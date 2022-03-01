It had been nine years since a Delone Catholic team savored the sweet taste of qualifying for the PIAA boys’ basketball tournament. On Tuesday night in Sonny Shepherd Gymnasium, the Squires defeated Greenwood, 41-30, to earn third place in the District 3 Class 2A tournament, and accomplish their season-long goal.
“It has kind of been a running joke for us since spring workouts, that we were going to states,” said Delone coach Brandon Staub. “I could not be more proud of what they have been able to accomplish this year. We had to replace four seniors who were our top guys last year, but we doubled our win total, made it to the league tournament, and now we have made the state tournament.”
Delone has had a banner year thus far, running to a 17-8 record to go along with its achievements. To win on Tuesday, the Squires had to do it without leading scorer Camdyn Keller and limited action by big man Asher Rudolph. Keller is recovering from a concussion, and may be able to play in next week’s state first round. Rudolph is fighting injury, but gave a solid effort (six points) when he was in the game.
Without Keller, the team had to rise to the occasion, and its hustle on defense and calm on offense while running the system led to the victory. Greenwood (14-11) was a game opponent, but could not quite get over the hump after a big early deficit.
The Wildcats jumped out to an early 5-3 lead, but led by a harassing, intense defensive effort, Delone burst the gates with a 12-0 run to finish out the first quarter. Senior Coltyn Keller, Camdyn’s big brother, started the run with a layup, then Gage Zimmerman made a dipsy-do layup, Rudolph and Bryson Kopp scored inside, and Zimmerman finished the quarter with a driving layup and then a layup off a steal to make it 15-5 after one period.
“We are not a team that relies on somebody who scores 20 points a night,” Staub said. “Even without Cam, our goal was to go out and win and go to the state tournament. For the most part, most of the stuff we run is designed as sort of next man up. We have enough tools in our belt so that we can find something that meshes with the group we have out there.”
Tyler Sherman scored all of Greenwood’s first-half points, and led the team with 11 points for the game.
The second quarter turned into a defensive battle, with neither team giving up much on defense. Kopp made two baskets, one off a beautiful feed from Colt Keller, and Sherman worked his way inside for two Wildcat baskets.
Keller, though he didn’t score much, directed the offense and was the spark plug for a tenacious defensive effort by the Squires. At the half, Delone was up 19-9.
“I don’t know how many teams can rise up when their best guy is out,” said Staub. “Colt is our physical presence. He has gone from being our point guard to being a physical inside presence and a calming force out there. He may not have scored much, but he facilitated and got other guys involved. I am so happy for him and the rest of the senior class.”
In the third quarter, the Wildcats clawed their way back into the game. Gage Wirth got them started with a 3-pointer just 20 seconds into the period. Greenwood ended the quarter with three consecutive threes by Kyle Corkle, Wirth, and Bryce Wagner. Fortunately, Kopp got hot for the Squires. His pair of treys coupled with Rudolph’s strong play inside did not put the Wildcats away however, as they closed the deficit to six points, trailing 31-25 entering the final period.
Kopp started the fourth quarter with another three, but with 5:30 left in the game, Greenwood was still in it, just seven back at 36-29.
“Our defense and rebounding has carried us at times this year, and that was the case here too,” Staub said. “Greenwood wasn’t going to give in. They didn’t get here by accident either. In the third quarter I think we got a little loose, but then we really beared down and finished the game strong. I am glad that we were able to respond when they cut it to six.”
With 4:31 left in the game, Kopp, who finished with 19 points, scored his final hoop with a layup off a beautiful pass from Zimmerman. With 2:22 to go, Greenwood started fouling with six fouls to give before the bonus. It wasn’t pretty, but Delone was not flustered and made three of five free throws down the stretch to roll to the victory.
“It just feels awesome,” Keller said. “After the season ended last year we started lifting together, and Camdyn was the first one to kind of joke around and say, ‘we are going to go to states’. Well, we turned it into our motto, and we strived every day to do it. Everyone counted us out at the beginning of the season, so we used that as fuel all year.”
Zimmerman, in addition to his eight points, had two steals, one blocked shot, and three assists.
“We did a really good job as a team tonight working together,” Keller said. “I told my teammates that I would be looking for them to cut, since I figured they would probably key on me with the other two guys down.”
Delone will travel to Philadelphia next Wednesday night to play the District XII winner, which has not been determined.
Greenwood 5 4 16 5 – 30
Delone Catholic 15 4 12 10 – 41
Greenwood (30): Sam Myers 0 1-2 1, Bryce Wagner 3 0-0 7, Kyle Corkle 1 0-0 3, Gage Wirth 3 0-1 8, Tyler Sherman 5 0-0 11. Non-scorers: Brinser, Tsubeb. Totals: 12 1-3 30.
Delone Catholic (41): Coltyn Keller 1 2-4 4, Chase Hoffman 0 0-1 0, Asher Rudolph 3 0-0 6, Gage Zimmerman 4 0-1 8, Bryson Kopp 8 0-0 19, Aidan Bealmear 0 2-2 2, Noah Crawford 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Witmer, Moore. Totals: 17 4-8 41.
3-pointers: G-Wirth 2, Sherman, Corkle, Wagner; DC- Kopp 3.
