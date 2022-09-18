Just over 15 hours after Biglerville eeked out a one-goal victory over Littlestown, the Canners were back on the pitch and they jumped all over Bermudian Springs right from the start.
The Black & Gold put a pair of goals on the board less than four minutes in on their way to a 10-0 demolition of the Eagles in YAIAA-3 boys’ soccer action Saturday morning at Alumni Field in York Springs.
“We talked about leaving no doubt today,” Biglerville head coach Jebb Nelson said. “Jumping them right away and taking control immediately. We scored quickly and that set the tone. You could see their heads drop on the field and on the bench when we scored our third goal.”
Senior midfielder Devan Ponce led the way for Biglerville with a hat trick and an assist as he continued his marvelous season for the Canners. Ponce played for Biglerville as a freshman, before spending the last two seasons playing for Penn Classics, an academy out of Lancaster, but he’s back competing with the guys that he grew up playing with.
“I wanted to come back and spend my senior year playing with my brothers. These guys are my family,” Ponce said. “We’re a strong team and it’s not about individuals, it’s about team. I want to do whatever is needed to help the team be its best.”
Saturday’s performance capped a big week for Ponce, as he pocketed seven goals and handed out an assist in the Canners’ 3-0 week.
Junior Jesus Salazar-Ruelas kicked-started the scoring just 81 seconds into the match when he took control of the ball at the midfield stripe on the right side. He took multiple touches as he veered toward the net and he fired to the center of the goal, on the ground, as Berm keeper Alan Felipe guessed lower right and dove for the corner.
Ponce’s give-and-go with Anthony Cervantes gave him his first marker of the match less than two minutes later.
Biglerville (7-1, 4-0) added three more tallies in the opening half with a nifty shot from Kody Mendoza for its third goal of the contest.
Ponce played a corner from the right to Cam Tyson, who headed the ball from left to center and Mendoza went top right corner from the top of the box at the 24:09 mark of the first half.
Salazar-Ruelas’ second goal came off of a through ball from Guillaume Schmitz with 19:42 to play until the break. Salazar-Ruelas gathered the ball, took three touches and fired to the right side of the net.
Then a long distance salvo from Jonny Butimea-Garcia off of an Alex Morales-Rodriguez helper with 8:11 left in the half capped the scoring for the period. Butimea-Garcia’s goal came from 30 yards out and was top shelf.
“We didn’t play our best (Friday), but we came out all guns firing (Saturday),” Ponce said. “It feels like we have a lot of momentum and we’re growing as a team every day.”
Cervantes began the second half scoring off an assist from Nicolas Acevado at the 25:48 mark when Acevado played a diagonal cross that Cervantes redirected with his noggin.
Then Ponce defied the odds with a bicycle kick goal off of his own rebound. He belted one into Felipe, who stonewalled it, but Ponce jumped on the rebound and blasted it home with 17:23 to play.
“Devan adds a lot to our team,” Nelson said. “His experience playing high-level soccer really shows and he’s a very unselfish player. There are times where he could score, but he passes off so that his teammates have a chance to score instead.”
Cervantes’ second goal came off an assist from Tyson with 17:23 left, Daniel Sanchez scored on a penalty kick with 13:25 remaining and Ponce’s hatter was complete when Brandon Salazar-Avila set him up with 7:02 to go.
Biglerville has won seven straight since dropping its opener to Lancaster Mennonite, 3-2, and had a 21-2 edge in shots on goal and a 5-0 advantage in corners.
Rodrigo Beltran and Luke Hartzel had one save apiece for the combined clean sheet.
The Canners return to action with a home match against Hanover on Monday at 5 p.m. While the Eagles next contest is on the road at Fairfield on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Biglerville 5 5 — 10
Bermudian 0 0 — 0
Goals: B-Devan Ponce 3, Jesus Salazar-Ruelas 2, Anthony Cervantes 2, Kody Mendoza, Jonny Butimea-Garcia, Daniel Sanchez. Assists: B-Cam Tyson 2, Ponce, Cervantes, Guillaume Schmitz, Alex Morales-Rodriguez, Nicolas Acevado, Brandon Salazar-Avila. Shots: B -21; BS-2. Corners: B-5; BS 0. Saves: B-Rodrigo Beltran (1), Luke Hartzel (1); BS-Alan Felipe (11).
