The Gettysburg wrestling program and head coach Chris Haines have been at the forefront of the push to sanction girls’ wrestling in Pennsylvania for a number years.’
The Warriors roster lists 11 girls this season, including senior Montana DeLawder who won a freestyle wrestling national championship in 2019.
Haines and company took another step forward in that push last Saturday, hosting the first girls’ dual tournament in state history.
Gettysburg welcomed wrestlers from 11 different schools and combined to form four different teams, ensuring each wrestler involved competed in at least three matches.
“With the pandemic and everything and nothing officially sanctioned by the states, we’ve tried to get to different tournaments with all the school-sanctioned teams together,” Haines said. “We wanted to create a dual situation because other than the girls who have wrestled on their respective boys teams, a lot of them haven’t really be in that situation.:
Haines said forming teams was difficult because each school brought a different number of wrestlers, but after combining wrestlers from various programs, each team had anywhere from 11 to 14 wrestlers and girls were allowed to compete more than once in a dual.”
The Gettysburg team, which featured 10 wrestlers, combined with three wrestlers from Pottstown to go 3-0 on the day, Also represented from the area were New Oxford and Fairfield.
Gettysburg senior Rachel Keller, who has been a member of the Warriors’ boys’ team for the last two years after spending two years as a team manager, said she believes the event was an important step in growing girls’ wrestling in the state.
“Hosting our own tournament and seeing all the girls there was pretty cool,” she said. “It feels like it’s a part of history. I think that girls wrestling will continue to grow and looking just at Gettysburg, we only had seven girls last year and are up to 11 this year, so I think that’s pretty cool for our school.”
Brooke Zumas, who coaches the girls at Parkland High School in Allentown and serves as an assistant coach on the boys team, says the all-girls environment is a necessity to continue to grow the sport.
“When girls have the opportunity to compete and wrestle with other girls it sort of legitimizes them as athletes and legitimizes the sport,” she said. “It’s one thing to come out and compete alongside the boys, which is great. But this is something that is their own. And if you look at wrestling tournaments, it’s about that camaraderie and forming bonds with wrestlers on other teams as well as your teammates and I think for the girls, it’s a bit easier to do that.
Haines’ daughter Zoe, who is currently in eighth grade, competed as part of the Gettysburg team and Zumas says the familial aspect of the sport is likely to pay dividends down the road for women’s wrestling.
“I grew up in the Lehigh Valley, where wrestling is extremely popular and my family took me to matches since I was young and it became my favorite sport,” she said. “I think we’re seeing growth now, but where you’ll really see that exponential growth is down the line with the next generation who will have mothers or aunts or older sisters who wrestled. Because that family aspect is so big in the sport.”
Haines and Zumas also pointed out the growth of women’s college wrestling as a potential selling point not just for wrestlers, but for school boards and athletic directors looking to add the sport. In 2020, women’s wrestling was granted emerging sport status by the NCAA which encourages the association and schools to further invest in the prospect of adding women’s wrestling programs.
“It’s huge,” Haines said of the move. “The avenue is higher than in any other sport for girls if you’re looking to receive a college scholarship and I use it as a selling point.”
Zumas also noted that men’s wrestling is second behind only college football in affording first-generation college students the opportunity for higher education, and that she feels women’s wrestling could create the same level of opportunity.
“This is the type of information I share with the parents and the ADs and school boards who are looking into adding wrestling,” she said. “There’s so much opportunity out there for these girls to be had if we have more programs.”
Haines says he hopes to continue the Gettysburg Girls Duals as an annual event and that he believes the sport will be sanctioned by the state in the coming years.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.