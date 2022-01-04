Littlestown’s Jake Bosley, Christopher Meakin and Zyan Herr entered the Thunderbolts’ matchup with Bermudian Springs averaging a combined 49.5 ppg in the team’s first eight games of the season.
The trio posted 54 points to lead Littlestown to a 61-23 victory over the homestanding Eagles in YAIAA-3 boys’ basketball action Tuesday night in York Springs.
Bosley led the way with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
“It’s really fun to play with Chris and Z,” Bosley said. “Our skillsets fit well together and it makes it hard to defend us.”
Berm (3-5, 2-2) stuck with the visitors for the first 10 minutes of the contest, trailing 15-12 following a layup by Nate Erdman with 5:37 left in the second quarter.
Hoops by Meakin and Bosley, followed by a Herr trifecta in just over a minute span pushed L-town’s lead to 22-12 and the lead stood at 27-17 in the final seconds of the half before Herr splashed a triple just before intermission.
“I thought we played a good first quarter tonight,” Berm head coach Jared Nace said. “But they took control in the second quarter. We weren’t disciplined, we lost focus and we let the game get away from us.”
Littlestown (7-2, 4-0) employed a 1-3-1 zone in the second half and it gave Berm fits, allowing the Bolts to take complete control of the game.
Meakin and Bosley combined for the first 15 points of the third quarter before a Nate Thomas hoop at the 2:46 mark provided the first points for any Bolt aside from their Big 3.
Erdman gave the hosts a short respite with a hoop and the game went to the fourth quarter with Littlestown comfortably ahead, 49-21.
“Defensively, we executed well and we were patient at both ends of the floor,” Littlestown head coach John Forster said. “I thought we passed the ball very well tonight, too.”
Bosley added, “We came out of halftime with a lot of energy. We got turnovers and converted them into points.”
Berm turned the ball over 21 times after halftime and 27 times in the game. The Eagles only managed to attempt 11 shots from the field in the final two frames, making two of them. For the night, the hosts shot 9-of-30 (30 percent) from the field.
“You can’t have 21 turnovers in a half and win a game. That’s almost impossible to do,” Nace said. “They’ve got size and length and they made us uncomfortable. We were forcing passes that weren’t there and they read the ball well.”
Meakin finished the evening with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Herr tossed in 14 points (all in the first half).
“Zyan did a good job of getting us going on offense,” Forster said of the sophomore who hit 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. “He had an excellent first half shooting the ball.”
Sophomore Cole Riley saw his first action of the season, playing extended minutes for the Bolts and scoring five points.
“Cole will help us, he gives us another guy to add to our rotation,” Forster said. “He may have been a starter at the beginning of the season if he hadn’t been hurt. I’m looking forward to working him into things.”
Ethan Beachy took scoring honors for the Eagles with 14 points.
It’s a quick turnaround for the Bolts as they play at South Western Wednesday, before returning to division play when they welcome York Tech on Friday. Berm’s next contest is a road tussle at Hanover on Friday.
Littlestown 12 18 19 12 — 61
Bermudian 10 7 4 2 — 23
Littlestown (61): Nate Thomas 1 0-0 2, Jake Bosley 11 1-5 24, Cole Riley 2 1-3 5, Christopher Meakin 7 2-3 17, Zyan Herr 5 0-0 14. Non-scorers: Logan Smith, Peyton Petel, Caleb Unger, Kyle Thayer, Ian Welty. Totals: 26 4-11 61.
Bermudian Springs (23): Ethan Beachy 5 3-5 14, Nick Erdman 2 0-0 4, Tyson Carpenter 2 0-0 5. Non-scorers: Jackson Mummert, Ethan Young, Dylan Hubbard, Connor Mummert, Colby Watkins, Mauricio Alvarez, Austin Reinert, Montana Speelman. Totals: 9 3-5 23.
3-Pointers: L-Herr 4, Bosley; BS-Beachy, Carpenter. JV: Bermudian 31, Littlestown 23
