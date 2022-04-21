As the old baseball adage goes, two-out hits will get you to heaven.
Whether or not that’s true is yet to be definitively proven by anyone. But if it is, the Bermudian Springs baseball team has plenty to be pleased about after its 7-2 victory over visiting York Catholic on Thursday.
The Eagles (5-3) scored all seven of their runs with two outs, including eight of their 10 hits on the day with two away, to beat the Irish in a non-divisional contest.
“It’s big for these kids,” Bermudian coach Jeff Carpenter said of their composure at the dish. “Knowing that they don’t give up. That’s out motto, ‘never give up.’ We tell them to practice hard, practice with a purpose when they all work in the cage and we’re out here.”
After a scoreless first inning, Bermudian was the first team on the board in the bottom half of the second. After York Catholic (2-5) pitcher Josh Sutton retired the first two batters he faced in the inning, Carter Stuart got the Eagles’ offense going with a single to center field. Bryce Martin was then hit by a pitch to put two runners on Gabe Kline hammered a single to left to open the scoring. Bermudian would then make it 2-0 after two on a passed ball.
The Irish scrapped back immediately, as Sutton helped himself with a two-out single against Eagles’ starter Nathan Keller to cut the lead to 2-1 heading to the bottom of the third, but the Bermudian offense just kept plugging away. This time it was Lucas Zepp with a key two-out single to score Liam Cook and restore the two-run lead.
Keller, who finished the game with seven strikeouts against six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings, worked around a leadoff walk and one-out single to pitch a scoreless fourth inning, while Sutton responded in kind in the bottom half.
After a scoreless top of the fifth, the Eagles found themselves a bit of breathing room when Cook again came around to score on a dropped third strike that would’ve ended the inning, making it 4-1.
Keller’s day was done as he eclipsed the 100-pitch marker with two down and runners on second and third in the top of the sixth, bringing Kline into the game to try to close it out. A passed ball cut the lead to 4-2 and moved a runner to third, but Kline induced an Aidan Zallnick groundout to escape the inning.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Eagles put the game to bed.
The big frame started inconspicuously enough, with Stuart and Dylan Myers quickly recording the first two outs. But yet again, Bermudian struck with two away.
Kline started it off with his third hit of the day, a single to left field. After a steal of second, Tyson Carpenter then brought him home with a line drive to center field and advanced to second on the throw. Ben Ogle swapped places with Carpenter after a double to push the lead to 6-2, and Cook topped off the scoring with a single to bring home Ogle before Sutton was able to find the final out.
“I’ve been a slump lately,” Kline said of his big day at the dish. “So that kind of felt good to come out of it. I’ve been working a lot with it at practice, so I’m glad I got out of that one.”
With plenty of insurance, he then returned to the mound looking for the final three outs. After a Luke Campbell one-out single, Kline forced Sutton and Ryan Tully to fly out, ending the game and giving Bermudian a much-needed win as it enters a stretch of three games in three days.
The Eagles travel to Greencastle-Antrim on Friday before welcoming West Perry on Saturday for a pair of non-conference matchups. Now 5-3, Carpenter says his team’s confidence is continuing to grow.
“They can still improve a lot, and we talk about that all the time,” he said. “We knew coming into this year we were going to be young, but they’re rising up to the occasion.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
York Catholic 001 001 0 — 2 7 1
Bermudian 021 031 x — 7 10 1
Sutton; Nathan Keller, Gabe Kline (6) and Bryce Martin. WP: Keller. LP: Sutton. SO-BB: Sutton 3-1; Keller 7-3, Kline 0-0. 2B: YC-Yingling; BS-Ben Ogle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.