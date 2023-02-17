Following Delone Catholic’s 38-29 loss to Central York in the YAIAA Tournament semifinals on Wednesday, Squirette head coach Gerry Eckenrode said he places the importance of that tournament behind the importance of the district and the state tournaments.
The Squirettes will begin their quest for a fourth consecutive District 3 title when they host the winner of Trinity (14-8) and Northern Lebanon (13-9) in the Class 4A quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m. The Shamrocks and Vikings meet at Trinity on Tuesday to determine who advances.
Delone (22-2) defeated Trinity, 37-28, when the two squads met in McSherrystown on Dec 7.
Wednesday’s loss halted a 21-game winning streak for the Squirettes, but they’ll look to continue their nine-game district winning streak.
Delone is bereft of a senior in its seven-girl rotation, but most of the players faced off against the team’s all-senior starting lineup from last year in practice for the previous two years and that can’t be discounted.
Juniors Kaitlyn Schwarz, Brielle Baughman and Ella Hughes all received considerable playing time off the bench last year when the team reached the PIAA quarterfinals, losing to eventual state runner-up Lansdale Catholic, 40-36.
Sophomore Megan Jacoby (12.6 ppg) leads the team in scoring, while connecting on 40 percent of her 3-point attempts. Jacoby is a quick guard with a tight handle who can get into the lane and finish, but is also lethal from the midrange and beyond the arc. She’s making 74 percent of her free throw attempts.
Baughman (10.4 ppg) is a knockdown shooter from deep, making 30 shots from 3-point range and 38 percent of her made field goals have been behind the line. She also leads the team in steals with 53.
Schwarz (8.8 ppg) leads the team in rebounding at 5.7 rpg. She provides a tough, inside presence and possesses a bevy of post moves. On the other end, she’s not afraid to step in and draw a charge. She picked up two of them in Wednesday’s game.
Hughes (4.2 ppg) attempts less than four shots per game, but scoring is not her role. She’s an excellent defensive player with the capability to lock up a good scorer all over the floor.
Freshman Reece Meckley (9 ppg) rounds out the starting lineup for the Squirettes. She’s a lefty who can also finish around the hoop with her right hand, too. She pulls down 4.7 rpg and is shooting 49 percent from the field, 46 percent from the 3PT line and 79 percent from the charity stripe.
Junior Laura Knobloch (2.8 ppg) comes off the bench along with freshman Jocelyn Robinson (1.5 ppg). Knobloch brings defense and is capable of slowing down scorers, while Robinson usually comes in to relieve Jacoby of some of the point guard duties.
Bermudian Springs (12-10) had to sweat a little bit to hold on to the final spot in the 4A field, but the Eagles were able to earn a bid. They’ll hit the road to face 7th-seeded Bishop McDevitt (16-6) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Head coach Todd Askins employs a majorly renovated team after three 1,000-point scorers graduated last spring and the squad’s offensive production has dropped by 10.2 ppg since last season.
Sophomore Tori Bross (11.8 ppg) leads the way for the Eagles after being a part-time starter a year ago. Bross has buried 37 triples this season, but her ability to put the ball on the deck and knock down a pull-up jumper can’t be ignored. She’s also good at the free throw line, making 76 percent from there.
Classmate Lucy Peters (11.5 ppg) didn’t see a lot of varsity action a year ago, but she’s filled the role of inside scorer and rebounder, held by older sister Lily, very capably following Lily’s graduation.
Senior Amelia Peters (10.6 ppg) was a full-time starter a season ago and has taken on a leadership role this season. She’s made 26 trifectas.
Junior Hannah Metzger (8.3 ppg) has bottomed out 29 3’s and hit double digits six times with a high game of 23. Sophomore Lily Carlson (6.6 ppg) took over as a starter following a season-ending knee injury to junior Ella Benzel that happened nine games into the campaign.
No team has suffered more losing in the past decade than Fairfield, but the Knights have won their most games (9) since the best year in program history, a 21-9 season that ended in the state quarterfinals in 2006.
Fairfield (9-13) punched its ticket to the postseason for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign and the Knights will hit the road to meet Millersburg (15-7) on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Indians beat the Knights, 47-23, in the second game of the regular season.
Junior Breana Valentine (15.6 ppg) leads the Times Area in scoring this season and her 800 career points put her on track to become just the third Knight in program history to reach 1,000 career points. She’d join 2006 grad Lauren Beckley and 1999 grad Brandy Snyder in hitting the milestone.
Valentine is adept at scoring from all over the floor and has made 35 3-pointers. She’s topped 20 points in five games with a high game of 27 in a loss to York Tech last week.
Sophomores Hannah Myers (6.1 ppg), Cadence Holmberg (5.4 ppg), and Maddy Fulgham (4.1 ppg), along with freshman Olivia Sanders (1.4 ppg) round out the starting five for a team that went 4-3 down the stretch to secure its spot in the postseason.
The area had two boys’ teams earn spots, YAIAA-3 rivals Littlestown and Delone.
Littlestown (18-5) earned the third seed in the Class 4A tourney and will host No. 6 Bishop McDevitt (15-4) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Bolts won a share of the YAIAA-3 title and then fell to Eastern York, 57-49, in the YAIAA tournament quarterfinals,
Junior Christopher Meakin (17.7 ppg) leads the Times Area in scoring and has hit double digits in every game but one. He’s scored 20-plus points in eight games and enters district play with 935 points.
Meakin can operate from the high or low post and has range out to the 3-pt. line, making 17 of them on the campaign. He’s also formidable on the glass and as a rim protector with his 6-foot-8 frame.
Senior Jake Bosley (15.1 ppg) was limited to six points in the loss to Eastern due to an illness that limited his playing time. Bosley is a hoss on the boards and his chemistry with Meakin on the offensive end is impressive. He’s sitting on 1,092 career points, good for 4th-best all-time in school history.
Junior Zyan (11.8 ppg) can be a deadeye from beyond the arc, making 39 of them so far. He’s capable of filling it up in a hurry when he gets hot. Classmate Cole Riley (7 ppg) also has a penchant for knocking down the long ball. He’s hit 32 from deep this season.
Finishing off the starting lineup is senior Lucas Denault (3.4 ppg), who mans the point guard spot.
Off the bench are seniors Nathan Thomas (1.7 ppg), and Caleb Unger (1.3 ppg), along with junior Brandon Clabaugh (1.7 ppg).
Delone (15-7) faces off with division rival York Catholic (15-7) for a third time this season. The Fighting Irish took both meetings during the regular season, 52-43 and 58-49. The Squires and Irish will meet in York in the Class 3A quarterfinals on Monday at 7 p.m.
Senior Bryson Kopp and junior Cam Keller lead the way on offense, both checking in at 13.8 ppg. Kopp has registered 20+ in four games and is hitting on 82 percent of his freebie opportunities.
Meanwhile, Keller has exploded for 30-plus twice, and over 20 two additional times.
Juniors Gage Zimmerman (10.4 ppg) and Aidan Wittmer (4.3 ppg) and senior Aidan Bealmear (6.2) fill out the rest of head coach Brandon Staub’s starting group.
Junior Brady Dettinburn (1.5 ppg) and sophomore Braden Smith (1.0 ppg) have seen action off the pine in all 22 games.
