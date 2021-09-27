GIRLS’ TENNIS
New Oxford 5, South Western 0
The Colonials stretched their overall record to 14-1 with a thrashing of the rival Mustangs on Monday.
Anya Rosenbach, Alison Horick and Kaelyn Balko dropped a total of three games in sweeping singles play. Kylie Wampler and Annie Socks were nearly spotless at second doubles, winning 6-0, 6-1 as the Ox improved to 7-1 in the division.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Sarah McComas 6-0, 6-0; 2. Alison Horick (NO) d. Savannah Laudicina 6-3, 6-0; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Kayley Skibicki 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) won by forfeit; 2. Kylie Wampler/Annie Socks (NO) d. Mikayla Bond/Cassie Maqueda 6-0, 6-1
Delone Catholic 5, Littlestown 0
The Squirettes improved to 5-2 in YAIAA-2 play after blanking the Bolts on Monday. Olivia Roth and Ella Knox took straight-set wins in singles action while both Delone doubles teams did the same.
Littlestown slipped to 1-7 in divisional action.
Singles: 1. Olivia Roth (DC) d. Lura Johnson 6-2, 6-2; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Claudia Reaver 6-0, 6-1; 3. Gianna Lawyer (DC) won by forfeit
Doubles: 1. Gabriella Erdman/Giovanna Jiang (DC) d. Hira Khan/Florence Vandersluys 6-1, 6-2; 2. Brielle Baughman/Emily Flynn (DC) d. Katelyn Snare/Nicole Hersh 6-3, 6-1
West York 4, Gettysburg 1
Emily Niner and Sophia Neely put the Warriors on the board with a 7-5, 6-4 win in Monday’s YAIAA match.
Singles: 1. Alisa Steele (WY) d. Kim Heinzelmann 6-0, 6-0; 2. Lexi Sanderson (WY) d. Bridget Duffy 6-3, 6-1; 3. Charlotte Whitesel (WY) d. Grace Neller 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Lizzy Agravante/Alexa Stackhouse (WY) d. Sidney Shultz/Carmen Ray 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emily Niner/Sophia Neely (G) d. Taelyn Thomas/Mmari Santos 7-5, 6-4
York Catholic 4, Biglerville 1
The Irish were unable to polish off a sweep of the Canners on Tuesday thanks to Autumn Slaybaugh’s straight-set win at No. 3 singles.
Singles: 1. Carina Roberts (YC) d. Marianna Hartman 6-0, 6-1; 2. Natalie Javitt (YC) d. Klara Kirkegaard 6-3, 6-2; 3. Autumn Slaybaugh (B) d. Kat Kierkegaard 6-4, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Ali Barta/Ashlyn Mulligan (YC) d. Dylan Castillo-Salazar/Hannah Orndorff 6-0, 6-0; 2. Willow Sepan/Ella Mayer (YC) d. Gabby Pirich/Grace Buchheister 6-0, 6-0
Susquehannock 5, Bermudian Springs 0
The Warriors didn’t drop a set in their sweep of the Eagles in YAIAA competition on Monday.
Singles: 1. Peyton Joines (S) d. Bekah Gerringer 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ali Zapach (S) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-0, 6-1; 3. Angela Kontz (S) d. Carly Lau 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Aneesha Kandala/Georgie Snyder (S) d. Abby Myers/Taylor Stockham 6-3, 6-0; 2. Jae Messersmith/Anne Jackson (S) d. Ava Leatherman/Emma Heinemann 6-0, 6-1
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Delone Catholic 10, Lancaster Catholic 2
Maddie O’Brien and Fina Mochi registered hat tricks as the Squirettes filled up the net on Monday.
In addition to the three-goal performaces by O’Brien and Mochi, Amy Rupp buried a pair of shots while McKenzie Lee and Lilly Wheeler had goals of their own. Rupp also added a pair of assists.
Delone Catholic 8 2 — 10
Lancaster Catholic 2 0 — 2
Goals: DC-Maddie O’Brien 3, Amy Rupp 2, Fina Mochi 3, McKenzie Lee, Lilly Wheeler; LC-Niang Kim, Leah Laubach. Assists: DC-Rupp 2, Emily McCann, O’Brien, Mochi; LC-Mary McAleer. Shots: DC-13; LC-4. Corners: DC-8; LC-7. Saves: DC-Kallie Gilbart 2; LC-3. JV: Lancaster Catholic 8-0
Dover 3, Littlestown 0
The Eagles allowed just three shots on goal by the Bolts in Monday’s matchup. Littlestown keeper Abby Moroz recorded 10 saves in the loss.
Dover 2 1 — 3
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Goals: D-Craig, Steininger 2. Assists: D-Steininger, Hoppel, Craig. Shots: D-13; L-3. Corners: D-6; L-0. Saves: D-Miller 3; L-Abby Moroz 10
FIELD HOCKEY
Camp Hill 4, Hanover 1
Four different Lions banged the back of the cage in Monday’s win over the Hawkettes.
Peyton Conover scored for the home team late in the second period and Reagan Wildasin came up with 20 saves.
Camp Hill 1 0 1 2 — 4
Hanover 0 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: CH-Zeigler, Paplesky, Corbin, Foster; H-Peyton Conover. Shots: CH-24; H-1. Corners: CH-15; H-5. Saves: CH-Spitzer/Taylor 0; H-Reagan Wildasin 20
GOLF
YAIAA-1 at Outdoor Country Club
South Western’s Ryan Small took medalist honors on Tuesday at Outdoor Country Club after shooting a round of 74. Small was a stroke ahead of teammate Evan Twyman and Dallastown’s Reed Krosse.
Trent Uhler posted the low round of the day for New Oxford by carding a 92.
Team: 1. Dallastown 311, 2. South Western 328, 3. Central York 336, 4. Northeastern 347, T5. New Oxford & Red Lion 377, 7. Spring Grove 388
New Oxford: Trent Uhler 92, Jake Sharrer 94, Beauen Garman 94, Joey Fuhrman 97
South Western: Ryan Small 74, Evan Twyman 75, Ryan Hillyard 88, Liesel Stine 91, Dylan Poalucci 96
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3, Susquehannock 1
Maggie Hughes and Meredith Wilson knocked down 10 kills apiece as the Squirettes worked past the Warriors on Monday, 25-13, 22-25, 25-16, 25-8.
Makenna Mummert and Denae Bello combined for 15 kills as well.
Defensively, Emma Anderson’s 11 digs led the way with Campbell Chronister coming up with 10 more and Olivia Snyder finishing with seven.
Northern 3, Littlestown 1
The Polar Bears bounced the Bolts on Monday in a non-league clash, taking a 25-23, 25-13, 20-25, 25-16 decision.
For Littlestown, Carli Thayer passed out 28 assists and Makayla Orwig pounded a team-high 11 kills. Maddie Dunbar tacked on eight kills and four digs, while Ellie Staub and Kylah Green paired for 11 kills.
At the stripe Jordyn Beard had four service aces.
