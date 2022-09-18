PONCE
Buy Now

Biglerville’s Devan Ponce (15) carries the ball past Bermudian Springs’ Colton Kehr during Saturday’s YAIAA game. Ponce had a hat trick in the Canners’ 10-0 win. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Just over 15 hours after Biglerville eeked out a one-goal victory over Littlestown, the Canners were back on the pitch and they jumped all over Bermudian Springs right from the start.

The Black & Gold put a pair of goals on the board less than four minutes in on their way to a 10-0 demolition of the Eagles in YAIAA-3 boys’ soccer action Saturday morning at Alumni Field in York Springs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.