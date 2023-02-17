Cam Keller
Delone Catholic’s Cam Keller attempts a shot in a game earlier this season against Hanover. The Squires face York Catholic in the District 3 Class 3A boys basketball quarterfinals Monday in York. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times).

Following Delone Catholic’s 38-29 loss to Central York in the YAIAA Tournament semifinals on Wednesday, Squirette head coach Gerry Eckenrode said he places the importance of that tournament behind the importance of the district and the state tournaments.

The Squirettes will begin their quest for a fourth consecutive District 3 title when they host the winner of Trinity (14-8) and Northern Lebanon (13-9) in the Class 4A quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m. The Shamrocks and Vikings meet at Trinity on Tuesday to determine who advances.

