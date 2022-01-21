Gettysburg athletic director Casey Thurston didn’t have the prospect of adding a diving program on her radar.
“It wasn’t even on my radar because we don’t have a facility for it,” she said of the idea.
But sometimes, an opportunity comes along that’s too good to pass up. The Warriors already boast a swimming program on the rise, but when Karli Richards reached out to Thurston with an inquiry, it set a plan in motion.
“Karli had emailed me and, I believe (Principal Jeremy) Lusk was CC’d on those as well, asking whether it’s something we’d be interested in doing,” Thurston said of the formation of the program. “I don’t have a wealth of experience in swimming and diving so I had reached out to our head (swim) coach Amanda Turner to find out about it, and she kind of put the word out and helped out with that.”
Richards, to her credit, has an impeccable resume.
Both her mother and father dove in college, and she was an All-American diver in high school for Mercersburg Academy. After graduating high school, she went on to attend the University of Notre Dame, where she received a scholarship to join the diving team. Following her time in South Bend, she attended medical school at Temple University, and while doing so she served as the diving coach at the University of Pennsylvania.
She then moved to Gettysburg with her husband Scott Stenger and their three children: Solie, Samuel and Sailor. Coming from a diving family and being a diver herself, Richards immediately looked for a place to begin teaching her children to dive. At first, they went to Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, but were then forced to look again when the school filled in its diving well.
That led her to Mount St. Mary’s where she began working alongside longtime swim coach for The Mount, Neil Yost.
“I had been working with them and was talking to Neil Yost and he talked about wanting to start a program. So I actually helped start and coached that program for the first few years,” said Richards.
Richards coached the Mount St. Mary’s diving team from 2016-19. In the meantime, she also served as a foot and ankle surgeon at her family’s practice in Chambersburg, Richards Orthopaedic Center, which was founded by her grandfather, Robert Richards Sr., and is currently run by her father, Robert Richards Jr.
When her daughter Solie, who is also a nationally-ranked water skier, reached high school, Richards began to look into Gettysburg adding a diving team.
“Water skiing is actually her main sport, but she wanted to dive too and I knew the school didn’t have a team so I reached out to ask about the possibility,” Richards said. “They mentioned we would have to find a place to host the kids, but they were very supportive of the idea.”
According to Thurston, Richards took charge, using her connection with Yost to help land Gettysburg practice time.
Currently, the Warriors list just three members of the team: Stenger, sophomore Matt Herkowski and junior London Mitchell. The latter two had never dived prior to this season.
“Amanda Turner was really active in trying to help,” Richards said of recruitment. “She advertised diving in the school and one of the boys, London Mitchel, lives in our area. Then Matt Herkowski, who heard about it through the high school announcement.”
Richards says she’s enjoyed the first season of coaching, particularly working with the new divers.
“I’m actually used to working with athletes who are new to the sport, because even when I’ve had athletes at other places a lot of them were just trying it out,” she said. “But we’ve made a lot of progress this year, to the point where we’re even able to compete in 11-dive meets, which I never thought would be a possibility so soon.”
Both Richards and Thurston hope the program can continue to grow in the coming years.
“I just feel like the more opportunity we can offer kids the better, especially with quality coaches like we have,” Thurston said. “Karli’s done a wonderful job, and it’s great that we can continue to offer things like this to our students.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at casuertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
