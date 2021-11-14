Five Times Area players were selected as two-way first-team Division 3 all stars by the YAIAA Football Coaches.
Fairfield’s Peyton Stadler, Littlestown’s Bryce Redding, Delone Catholic’s Alex Timmins and Bermudian Springs’ Michael Carlson and Ricky Pacana were named as first-teamers on offense and defense, it was recently announced. Stadler rushed for 607 yards and three touchdowns, while catching 11 passes for 154 yards to be named at running back. Defensively, he helped the Knights win five games and contend for a District 3-1A playoff bid from his middle linebacker spot.
Redding was selected at defensive end and offensive tackle, while Timmins received nods at end and offensive guard.
Carlson used his sprinter’s speed to cover 473 yards on his 25 receptions, which ranked third locally at wide receiver. He was also a selection at cornerback on defense.
Pacana was chosen to the first team as both athlete and kick returner. He rushed for 829 and six touchdowns, caught 24 passes for 416 yards, and finished with an area-high 78 total points.
Chanse Boyer, who ran for 1,039 yards and eight TDs, and Ethan Beachy (safety) joined their fellow Eagles on the first team.
Delone, which reached the District 3 Class 1A title game, also placed Elijah Staub (offensive tackle), Trent Giraffa (center), Sam Scovitch (defensive tackle), Dylan Staub (outside linebacker) and Ryder Noel (cornerback) on the first unit.
Fairfield’s Andrew Koons joined Carlson at receiver after posting 17 receptions foor 295 yards and five TDs.
YAIAA Football Coaches All-Star Teams
Division 3
Offensive Player of the Year: Andrew Adams, York Catholic, sr.
Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Creisher, York Catholic, jr.
Coach of the Year: Eric Depew, York Catholic
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Chase Roberts (Hanover)
RB: Andrew Adams (York Catholic), Chanse Boyer (Bermudian Springs), Peyton Stadler (Fairfield)
WR: Quinn Brennan (York Catholic), Michael Carlson (Bermudian), Andrew Kuhns (Fairfield), Mitchell Brown (Hanover)
TE: Michael Shelley (York Catholic)
OT: Elijah Staub (Delone Catholic), Bryce Redding (Littlestown)
OG: Nick Casagrande (York Catholic), Alex Timmins (Delone Catholic)
C: Trent Giraffa (Delone Catholic), Ryan Tully (York Catholic)
Ath: Ricky Pacana (Bermudian), Jamar Johnson (York Tech)
Defense
DE: Bryce Redding (Littlestown), Alex Timmins (Delone)
DT: Nick Casagrande (York Catholic), Sam Scovitch (Delone)
MLB: Peyton Stadler (Fairfield), Nick Creisher (York Catholic)
OLB: Andrew Adams (York Catholic), Dylan Staub (Delone)
CB: Daniel Devitt (York Catholic), Michael Carlson (Bermudian), Ryder Noel (Delone)
S: Ethan Beachy (Bermudian), Levan McFadden (York Catholic)
Special Teams
K: Nicholas Andrasi (York Catholic)
P: Nicholas Andrasi (York Catholic)
Ret: Ricky Pacana (Bermudian)
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: Levan McFadden (York Catholic)
RB: Coltyn Keller (Delone), Dylan Staub (Delone), Landen Eckert (Delone)
WR: Daniel Sterling (York Catholic), Joey Wilkinson (Hanover), Breyden Perry (Hanover), Bryan Karst (Hanover)
TE: Braedan Speilman (Delone Catholic)
OT: Colin Faust (York Catholic), Mason Smith (Bermudian)
OG: Ethan King (Bermudian), Cole Benesch (York Catholic)
C: Carr Baker (Fairfield)
Defense
DE: Ethan King (Bermudian), Carr Baker (Fairfield)
DT: Montana Speelman (Bermudian)
MLB: Chanse Boyer (Bermudian), Will Myers (Fairfield)
OLB: Tyson Carpenter (Bermudian), Jake Myers (Fairfield)
CB: Mitchell Brown (Hanover), Bryan Karst (Hanover)
S: Quinn Brennan (York Catholic), Coltyn Keller (Delone)
Special Teams
K: Justin Emeigh (Delone)
P: Zyan Herr (Littlestown)
Ret: Caden Althoff (Biglerville)
HONORABLE MENTION
QB: Ethan Beachy (Bermudian)
RB: Nate Holt (Littlestown)
WR: Gage Zimmerman (Delone)
OT: Logan Lanning (Littlestown), Pearce Alleyne (York Catholic)
OG: Matthew Manzo (Littlestown), Will Myers (Fairfield), Henry Garcia (Hanover)
C: Montana Speelman (Bermudian), Brady Noel (Hanover), Tommy Carucci (Littlestown)
Defense
DE: Jonathan Anders (Fairfield), Levi Roberts (Biglerville)
DT: Montana Speelman (Bermudian)
MLB: Landen Eckert (Delone), Nate Holt (Littlestown), Colin Faust (York Catholic)
OLB: Colby Hahn (Littlestown)
CB: Zyan Herr (Littlestown
S: Caleb Unger (Littlestown), Roger Walker Jr. (Hanover), Joey Wilkinson (Hanover)
Special Teams
K: Jake Myers (Fairfield), Jacob Keller (Bermudian)
P: Jake Myers (Fairfield)
