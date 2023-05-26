Things did not start out well for Alison Watts at the PIAA Track and Field Championships on Friday morning.
The Bermudian Springs junior, who won the District 3 championship in the high jump a week ago with a jump of 5-feet even, was only able to clear 4-8 on Friday, with three near-misses at 4-10.
Likewise, Delone Catholic’s Fina Mochi also was unable to clear 4-10. Mochi placed 23rd and Watts 25th in the field of 29 jumpers. The winning height in the high jump was 5-5, by Northwestern Lehigh’s Faith Yost.
But then came the afternoon session, and the long jump.
Two years ago, Watts jumped 17-9 in the long jump. She earned a sixth-place medal in the event at states, and jumped well enough to win the state title in the triple jump. She had not jumped quite as well since then, but on Friday she broke through with a personal best — and new school record — to place second in the long jump.
Watts made the finals with a jump of 16-11 ¾, and was in fifth place. In the final, her istrict meet nemesis, Susquenita’s Samantha Wechsler, came up with a huge final jump, hitting 17-3 ½ to move into second place, up from seventh.
“My coach told me to just not think about it,” Watts said of her high jump experience. “It ended up being all right. I wasn’t sure what Samantha had jumped, and she came back and said she had jumped 17-3, and I thought that was amazing. That is around what we both jumped last week.”
Watts gathered herself, then powered down the runway for her own final attempt. With a pop off the board and textbook extension on her landing, she leaped out to a best-ever 17-9 ¼ to claim second. Palmerton’s Nataly Walters won with a leap of 18-5 ½.
“My last jump felt better than my other ones,” Watts said, “but I didn’t really know how it was, except my coach was over there with his hands in the air. I was excited to hit 17 at all the past two weeks. We were all so close after the first three rounds. Now I have to go home and just focus on what I have to do tomorrow.”
She will compete in the triple jump today.
The boys’ 2A high jump was won by Hayden Smith of Union-Allegheny Clarion Valley with a leap of 6-8, three inches higher than second place and four inches ahead of third. All of the other medalists cleared 6-2, and Fairfield’s Jacob Ogle was among them. Ogle, whose personal best coming into the meet was 6-2, cleared the height on his second attempt to clinch the eighth-place medal. He did not know what place he was until the final results were announced to the jumpers.
“I had no clue what place I was in, but I was hoping,” said Ogle. “I was surprised when I got it. This is a great way to end the season, and it’s a lot better than I thought it would end. I gave it everything I got, but I have to say I was just hoping to get to districts this year. A state medal was never in my mind.”
Ogle, a senior who will attend Shippensburg University next year, owns the Fairfield school record, and now he goes out with a state medal to add to his credits.
While all of Friday’s field events were finals, all but the 1600-meter run on the track were qualifying rounds for the finals today.
South Western’s Bernard Bell, the District 3 champ who came into the meet with the fastest qualifying time of anyone in the state in the 110-meter hurdles, won his heat and will run in today’s final. Bell ran 14.33, which was matched by Pottsgrove’s Trevon Foster for the fastest time of the day. Bell also competed in the 300 hurdles, coming in again with the fastest qualifying time. His time of 38.24 was a second off his winning time at districts, but he won his heat and is now poised to win two gold medals today.
“I’m feeling great,” Bell said. “I can’t wait to run tomorrow. I could do better with my start in the 110s. It wasn’t great, but it got the job done. I wasn’t really pushing it today. I was just running to get to the finals.”
South Western’s 4 x 400 team ran 3:25.09 to finish fifth in its heat and 18th overall out of 29 teams. Shernel Singh, Shernan Singh, Noah Bankert got things started, then Bell anchored for the Mustangs, running 49.2 for his split. Abington easily had the fastest time of the day, clocking 4:16.59.
It would have been a stretch for Maya Richwine, senior New Oxford school record holder, to make the final in the 100 hurdles. She ran a fine prelim, but was not able to move on. Richwine ran 14.30 to place third in her heat, and had the 12th-fastest time of the day out of 27 3A hurdlers. She would have had to run a speedy 14.92 to make the final, two-tenths faster than her personal best.
Chester’s Damira Allen had the fastest time of the day with a 14.48.
Ava Deming has gone farther than she ever thought possible. The senior from Fairfield improved her own school record in the 400, running 59.05, to qualify seventh for today’s final. And she needed that school record to advance.
As she did in the district final last week, Deming got out hard in her heat, and found the strength to hold on in the final stretch. Mylee Harmon from Redbank Valley came storming from behind with about 150 to go to take the lead and went on to win the heat in 58.26.
“Again, this is crazy, bonkers,” Deming said when she found out she made the final. “I still don’t believe it. That girl had an amazing kick. I could hear her coming at about the 250-meter mark, and I just tried so hard to hang on.”
The fastest time of the day was a nifty 55.39 by Ka’Nai Bey-English of Mastery Charter North in Philadelphia. Deming will end her career today in the 400 final, where she is guaranteed a state medal when she finishes the race.
Ryder Noel ran a personal best time of 11.24 seconds in the 100-meter dash, but it wasn’t enough to reach today’s final. Noel, a Delone Catholic senior in his first year of track and field, placed fifth in his heat and had the 16th-fastest time out of 36 competitors. He would have had to run under 11.04 to qualify for the final.
The fastest 100-meter time of the day, in any race, came in Noel’s heat, as Conemaugh Township’s Ethan Black blazed a 10.39. That would be a new state record, but there was an aiding tailwind.
Alivia Colgan thought that she would have to run at least a half second faster than her best to make it to the final of the 3A 400-meter dash. The senior track and soccer star from Gettysburg ran a valiant race, but came up short. Her time of 58.07 was her second-fastest ever, but just the 15th-fastest of the day. It would have taken a 57.75 to make the final. Her personal best of 57.48 would have placed her seventh.
Colgan graduated Friday after the meet, and will have to take solace in the fact that she was able to compete at the state level in two sports. She will play soccer at St. Joseph’s University next year.
District 3 champion and freshman Kaddel Howard from Cedar Crest, easily had the fastest time of the day, running a blistering 54.64.
Gabe Pecaitis, the Gettysburg junior pole vault standout, has been fighting injury, but qualified for states anyway. Mindful of his ailment, Pecaitis came into the competition at 13-6, which he cleared on his second attempt.
When it came time to jump at 14-0, six jumpers had made the height ahead of him, with three of the best vaulters in the competition yet to jump. He figured, correctly, that to win a medal he would be required to clear 14-6 because of his one miss at 13-6, so he passed his three attempts at 14-0 and went on to the higher height. It was a sound strategy, especially given his discomfort. However, he was unable to get over the bar at 14-6 and had to settle for 10th place.
The junior has vaulted 15-0, and will have to wait a year to see if he can get the Warrior school record of 15-3.
Erie’s Bradon Schneider won the vault with a clearance of 15-6, beating District 3 champion Mason Bucks of Palmyra, who also cleared 15-6. Bucks won the silver based on more misses. District 3 vaulters claimed five of the top 10 spots out of the 23-person field.
Littlestown’s 4 x 100 team qualified for states last week by running a Bolt school record of 50.74, but the team of Benedicte Parker, Miranda King, Brooke Martin and Emmy Nunemaker had their work cut out for them to try to make today’s final. The quartet finished fifth in its heat in the 2A 4 x 1 and was not able to advance, but the Bolts were able to break their own school record, running 50.69. They had the 19th-fastest time of the day out of 29 teams.
West Catholic had the fastest prelim time of 48.49.
As usual, the state meet produced some phenomenal performances. Perhaps most impressive was the astounding effort of Spring Grove’s Laila Campbell. The defending state champion and record holder cruised in her 100 preliminary, easing up in the final 10 meters to run 11.63, well ahead of anyone else on the track. Despite her letup, her time was a new PIAA 3A meet record. Her 200 was just as impressive, as she had the fastest time of the day in that prelim as well, running 23.78.
Equally remarkable was Evelyn Bliss in the 2A javelin. Bliss has improved in the javelin by 26 feet over the last two weeks, and the Union-Allegheny Clarion Valley competitor obliterated her competition, throwing 170-2 to win the event by over 25 feet. It was her best throw by 15 feet, and is the second-best throw in the country this year.
Katie Urbine set a District 3 record last week in winning the pole vault, and on Friday the Solanco senior cleared 13-9 to set a PIAA meet record as well, putting her on the national honor roll.
The 1600-meter run was Friday’s only final on the track, and Drew Griffith of Butler and Hampton’s Dale Hall waged quite a battle in the 3A boys’ race. Running 1-2 most of the race, Griffith held a slight two-tenths lead at 1200 meters (3:10.6), but there were six athletes within one second of the pair. Hall took the lead coming into the homestretch, but Griffith pulled even with 30 meters to go. Hall held on to win in 4:08.53, with Griffith second in 4:08.59.
Olivia Cieslak, a sophomore from Haverford Township, blazed a stunning 63-second final lap to win the 3A girls’ 1600. Her winning time of 4:49.01 was a second-and-a-half ahead of the rest of the field.
Mid-Penn champion, District 3 3A champion, and defending PIAA triple jump champion J.J. Kelly of Chambersburg won the state title for the second year in a row with a leap of 47-7, nearly two feet ahead of second place.
The state championships continue today at Shippensburg, with the 3200-meter run slated to go off at 9:00 am. Bemudian’s Lily Carlson will compete in the pole vault at 9:00. Watts will go at 12:30 in the triple jump, while fellow Eagle Aaron Weigle will throw the discus, and South Western’s Austin Martin will be in the high jump at 12:30 as well. On the track, Bell will run the 110 hurdles final at 10:15 and the 300s at 1:25. Deming will go in the 400 at 1:10.
Full results of the first day’s competition can be found online at http://milesplit.live/meets/554139.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.