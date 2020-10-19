SPEELMAN
Buy Now

KERI SPEELMAN

Family: Donnie & Ann (parents), Caleb (brother)

Pets: 2 amazing dogs and 2 miniature donkeys

Sports played, positions: When I was younger, I played soccer, softball, and track. I’ve been playing basketball for the past 10 years as a guard, and field hockey for the past 6 years as a midfielder/ defender.

Favorite part of your sport: Get to work out

Least favorite part of your sport: When my coaches yell at me

Favorite memory playing your sport: Winning the county (field hockey) championship in overtime my sophomore year and playing the entire game.

Favorite subject in school: Anything involving math

Favorite cafeteria meal at school: French toast

Favorite college or pro teams: UConn women’s basketball team and the Philadelphia Eagles

Favorite athletes: Basically, any UConn women’s basketball players in the past and present, and the women’s national soccer team players

If you could attend one sporting event in the world, what would it be and why? Olympics because I could watch the best athletes in the world in all different sports

Hobbies outside of sports: Do not have any of those

Favorite food: POTATOES! (a sweet potato is not a potato)

Favorite music: Whatever is on the radio

Favorite movie/TV show: Stranger Things

Celebrity you would most like to meet: Geno Auriemma

If you could change one thing in the world what would it be? There would be no need for animal shelters

Outside of sports, what skill would you like to learn? How to use proper grammar.

Pet peeve: Rudeness

Dream job: Getting paid to travel the world

Future plans: Attending Bloomsburg University and majoring in medical imaging

Words to live by: “It’s about doing it in a way that it can’t be done any better. That is the goal every day” – Geno Auriemma

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.