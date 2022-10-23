Lance Dewease of Fayetteville led a Pennsylvania Posse podium sweep of the World of Outlaws sprint cars series to claim the Diamond Anniversary Champion Racing Oil National Open at Williams Grove Speedway on Saturday night.

The $75,000, flag-to-flag score by Dewease was the fifth National Open title of his career at the track and his 111th overall victory there. It was also his fifth win in a row at the oval to close out the season.

