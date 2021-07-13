Shippensburg 4, Cashtown 0
Todd Weldon sat down 13 Pirates via strikeout to power the Stars to their 14th straight South Penn League win on Tuesday.
Weldon yielded four singles in his shutout, working around five walks. He recorded 74 strikes on 124 total pitches.
Justin Darden went 2-for-3 with a triple and leadoff man Joe Barbera scored twice for Ship (23-1), which holds a narrow lead over Hagerstown (20-3) for the regular-season title.
Josh Topper allowed only two earned runs over five innings for Cashtown (18-6), which is slated to face Biglerville in back-to-back nights before seeing the Stars again on Saturday. Topper had six strikeouts and have up five hits.
Cashtown 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Shippensburg 201 010 x — 4 5 1
Josh Topper, Simeon Davis (6). Todd Weldon. WP: Weldon. LP: Topper. SO-BB: Topper 6-1, Davis 2-2, Weldon 13-5. 2B: S-Ceasar Saavdar. 3B: S-Justin Darden
Littlestown 3, Mason-Dixon 3
Less than two weeks after playing to a scoreless tie in 12 innings, the Dodgers and Rebels were unable to decide things on the diamond for a second time. The two teams battled to a 3-3 draw on Tuesday in a contest declared a draw after nine innings of play.
Littlestown (16-8-2) plated single runs in each of the first three frames, getting RBI from Sam Wertz, Travis Inch and Justin Gladhill. Wertz doubled twice while Joe Murren smacked a pair of singles and Justin Keith was 2-for-4.
Bryan Knouse and Jordan Grimes had three hits apiece for the Rebels (7-14-2), who are holding onto the final playoff spot in the standings.
Keith hurled seven innings of one-run relief for Littlestown, striking out three without walking a batter.
Littlestown 111 000 000 — 3 9 1
Mason-Dixon 110 000 100 — 3 14 2
Calvin Benevento, Justin Keith (3). Kyle Raubenstine, J. Raubenstine (6). SO-BB: Benevento 1-0, Keith 3-0, K. Raubenstine 4-2, J. Raubenstine 1-3. 2B: L-Blake DiPietro, Sam Wertz 2; MD-Bryan Knouse
