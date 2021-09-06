Josh Blose, Littlestown’s all-time leading scorer, got right back to his ways on the soccer field on Friday night.
Blose scored five goals in two games to help the Thunderbolts to a season-opening tournament victory at James Buchanan.
Leo Guzman scored the game-winning goal in the second half for the Bolts in the semifinal against the host Rockets, while Blose went off for four goals in a resounding 6-2 victory over Annville-Cleona in the title game.
Littlestown 3,
James Buchanan 2
Littlestown 2 1 — 3
James Buchanan 2 0 — 2
Goals: L-Leo Guzman 2, Josh Blose; JB-McCoy 2. Assists: L-Matty Denault. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 1; JB: Glasior 12. Shots: L-17; JB-3. Corners: L-9; JB-2.
Littlestown 6,
Annville-Cleona 2
Littlestown 3 3 — 6
Annville-Cleona 1 1 — 2
Goals: L-Blose 4, Guzman, Denault; AC-Domencic, Sawich. Assists: L-Guzman 2, Blose, Trevor Morningstar, Harry Moroz, Ethan Hill; AC-Lightner. Saves: L- Meakin 6; JB: Wolfe 1. Shots: L-8; AC-9. Corners: L-2; AC-11.
Boys’ soccer
Fairfield 3, Antietam 2
Nate Snyder, Ciaran Phelan and Jake Ogle each found the back of the net as the Knights came out with a 3-2 victory over host Antietam.
Fairfield 1 2 — 3
Antietam 1 1 — 2
Goals: F-Nate Snyder, Ciaran Phelan, Jake Ogle; A-Bowles 2.. Assists: F-Chaz Kline. Saves: F-Wilson 10; AC: Ball 6. Shots: F-13; A-7. Corners: F-8, A-2.
Biglerville 2, Wyomissing 1
The Canners opened there season with a strong win over visiting Wyomissing. The teams entered the half scores before Wyomissing took the lead early in the second half. Biglerville then responded with goals from Isiah Kuykendall from the penalty spot and Jacob Mead with a game-winner in overtime.
Wyomissing 0 1 0 — 1
Biglerville 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: W-Vargo; B-Isiah Kuykendal, Jacob Mead Saves: W-Zeoois 6; B-Rodrigo Beltran 1; Shots: W-2; B-8. Corners: W-1; B-4. JV Score: Biglervilel 4, Wyomissing 1.
Girls’ Soccer
New Oxford 6,
York Country Day 0
The Colonials started the new season with a route of host York Country Day. Wrena Wentz found the net twice, while Paulina Garcia-Lua, Alaina Myers, Kyla Anderson and Aubri Dahler each scored as well in the win.
New Oxford 4 2 — 6
York Country Day 0 0 — 0
Goals: NO-Wrena Wentz 2, Paulina Garcia-Lua, Alaina Myers, Kyla Anderson, Aubri Dahler.
Bermudian Springs 4,
Big Spring 2
Amber Nickey netted a hat trick while Bailey Oehmig provided an assist as the Eagles began the season with a 4-2 win over the hosts at the Backyard Brawl Tournament.
Northern Lebanon 2,
Bermudian Springs 1
The Eagles dropped their second and final round robin game of the tournament. Oehmig scored the opening goal in the first half, but Northern Lebanon responded with two second-half goals to take the victory.
Bishop McDevitt 1,
Delone Catholic 0
The Squirettes were strong in defense but couldn’t breach a tough Crusader defense, falling 1-0 in the Catholic Shootout at Lancaster Catholic.
Delone Catholic 0 0 — 0
Bishop McDevitt 0 1 — 1
Goals: BM-Bennett.
