen aces and the tandem of Shalee Clabaugh and Kassidy McDannell paired to deliver 14 digs.
GOLF
YAIAA-3 at Honey Run
Delone Catholic returned to form on Thursday at Honey Run, posting a 16-shot win over York Catholic.
Nick Carpenter spearheaded the Squire charge by carding an 81. Carpenter’s round was the second-lowest of the day behind York Catholic’s Patrick Doran.
Delone received another well-rounded effort as Trenton Kopp (86), Tim Burke (88) and Evan Glass (88) all broke 90.
Mason Diaz of Bermudian Springs posted a 91 and teammate Jordan Waltermyer finished with a 93.
Team: 1. Delone Catholic 343, 2. York Catholic 359, 3. Hanover 397, 4. York Tech 399, 5. Bermudian Springs 405, 6. Fairfield 449
Delone Catholic: Nick Carpenter 81, Trenton Kopp 86, Tim Burke 88, Evan Glass 88, Bryson Kopp 96, Camden Keller 96
Hanover: Jack Huston 95, Tyler Newman 98, Jack Huston 99, Jaxon Dell 105, Eli Swope 115, Andrew Nawn 145
Bermudian Springs: Mason Diaz 91, Jordan Waltermyer 93, Caleb Knisely 109, Aaron Weigle 112, Tyler Pifer 116, S. Leppo 143
Fairfield: Sarah Devilbiss 98, Elysabeth Haugh 112, Griffin Tabler 119, Braidan Wastler 120
YAIAA-2 at Pleasant Valley
Littlestown’s Bradin Peart posted an 80 to place sixth in Thursday’s YAIAA-2 event at Pleasant Valley. Peart shot a 40 on both sides.
Sam Elsen of Susquehannock was the medalist with a round of 76, helping his team holf off Dover by four strokes to win the match.
Team: 1. Susquehannock 336, 2. Dover 340, 3. Kennard-Dale 342, 4. West York 350, 5. York Suburban 356, 6. Eastern York 360, 7. Gettysburg 401
Individual: 1. Sam Elsen (Sus) 76, 2. Jimmy Hook (KD) 78, 3. Athen Sachar (YS) 78, 4. Josh Behles (KD) 79, 5. Nick Fowler (KD) 80, 6. Bradin Peart (Lit) 80, 7. Trevor Snyder (Dov) 82, 8. Ryan Thomas (Sus) 83, 9. Noah Lingenfelter (WY) 84, 10. Tyler Staub (Dov) 86
Gettysburg: Justin Waybright 97, Connor Peterman 99, Zachary Green 102, Zac Coscia 103
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Littlestown 6, Hanover 0
The Thunderbolts built an early lead and never looked back in their victory over the Hawkettes on Thursday. No further information was provided.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
West York 4, Bermudian Springs 1
Haley Sullivan delivered a 7-5, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles for the Eagles in their YAIAA matchup with the Bulldogs on Wednesday.
Singles: 1. Alisa Steele (WY) d. Anne Miles 6-0, 6-1; 2. Haley Sullivan (BS) d. Chloe Hoover 7-5, 6-1; 3. Lexi Sanderson (WY) d. Cheyenne Lehman 6-0, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Sadi Mikula/Megan Hartlaub (WY) d. Rebekah Gerringer/Chris Bickert 6-2, 6-1; 2. Alexa Stackhouse/Charlotte Whitesel (WY) d. Olivia Snelbecker/Taylor Stackhouse 6-0, 6-2
