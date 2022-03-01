There are bound to be some ups and downs whenever Delone Catholic and Lancaster Catholic square off in a girls’ basketball contest.
Two of the premier programs in all of District 3, the Squirettes and Crusaders have each played and won many big games.
With a berth into the District 3 Class 4A final on the line Tuesday, each side had their share of moments in the first half. Delone rallied back from an early deficit to take the lead by the end of the quarter, while the Crusaders stormed back to close late in the second quarter.
After the intermission, however, the Delone girls came back on the floor with a pinpoint focus – to dominate the third stanza.
Mission accomplished.
A 15-2 run out of the gates shifted the momentum back on their side for good as the Squirettes (25-1) scored an impressive 53-41 triumph in the semifinal matchup.
Delone, the No. 1 seed in the 4A bracket, moves on to the District 3 final Saturday at the Giant Center opposite Berks Catholic. The Saints advanced to the final by virtue of a 49-46 overtime victory over YAIAA champ Bermudian Springs.
“You know that pressure is our thing,” Delone Catholic coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “In the third quarter I decided to back up and play halfcourt and make them earn everything they got.”
What the Crusaders (22-5) got was a mere two points over the first seven minutes of the second half. Delone forced some turnovers that fueled its 15-2 run that cemented momentum firmly in its favor.
“At halftime we just said that we need to win the third quarter,” Delone senior Makenna Mummert said. “We had to get that momentum going because when we get it, it just helps us keep going and going.”
Offensive execution, which was uneven at times in the first half, was clean and efficient in the third. Driving lay-ins by Emily McCann and Abigail Vingsen ignited a Squirettes burst, putting the Crusaders back on their heels.
“They’re a very good team,” Eckenrode said of LC. “They’re very scrappy so I’m just really pleased to get back to the Giant Center.”
The Giant Center is place where the Delone girls won their most recenter PIAA title back in 2019 as well as a District 3 title in 2020. Last year’s District 3 4A title was won on their homecourt against Lancaster Catholic as the Giant Center only hosted the state finals in 2021.
For seniors like Mummert, who led Delone with 17 points, the excitement of getting at least one more chance to play inside the cavernous arena in Hershey is certainly special.
“From the beginning of the year, we all really wanted to get to the Giant Center,” Mummert said. “Only us seniors have been there. We played our sophomore year there, but we didn’t get to play there last year. So it’s going to be a great experience.”
Saturday’s final with the Saints will mark the third contest between the two parochial rivals this season. Delone won both battles, but Mummert knows that beating a good team three times is tough.
“That doesn’t mean anything,” Mummert said of her team’s 2-0 record against Berks Catholic this season. “In that type of situation and atmosphere, whoever is hot is going to win. We just have to prepare and come in with the mindset that we haven’t played them before.”
Rylee Kraft and Jeriyah Johnson led Lancaster Catholic with 10 points apiece, while Giana Hoddinott finished with 16 points in the victory for Delone.
Lancaster Catholic 11 10 4 16 – 41
Delone Catholic 13 10 15 15 – 53
Lancaster Catholic (41): Card 1 0-0 3, Kraft 2 6-6 10, Lehman 3 0-0 8, Johnson 4 1-2 10, Bolesky 1 1-2 3, Klemmer 2 0-0 4, Lipson 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Cloonan, Lannon, Anderson. Totals: 14 8-10 41.
Delone Catholic (53): Vingsen 2 2-3 6, Hoddinott 5 5-7 16, Bauhman 0 1-2 1, Mummert 6 4-4 17, M. Hughes 1 1-2 4, Schwarz 1 3-4 5, McCann 1 2-2 4. Non-scorers: E. Hughes. Totals: 16 18-24 53.
3-pointers: LC-Card, Lehman 2, Johnson, Lipson; DC-Hoddinott, Mummert, M. Hughes.
