Family: Donnie & Ann (parents), Caleb (brother)
Pets: 2 amazing dogs and 2 miniature donkeys
Sports played, positions: When I was younger, I played soccer, softball, and track. I’ve been playing basketball for the past 10 years as a guard, and field hockey for the past 6 years as a midfielder/ defender.
Favorite part of your sport: Get to work out
Least favorite part of your sport: When my coaches yell at me
Favorite memory playing your sport: Winning the county (field hockey) championship in overtime my sophomore year and playing the entire game.
Favorite subject in school: Anything involving math
Favorite cafeteria meal at school: French toast
Favorite college or pro teams: UConn women’s basketball team and the Philadelphia Eagles
Favorite athletes: Basically, any UConn women’s basketball players in the past and present, and the women’s national soccer team players
If you could attend one sporting event in the world, what would it be and why? Olympics because I could watch the best athletes in the world in all different sports
Hobbies outside of sports: Do not have any of those
Favorite food: POTATOES! (a sweet potato is not a potato)
Favorite music: Whatever is on the radio
Favorite movie/TV show: Stranger Things
Celebrity you would most like to meet: Geno Auriemma
If you could change one thing in the world what would it be? There would be no need for animal shelters
Outside of sports, what skill would you like to learn? How to use proper grammar.
Pet peeve: Rudeness
Dream job: Getting paid to travel the world
Future plans: Attending Bloomsburg University and majoring in medical imaging
Words to live by: “It’s about doing it in a way that it can’t be done any better. That is the goal every day” – Geno Auriemma
